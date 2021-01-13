High school boys basketball: Lutheran shakes off rust, edges St. Joseph

Molbeck, who also played the entire game, had 12 points and team highs of six rebounds and four steals. Zawicki had nine points and three assists.

The Lancers had a three more chances to score in the final minute, Christensen said, but the Crusaders’ defense was up to the task. St. Joseph had two final chances in the final seven seconds, but couldn’t covert.

“There were a bunch of time outs and we switched defenses four times (in the final two minutes),” Christensen said. “They missed with seven seconds left and we didn’t get the rebound, but we forced a tough shot.

“Our 3-2 zone in the second half was terrific. I was surprised we could play with this much intensity (after the long layoff). A bunch of guys played and they made plays when they needed to.”

Andrew Alia had 19 points to lead the Lancers.

PRAIRIE 83, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61: The Hawks, ranked second in Division 4 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, weren’t as their best in this Metro Classic Conference game at the Johnson Athletic Center, but they still pulled away for the victory.

The Pacers (5-6, 3-5 MCC) pulled to within four points early in the second half before Prairie (8-1, 5-1 MCC) started getting hot from the outside.