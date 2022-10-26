High school boys volleyball: Demons peaking at the right time

WILMOT — Mike Jones remembers the game like it was yesterday.

It was his second year of coaching in late October 2017, and his Demons had just lost a four-set WIAA sectional final at Middleton. He recalls being upset about the loss and having to answer a reporter’s questions — despite the fact he and his players weren't heading to their ultimate destination, the state tournament.

Well, the Burlington boys volleyball head coach gets another bite at the apple Saturday night, and this time it will be at home.

That’s because the Demons (19-17) rallied from a 2-1 deficit Tuesday night to shock the host Wilmot Panthers, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11, and move on to their first sectional final in five years.

After the match, Jones’ tone was much different than that disappointing night in Middleton back in 2017.

“We were struggling to stop their two outsides,” Jones said. “They’re both amazing hitters, they’re amazing players. Dane was hitting over the top of our block in the first three sets. We were late a lot of the time. We started cheating out and getting outside a bit quicker, and we jumped sooner, and we started getting to the ball at the right time.

“Then we were just on fire at the right time. The turnaround was due to blocking in game four, and neither Wren (Dietz) or Braeden (Tomczyk) were able to be stopped at the end. We finally tightened everything up at the right time. We stopped making mental mistakes and stopped giving them free points.”

Jones said the Demons will have to play a similar style against Union Grove, which also features its two outside hitters as its best players.

The Broncos (22-6) knocked off Indian Trail in the other sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Union Grove High School.

Union Grove beat Burlington twice during the regular season, but the Demons took the No. 1 seeded Broncos to five games back on Oct. 11.

“It’s going to be the same game,” Jones said of Saturday’s sectional final, which starts at 5 p.m. at Burlington High School. “They’re two outside are their top two players. WIAA changed the sectionals and made it all this area, and it’s awesome.”

Wilmot outside hitter Dane Turner imposed his will in the first three sets, and with a 25-21 win in set three, the Panthers seemed poised to cruise to victory.

Turner finished with a match-high 25 kills and added 10 digs, and his superior jumping ability often overpowered both the Demon block and back row.

But everything changed in the fourth game.

Burlington started picking up its block and led the entire set.

Wren Dietz and Braeden Tomczyk, who finished with 16 and 15 kills, respectively, were getting into a groove offensively, and Burlington was even out-hustling Wilmot and winning scramble balls.

Up 15-8, Tomczyk took to the service and fired off five straight points.

The 20-9 lead put the Panthers away and led to a tie match at 2-2, and eventual win in game five.

Tomczyk said the fourth set was the difference in the match.

“It felt really good, I was confident and I tried to clear my mind, and it worked,” Tomczyk said. “We were finally starting to put it together, and things started falling into place. In the huddle, we tried to keep our level high, joke around and have fun. Our serve-receive early was not good, and then our serve got more aggressive. And our hitters were putting the ball in play and hitting it off the block.

“I’m super excited to play Saturday. We get to play before the girls, we’re the underdog and my goal is to win that game.”

Burlington’s momentum carried over to the fifth game, as the Demons took a 4-1 and 5-3 lead.

Wilmot eventually closed the gap to 12-11 thanks to a ball that caromed off the net and fell in, but then Burlington took over.

A Wren Dietz kill off a nice set from Chris Naber made it 13-11, then Kane Walby got up for a block kill of a Turner boomer, and to close it out, Jackson Phillips dished a perfect pass out to the right side, where Brett Foulke found hardwood between defenders on the back line to win the game.

“Disappointment, obviously,” said Wilmot coach David Riedl when asked how he felt after the match. “Our guys played hard, but Burlington came out on top today. Burlington has a pretty consistent level at which they played. We lowered our level in the last two.

“We’ve had a very good season, and we’ve done some things Wilmot has never done. We had a higher winning percentage than we’ve ever had, more wins than we’ve ever had, we’ve never gotten to this level in the playoffs, first time we’ve won conference, and we all kind of wanted one or two more games.”

Naber and Mason Tomczyk each led the Demons with 19 assists.

Phillips tallied 21 digs.

Braeden Tomczyk added three aces, and Foulke paced the club with four blocks.

As for Jones, he knows if the Demons can gain some revenge on Wilmot, they can do the same thing with Union Grove.

“If we can eliminate those mental mistakes and get a couple blocks on Ty (Geshke) and their other outside, we’ll be OK,” Jones said. “Overall, if we struggle with serve-receive, which we did Tuesday night, we get in trouble. Once we cleaned that up, we were awesome.

“We’re playing the underdog, which is great. We don’t have any expectation, because we’re the 3 seed. This sectional is very tight at the top. We got Wilmot back finally, and now we have a shot to do the same thing to Union Grove on Saturday.”