Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Hamilton (5);16-1;77;2
2. Madison East (3);11-3;73;3
3. Kimberly;13-2;58;5
4. Brookfield East;12-3;47;8
5. Homestead;12-2;42;6
6. Brookfield Central;11-4;40;1
7. Arrowhead;11-3;36;7
8. Madison La Follette;13-3;29;9
(tie)Waukesha West;13-2;29;4
10. West Allis Central;12-2;3;NR
(tie)Racine Park;8-3;3;NR
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 1, Madison Memorial 1, Appleton West 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Nicolet (7);14-1;70;1
2. La Crosse Central;12-2;63;2
3. Westosha Central;12-1;55;4
4. East Troy;12-1;35;7
5. Onalaska;13-3;34;6
6. Mount Horeb;13-3;32;8
7. Green Bay Southwest;13-1;30;3
8. Milw. Washington;11-5;25;5
9. Kaukauna;12-3;19;10
10. Milwaukee Madison;12-3;11;9
Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 6, Milw. Madison/Univ 4, Milwaukee Vincent 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waupun (4);13-1;65;2
2. St. Catherine's (2);13-3;59;T5
3. St. John's NW Military Academy (1);12-1;56;3
4. Martin Luther;13-3;55;1
5. Stratford;15-0;40;T5
6. Lake Country Lutheran;10-2;37;4
7. Brookfield Academy;11-3;22;9
8. Platteville;10-3;20;7
9. Dominican;10-5;13;10
10. Lake Mills;12-4;8;8
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 2, Southern Door 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Roncalli (7);15-0;70;1
2. Darlington;14-0;62;2
3. Lourdes Academy;12-1;54;4
4. Iola-Scandinavia;14-0;48;5
5. Clear Lake;14-1;38;3
6. New Glarus;14-2;35;7
7. Howards Grove;14-1;33;6
8. Osseo-Fairchild;14-1;21;8
9. Fennimore;13-2;14;10
10. Mineral Point;9-5;7;9
Others receiving votes: Colfax 2, Cameron 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);16-0;70;1
2. Randolph;14-0;62;2
3. Bangor;12-1;54;3
4. Columbus Catholic;14-1;45;5
5. Hustisford;13-1;41;6
6. Wauzeka-Steuben;14-1;37;7
7. Blair-Taylor;13-1;26;4
8. Almond-Bancroft;12-2;21;9
9. Wild Rose;12-3;18;10
10. Rio;12-3;63;NR
Others receiving votes: Phelps 3, Potosi 1, Barneveld 1.
High school girls
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Milwaukee King (4);13-3;66;1
2. Mukwonago (2);15-1;62;3
3. Bay Port (1);17-0;61;2
4. Oak Creek;15-2;49;4
5. Appleton East;13-2;36;7
6. Sun Prairie;14-3;35;8
7. Germantown;13-3;26;5
8. Divine Savior;13-3;19;6
9. Arrowhead;11-5;11;NR
10. Kimberly;13-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay Preble 5, De Pere 4, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 1, Madison Memorial 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Beaver Dam (7);16-1;70;1
2. Monona Grove;15-1;62;3
3. Slinger;14-1;49;4
4. New Berlin Eisenhower;15-2;47;2
5. Whitefish Bay;14-1;43;5
6. Hortonville;13-3;36;6
7. Pewaukee;14-4;33;7
8. West Bend West;11-3;21;8
9. Pius XI;13-5;12;9
10. Monroe;11-5;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 4, South Milwaukee 1, Milwaukee Washington 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Laconia (6);16-0;69;1
2. Amherst (1);14-1;63;2
3. Marshall;13-2;55;3
4. Prairie du Chien;16-0;46;4
5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;15-1;44;5
6. Shoreland Lutheran;14-1;32;7
7. Kewaunee;15-1;23;8
8. Amery;15-1;13;10
(tie) Freedom;14-2;13;6
10. Wisconsin Dells;12-3;12;9
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Platteville 5, Martin Luther 4, Prescott 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Aquinas (7);17-0;70;1
2. Colby;16-0;62;2
3. Melrose-Mindoro;15-1;54;3
4. Mishicot;16-1;46;4
5. Howards Grove;16-1;44;5
6. Racine Lutheran;13-2;28;T6
7. Durand;13-1;24;T6
8. Milwaukee Academy of Science;11-5;20;9
9. Mineral Point;13-3;15;10
10. Colfax;12-3;12;8
Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Necedah 3, Regis 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Black Hawk (6);16-0;69;1
2. Clayton (1);17-0;64;2
3. River Ridge;12-2;52;3
4. Newman Catholic;15-3;44;6
5. Wauzeka-Steuben;13-1;38;8
6. Randolph;14-3;36;9
7. Fall River;13-3;28;4
8. Wausaukee;13-2;18;7
9. Oneida Nation;13-2;13;5
10. Assumption;14-4;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 6, Argyle 5.
