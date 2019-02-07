Prairie 78, Catholic Central 54
PRAIRIE (9-7)
Polzin 5 1-2 15, Stafford 4 0-0 11, Krekling 6 0-0 12, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 2 3-6 7, Larsen 1 1-2 3, Cape 4 0-0 10, Nesbitt 4 3-4 12, Williams 1 0-0 2, Fallico 2 0-0 6, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 8-14 78.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-10)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 1 0-0 3, McCourt 2 4-4 9, Ca. Miles 1 0-0 3, Pum 6 2-4 18, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Ch. Miles 2 0-0 4, Wright 4 0-0 10, Robson 3 1-1 7. Totals 19 7-9 54.
Halftime—Prairie 45, Catholic Central 21. 3-point goals—Polzin 4, Stafford 3, Cape 2, Nesbitt, Fallico 2. Doerflinger, McCourt, Ca. Miles, Pum 4, Wright 2. Total fouls—Prairie 11, Catholic Central 10. Rebounds—Prairie 17 (Polzin 6), Catholic Central 22 (Henderson 4, Doerflinger 4, Wright 4).
Wilmot 75, Burlington 54
WILMOT (14-4)
Lamberson 3 0-0 6, Watson 6 1-2 16, Brenner 6 2-5 14, Glass 6 0-0 14, Sandman 4 2-2 11, Coleman 2 0-0 4, Spath 1 0-0 2, Lindsay 1 0-0 2, Epping 0 2-2 2, Moravectz 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 7-11 75.
BURLINGTON (10-9)
Berezowitz 4 9-11 19, Runkel 4 1-2 9, Kornely 3 2-2 8, Safar 3 2-3 8, Turzenski 1 0-0 2, Krause 1 0-0 2, Swantz 1 0-0 2, Klug 1 0-0 2, Luciano 0 1-2 1, Ohm 0 1-2 1, O'Laughlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-22 54.
Halftime—Wilmot 38, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Watson 3, Glass 2, Sandman. Berezowitz 2.
Waterford 59, Union Grove 58 (OT)
UNION GROVE (7-11)
Domagalski 0 1-2 1, Koch 3 3-3 11, Mutchie 2 2-2 8, Hilarides 0 0-0 0, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 5 3-4 13, Hansel 1 0-0 2, Delagrave 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 10 1-2 21. Totals 22 10-13 58.
WATERFORD (3-14)
Glemblin 2 2-2 8, Grissmeyer 0 1-2 1, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 10 1-4 25, Hancock 2 0-3 4, Karpinski 6 1-5 13, Chart 2 0-0 4, Roanhouse 1 0-0 2, Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-16 59.
Halftime—Union Grove 32, Waterford 31. 3-point goals—Koch 2, Mutchie 2. Glemblin 2, Ketterhagen 4. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Union Grove 34 (Rampulla 11), Waterford 23 (Roanhouse 6).
High school girls
Horlick 64, Park 46
HORLICK (12-6)
Hanstedt 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 0-0 7, M. White 0 1-2 1, D. White 2 0-2 4, Ellison 9 2-2 25, Cannon 2 1-3 5, Pitrof 9 0-0 18, Lahti 0 0-0 0, Corona 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-9 64.
PARK (6-11)
Jones 1 0-0 3, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-2 0, A. Price 3 0-1 6, Senzig 3 5-6 13, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 4 4-5 12, Griffin 5 0-1 10. Totals 17 9-15 46.
Halftime—Horlick 32, Park 26. 3-point goals—Nelson, Ellison 5. Jones, Senzig. Total fouls—Horlick 12, Park 12. Rebounds—Horlick 55 (Pitrof 12), Park 40 (Griffin 19).
Prairie 57, Dominican 32
DOMINICAN (5-13)
Mlada 2 0-0 5, Simmons 4 0-0 11, Davis 0 0-0 0, Robertson 6 0-0 12, Rice 1 0-0 2, Gayden 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 0-0 32.
PRAIRIE (14-5)
Palmen 4 0-1 11, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 2 0-0 5, Foster 7 0-0 16, A. Decker 3 0-0 8, Larson 5 1-3 11, J. May 3 0-0 6, J. Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-4 57.
Halftime—Prairie 24, Dominican 16. 3-point goals—Mlada, Simmons 3. Palmen 3, L. May, Foster 2, A. Decker 2. Total fouls—Dominican 7, Prairie 9. Rebounds—Dominican 26 (Robertson 10), Prairie 25 (Larson 11).
Union Grove 59, Burlington 24
BURLINGTON (0-20)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Kail 0 1-2 1, Ch. Matson 1 0-0 3, Preusker 1 0-0 2, Anderson 3 3-3 9, C. Matson 1 0-1 3, Harris 1 0-0 3, Runkel 1 1-2 3, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-8 24.
UNION GROVE (11-9)
Baker 4 0-0 10, Killberg 3 0-0 6, Barber 2 0-2 4, Lentz 2 0-0 4, Slattery 2 0-0 5, Weis 1 1-3 4, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Sieg 2 0-0 4, Good 3 0-2 6, Fortner 3 0-0 7, Pettit 1 0-0 2, Savage 0 1-2 1, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-9 59.
Halftime—Union Grove 24, Burlington 16. 3-point goals—Ch. Matson, C. Matson, Harris. Baker 2, Slattery, Weis, Fortner. Total fouls—Burlington 6, Union Grove 12. Rebounds—Union Grove 39 (Hoffman 6).
