State scores

Little Chute 86, Marinette 77

Milw. Bay View 77, Milwaukee South 51

Milwaukee Lutheran 107, South Milwaukee 81

Milwaukee School of Languages 54, Milwaukee Juneau 53

West Bend East 67, Slinger 48

High school girls

State scores

Hope Christian 45, Messmer 26

Ironwood, Mich. 67, Bayfield 60

Madison La Follette 60, Janesville Craig 34

Milwaukee Vincent 81, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 44

Pewaukee 62, New Berlin West 47

Pius XI Catholic 75, West Allis Central 17

