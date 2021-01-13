 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school basketball: Union Grove's Slattery hits scoring milestone – on her birthday (copy)
0 comments
GIRLS BASKETBALL

High school basketball: Union Grove's Slattery hits scoring milestone – on her birthday (copy)

  • 0
01122021-JT-GBB-SL-PRAIRIE-GSP

Prairie freshman Ava Collier-White (11) drives to the basket against Shoreland Lutheran's Amanda Heusterberg during the second half of the teams' Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at the Prairie School in Wind Point. The Hawks lost 65-40.

 GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times

Birthday presents don’t get much better than this — even if Angela Slattery was the one who provided her own gift.

The senior guard for the Union Grove High School girls basketball team celebrated her 18th birthday Tuesday night by scoring her 1,000th career point. And the Broncos, ranked No. 4 in Division 2 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, rolled to a 69-28 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Wilmot at Union Grove.

Slattery, Union Grove’s only senior, reached her milestone with about 10 minutes to play after scoring 22 points. Coach Rob Domagalski removed her at that point, leaving her with an even 1,000 points.

She becomes the sixth player in the history of the program to score 1,000 career points. Brooklyn Bull is the all-time leader with 1,194.

“She’s been so modest and humble about it,” Domagalski said. “She never talked about scoring 1,000. She is such a representation of our school and such an awesome kid, on and off the floor. I’m very happy and proud of her accomplishment.”

The Broncos (12-1, 8-0 MCC) are the second Union Grove team in Domagalski’s 21 years as coach to win 12 of its first 13 games. And they did it is missing two injured starters.

Sydney Ludvigsen added 17 points and Sophia Rampulla 13 for the Broncos.

Despite the lopsided score, Domagalski still believes his team has a lot to work on.

“We still leave points out there,” he said. “We still have things we need to get better at in order to beat the real good teams, especially in the regionals. We’ve, unfortunately had some real good teams and it wasn’t our day and we lose in the regional final.

“We’re trying to work on that where we work on it where we have a counter. We can be one dimensional.”

DELAVAN-DARIEN 39, BURLINGTON 35: The Demons came up just short down the stretch in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Delavan.

It was a low-scoring first half as Delavan-Darien led 15-8 lead at halftime. Burlington (2-8, 1-7 SLC) stayed within striking distance before 3-pointers by Ella Clapp and Anika Preusker cut it to a one-possession game with two minutes to play. However, the Comets (1-4, 1-4) held on late to earn their first victory of the season.

“It was a battle all game long,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We missed a ton of shots early and their pressure got to us a little in the second half.”

Clapp led the Demons with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Preusker finished with nine points.

McKenna Williams led Delavan-Darien with a game-high 16 points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 65, PRAIRIE 40: The Hawks couldn’t keep up with the Lady Pacers in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Prairie.

The first half was a close contest as Prairie went into halftime trailing 30-21. Struggles on offense helped turn the game to Shoreland’s favor in the second half, Prairie coach Alan Mills said. The Hawks finishing the game making 14 of 50 shots from the field (28%).

“We couldn’t make shots, rushed shots and took bad shots,” Mills said.

Lily Jorgenson led Prairie (3-10, 1-6 MCC) with nine points and three steals. Sophia Lawler and Reese Jaramillo had eight points each.

Sarah Koestler had a game-high 24 points for Shoreland (5-5 overall and MCC).

THOMAS MORE 85, ST. CATHERINE’S 59: The Angels had no answer for the Cavaliers’ Lindsay Kirby in their Metro Classic Conference loss at Milwaukee.

Kirby scored 33 points, 18 in the first half, and made four of her five 3-point baskets in the first half for Thomas More (6-6, 4-4). It was her sixth game of 20 or more points.

St. Catherine’s (2-10, 1-8) trailed 45-26 at halftime and got more offensive production in the second half, scoring 33, but couldn’t make any headway.

Jaidah Blunt did her part, scoring 14 of her team-high 19 points in the second half. Tanyia Abdullah had eight of her 10 points in the first half for the Angels, who were efficient at the free-throw line (8 of 10).

+4 
Angela Slattery, Union Grove

Slattery
+4 
Ella Clapp, Burlington

Clapp
+4 
Lily Jorgenson, Prairie

Jorgenson
+4 
Jaidah Blunt, St. Catherine's

Blunt
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News