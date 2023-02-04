RACINE — It was a crucial showdown with so many storylines, yet one thing was missing.

Drama.

Yes, when the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team played Milwaukee Saint Thomas More Friday night in a matchup of two state-ranked reams, it pretty much had this one in hand all along. The Angels led from the early minutes and rolled to a 62-44 victory in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.

And now, St. Catherine's has all but secured the program's fourth Metro Classic Conference championship in five years. With four MCC games remaining, the Angels (17-1, 12-0 MCC) lead the Cavaliers (15-3, 10-2 MCC) by two games.

St. Catherine's, which extended its winning streak to nine games, is ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. Thomas More, which had won 11 straight, is ranked fifth.

"It's not going to be easy to get there, but now that we have Thomas More off of our chest, it gives us a lot of relief and a lot of confidence to get that opportunity," said senior forward Davion Thomas, who scored 15 points.

Come to think of it, there was a little bit of drama in this game.

That came with 6:05 to play after Thomas More pulled to within 45-37. That was plenty of time for a team led by 6-foot-6 forward Amari McCottry, who averages 24.4 points per game, to rally for a victory, right?

Not against this St. Catherine's team. Playing without the injured Evan Moherek for the third straight game, the Angels still were able to put this game away within a matter of minutes.

First, Thomas made a 3-pointer. Then freshman sensation Lamont Hamilton powered for a three-point play. Domonic Pitts followed with another 3-pointer. And then Thomas scored on a layup.

Suddenly, St. Catherine's had a commanding 56-37 lead. That's what it's like to play the Angels these days.

"St. Catherine's is just a good team," Cavaliers coach Tony Mane Jr. said. "They're disciplined, they have good game plans, they stick to them, they're very well coached, they're very, very talented … they're definitely a challenge every single time."

That was the case last Dec. 17, when St. Catherine's defeated Thomas More 66-56 in Milwaukee without Hamilton. And that was the case once again Friday, when they pulled off the sweep without Moherek.

This is a team with interchangeable parts.

And this is a team that's loaded with potential.

Pitts, a top reserve as a sophomore on St. Catherine's 28-1 WIAA Division 3 championship in 2021, was asked to compare this team to that one two years that featured first-team All-State guards Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee. While that might seem like a premature question at this point in the season, Pitts thought it had credibility.

"It starts on defense," Pitts said. "No matter who the coach is or who's on the team, there's something about being part of St. Cat's and the tradition we have here. It starts on defense. We take pride in our defense.

"So that's the same. And offensively, we've got different guys who do different things, but it's the unity of the team and the togetherness. And defense, primarily."

That defense was at its best Friday night, holding a team that averages 70.7 points per game to a season-low 44. The Angels stuck almost exclusively with a 1-3-1 zone and the Cavaliers only shot what Mane estimated to be about 30% from the floor.

"Our defense set the tone and I give our young men all the credit," St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "We played hard and played smart and played together.

"Our coaches and players are all having fun, working hard and getting better every day. This was a very nice win for our team."

A key was how well St. Catherine's handled McCottry. He was held to 17 points and the only other Thomas More player to score more than five was Sekou Konneh with 14.

Also, Evan Oleson, who entered the game shooting 38.9% from 3-point range, was held to just one trey and finished with five points (he averages 11.4).

"He was one of our main focuses," Thomas said of McCottry. "Him and No. 2 (Oleson). They were our big threats. Tonight, we held them and got the victory."

Offensively, Hamilton led the Angels with 18 points and four assists. He did not play in the first game against Thomas More because of an injury, but directed St. Catherine's with the poise of a senior Friday night.

"He gets us into our offense, he gets us set, he just gets us into motion to play good."

Also leading St. Catherine's were twin brothers Isaiah Wray (nine points, 11 rebounds) and Elijah Wray (seven points, five rebounds).

What all this means is this: Even without their leading scorer, the Angels are so talented that they don't miss a beat without Moherek — just as they didn't without Hamilton in the first game against the Cavaliers.

"They were missing very talented players both times they played us," Mane said. "That's just a testament to those other guys and to coach Thompson, as well. That's just a testament to how good of a program and how good of a team they are."