High school basketball: Union Grove's Slattery hits scoring milestone – on her birthday (copy)

Birthday presents don’t get much better than this — even if Angela Slattery was the one who provided her own gift.
The senior guard for the Union Grove High School girls basketball team celebrated her 18th birthday Tuesday night by scoring her 1,000th career point. And the Broncos, ranked No. 4 in Division 2 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, rolled to a 69-28 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Wilmot at Union Grove.
Slattery, Union Grove’s only senior, reached her milestone with about 10 minutes to play after scoring 22 points. Coach Rob Domagalski removed her at that point, leaving her with an even 1,000 points.
She becomes the sixth player in the history of the program to score 1,000 career points. Brooklyn Bull is the all-time leader with 1,194.
“She’s been so modest and humble about it,” Domagalski said. “She never talked about scoring 1,000. She is such a representation of our school and such an awesome kid, on and off the floor. I’m very happy and proud of her accomplishment.”
The Broncos (12-1, 8-0 MCC) are the second Union Grove team in Domagalski’s 21 years as coach to win 12 of its first 13 games. And they did it is missing two injured starters.
Sydney Ludvigsen added 17 points and Sophia Rampulla 13 for the Broncos.
Despite the lopsided score, Domagalski still believes his team has a lot to work on.
“We still leave points out there,” he said. “We still have things we need to get better at in order to beat the real good teams, especially in the regionals. We’ve, unfortunately had some real good teams and it wasn’t our day and we lose in the regional final.
“We’re trying to work on that where we work on it where we have a counter. We can be one dimensional.”
DELAVAN-DARIEN 39, BURLINGTON 35: The Demons came up just short down the stretch in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Delavan.
It was a low-scoring first half as Delavan-Darien led 15-8 lead at halftime. Burlington (2-8, 1-7 SLC) stayed within striking distance before 3-pointers by Ella Clapp and Anika Preusker cut it to a one-possession game with two minutes to play. However, the Comets (1-4, 1-4) held on late to earn their first victory of the season.
“It was a battle all game long,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We missed a ton of shots early and their pressure got to us a little in the second half.”
Clapp led the Demons with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Preusker finished with nine points.
McKenna Williams led Delavan-Darien with a game-high 16 points.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 65, PRAIRIE 40: The Hawks couldn’t keep up with the Lady Pacers in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Prairie.
The first half was a close contest as Prairie went into halftime trailing 30-21. Struggles on offense helped turn the game to Shoreland’s favor in the second half, Prairie coach Alan Mills said. The Hawks finishing the game making 14 of 50 shots from the field (28%).
“We couldn’t make shots, rushed shots and took bad shots,” Mills said.
Lily Jorgenson led Prairie (3-10, 1-6 MCC) with nine points and three steals. Sophia Lawler and Reese Jaramillo had eight points each.
Sarah Koestler had a game-high 24 points for Shoreland (5-5 overall and MCC).
THOMAS MORE 85, ST. CATHERINE’S 59: The Angels had no answer for the Cavaliers’ Lindsay Kirby in their Metro Classic Conference loss at Milwaukee.
Kirby scored 33 points, 18 in the first half, and made four of her five 3-point baskets in the first half for Thomas More (6-6, 4-4). It was her sixth game of 20 or more points.
St. Catherine’s (2-10, 1-8) trailed 45-26 at halftime and got more offensive production in the second half, scoring 33, but couldn’t make any headway.