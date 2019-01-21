Case 71, Michigan City 47

MICHIGAN CITY (7-10)

Reddix 4 3-4 13, Watson 0 0-0 0, Hatch 2 0-0 4, Bush 1 0-0 2, Bullock 1 2-5 4, Grant 0 1-3 1, France 7 4-6 18, Reid 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 10-18 47.

CASE (10-4)

Rankins-James 3 2-2 8, Farr 1 1-5 6, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Thompson 8 3-5 22, Duffie 3 0-0 6, Sardin 1 0-0 2, Brumby 2 2-2 8, Fugiasco 2 2-4 6, Gilliam 3 1-2 7, Jedkins 4 1-2 10. Totals 26 12-22 71.

Michigan City;8;9;13;17;—;47

Case;17;11;20;23;—;71

3-point goals—Reddix 2, Reid, Farr, Thompson 3, Brumby 2, Jedkins.

Union Grove 65, Shorewood 48

UNION GROVE (5-9)

Domagalski 1 0-0 2, Koch 10 0-0 20, Mutchie 1 0-0 2, Hilarides 1 0-0 2, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 4 2-2 10, Hansel 5 0-1 11, Weidenbeck 0 0-0 0, Delagrave1 0-0 2, Youngblood 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 5 3-3 13. Totals 29 5-7 65.

SHOREWOOD (5-10)

Ingram 4 0-0 10, Blue 7 0-0 15, Perrin 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4 0-0 10, Gayle0 0-0 0, Loomis 1 0-0 2, Trost 0 0-0 0, Carter 4 2-2 11. Totals 20 2-2 48.

Halftime—Union Grove 29, Shorewood 23. 3-point goals—Hamsel, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Union Grove 3, Shorewood 10. Rebounds—Union Grove 40 (Koch 7, Rampulla 7), Shorewood 14.

Local scores

Case 71, Michigan City, Ind. 41

Union Grove 65, Shorewood 48

State scores

Calumet, Ind. 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59

Calumet, Mich. 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59

Chippewa Falls 55, New Richmond 40

Colby 79, Granton 46

Colfax 79, Turtle Lake 72

Fennimore 58, Lancaster 43

Ithaca 63, Riverdale 49

Manitowoc Lutheran 70, Algoma 37

Menominee Indian 91, Oneida Nation 66

New Glarus 68, Cuba City 50

Palmyra-Eagle 51, Fall River 50

Regis 71, Elk Mound 48

Shiocton 70, Brillion 56

Southern Door 86, Kewaunee 74

St. Croix Falls 74, Cameron 66

Three Lakes 70, Watersmeet, Mich. 59

Watertown Luther Prep 82, Oakfield 56

High school girls

State scores

Arcadia 61, Bangor 39

Argyle 60, Potosi/Cassville 47

Athens 48, Tomahawk 28

Brookfield Academy 64, Kenosha Christian Life 17

Cadott 59, Whitehall 45

Denmark 38, West De Pere 37

Edgar 47, Thorp 30

Eleva-Strum 66, McDonell Central 62

Flambeau 56, Rib Lake 21

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Cochrane-Fountain City 28

Hammond Noll, Ind. 71, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64

Hortonville 67, Seymour 26

La Farge 50, Wonewoc-Center 39

Menominee, Mich. 57, Oconto Falls 54, OT

New Glarus 68, Cuba City 50

Northwood 58, Birchwood 28

Oshkosh West 55, Marshfield 46

Osseo-Fairchild 74, Black River Falls 38

Parkview 46, Pecatonica 16

Phillips 60, Ladysmith 50

Sheboygan Falls 70, Lomira 51

Shorewood 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 56

Westfield Area 51, Montello 49

Whitewater 51, Delavan-Darien 38

Wilmot Union 81, Big Foot 45

