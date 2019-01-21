Case 71, Michigan City 47
MICHIGAN CITY (7-10)
Reddix 4 3-4 13, Watson 0 0-0 0, Hatch 2 0-0 4, Bush 1 0-0 2, Bullock 1 2-5 4, Grant 0 1-3 1, France 7 4-6 18, Reid 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 10-18 47.
CASE (10-4)
Rankins-James 3 2-2 8, Farr 1 1-5 6, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Thompson 8 3-5 22, Duffie 3 0-0 6, Sardin 1 0-0 2, Brumby 2 2-2 8, Fugiasco 2 2-4 6, Gilliam 3 1-2 7, Jedkins 4 1-2 10. Totals 26 12-22 71.
Michigan City;8;9;13;17;—;47
Case;17;11;20;23;—;71
3-point goals—Reddix 2, Reid, Farr, Thompson 3, Brumby 2, Jedkins.
Union Grove 65, Shorewood 48
UNION GROVE (5-9)
Domagalski 1 0-0 2, Koch 10 0-0 20, Mutchie 1 0-0 2, Hilarides 1 0-0 2, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 4 2-2 10, Hansel 5 0-1 11, Weidenbeck 0 0-0 0, Delagrave1 0-0 2, Youngblood 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 5 3-3 13. Totals 29 5-7 65.
SHOREWOOD (5-10)
Ingram 4 0-0 10, Blue 7 0-0 15, Perrin 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4 0-0 10, Gayle0 0-0 0, Loomis 1 0-0 2, Trost 0 0-0 0, Carter 4 2-2 11. Totals 20 2-2 48.
Halftime—Union Grove 29, Shorewood 23. 3-point goals—Hamsel, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Union Grove 3, Shorewood 10. Rebounds—Union Grove 40 (Koch 7, Rampulla 7), Shorewood 14.
Local scores
Case 71, Michigan City, Ind. 41
Union Grove 65, Shorewood 48
State scores
Calumet, Ind. 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59
Calumet, Mich. 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59
Chippewa Falls 55, New Richmond 40
Colby 79, Granton 46
Colfax 79, Turtle Lake 72
Fennimore 58, Lancaster 43
Ithaca 63, Riverdale 49
Manitowoc Lutheran 70, Algoma 37
Menominee Indian 91, Oneida Nation 66
New Glarus 68, Cuba City 50
Palmyra-Eagle 51, Fall River 50
Regis 71, Elk Mound 48
Shiocton 70, Brillion 56
Southern Door 86, Kewaunee 74
St. Croix Falls 74, Cameron 66
Three Lakes 70, Watersmeet, Mich. 59
Watertown Luther Prep 82, Oakfield 56
High school girls
State scores
Arcadia 61, Bangor 39
Argyle 60, Potosi/Cassville 47
Athens 48, Tomahawk 28
Brookfield Academy 64, Kenosha Christian Life 17
Cadott 59, Whitehall 45
Denmark 38, West De Pere 37
Edgar 47, Thorp 30
Eleva-Strum 66, McDonell Central 62
Flambeau 56, Rib Lake 21
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Cochrane-Fountain City 28
Hammond Noll, Ind. 71, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64
Hortonville 67, Seymour 26
La Farge 50, Wonewoc-Center 39
Menominee, Mich. 57, Oconto Falls 54, OT
New Glarus 68, Cuba City 50
Northwood 58, Birchwood 28
Oshkosh West 55, Marshfield 46
Osseo-Fairchild 74, Black River Falls 38
Parkview 46, Pecatonica 16
Phillips 60, Ladysmith 50
Sheboygan Falls 70, Lomira 51
Shorewood 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 56
Westfield Area 51, Montello 49
Whitewater 51, Delavan-Darien 38
Wilmot Union 81, Big Foot 45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.