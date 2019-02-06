State scores
Little Chute 86, Marinette 77
Milw. Bay View 77, Milwaukee South 51
Milwaukee Lutheran 107, South Milwaukee 81
Milwaukee School of Languages 54, Milwaukee Juneau 53
West Bend East 67, Slinger 48
High school girls
State scores
Hope Christian 45, Messmer 26
Ironwood, Mich. 67, Bayfield 60
Madison La Follette 60, Janesville Craig 34
Milwaukee Vincent 81, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 44
Pewaukee 62, New Berlin West 47
Pius XI Catholic 75, West Allis Central 17
