Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Hamilton (5);16-1;77;2

2. Madison East (3);11-3;73;3

3. Kimberly;13-2;58;5

4. Brookfield East;12-3;47;8

5. Homestead;12-2;42;6

6. Brookfield Central;11-4;40;1

7. Arrowhead;11-3;36;7

8. Madison La Follette;13-3;29;9

(tie)Waukesha West;13-2;29;4

10. West Allis Central;12-2;3;NR

(tie)Racine Park;8-3;3;NR

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 1, Madison Memorial 1, Appleton West 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Nicolet (7);14-1;70;1

2. La Crosse Central;12-2;63;2

3. Westosha Central;12-1;55;4

4. East Troy;12-1;35;7

5. Onalaska;13-3;34;6

6. Mount Horeb;13-3;32;8

7. Green Bay Southwest;13-1;30;3

8. Milw. Washington;11-5;25;5

9. Kaukauna;12-3;19;10

10. Milwaukee Madison;12-3;11;9

Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 6, Milw. Madison/Univ 4, Milwaukee Vincent 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Waupun (4);13-1;65;2

2. St. Catherine's (2);13-3;59;T5

3. St. John's NW Military Academy (1);12-1;56;3

4. Martin Luther;13-3;55;1

5. Stratford;15-0;40;T5

6. Lake Country Lutheran;10-2;37;4

7. Brookfield Academy;11-3;22;9

8. Platteville;10-3;20;7

9. Dominican;10-5;13;10

10. Lake Mills;12-4;8;8

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 2, Southern Door 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Roncalli (7);15-0;70;1

2. Darlington;14-0;62;2

3. Lourdes Academy;12-1;54;4

4. Iola-Scandinavia;14-0;48;5

5. Clear Lake;14-1;38;3

6. New Glarus;14-2;35;7

7. Howards Grove;14-1;33;6

8. Osseo-Fairchild;14-1;21;8

9. Fennimore;13-2;14;10

10. Mineral Point;9-5;7;9

Others receiving votes: Colfax 2, Cameron 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);16-0;70;1

2. Randolph;14-0;62;2

3. Bangor;12-1;54;3

4. Columbus Catholic;14-1;45;5

5. Hustisford;13-1;41;6

6. Wauzeka-Steuben;14-1;37;7

7. Blair-Taylor;13-1;26;4

8. Almond-Bancroft;12-2;21;9

9. Wild Rose;12-3;18;10

10. Rio;12-3;63;NR

Others receiving votes: Phelps 3, Potosi 1, Barneveld 1.

High school girls

Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Milwaukee King (4);13-3;66;1

2. Mukwonago (2);15-1;62;3

3. Bay Port (1);17-0;61;2

4. Oak Creek;15-2;49;4

5. Appleton East;13-2;36;7

6. Sun Prairie;14-3;35;8

7. Germantown;13-3;26;5

8. Divine Savior;13-3;19;6

9. Arrowhead;11-5;11;NR

10. Kimberly;13-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Green Bay Preble 5, De Pere 4, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 1, Madison Memorial 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Beaver Dam (7);16-1;70;1

2. Monona Grove;15-1;62;3

3. Slinger;14-1;49;4

4. New Berlin Eisenhower;15-2;47;2

5. Whitefish Bay;14-1;43;5

6. Hortonville;13-3;36;6

7. Pewaukee;14-4;33;7

8. West Bend West;11-3;21;8

9. Pius XI;13-5;12;9

10. Monroe;11-5;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 4, South Milwaukee 1, Milwaukee Washington 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Laconia (6);16-0;69;1

2. Amherst (1);14-1;63;2

3. Marshall;13-2;55;3

4. Prairie du Chien;16-0;46;4

5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;15-1;44;5

6. Shoreland Lutheran;14-1;32;7

7. Kewaunee;15-1;23;8

8. Amery;15-1;13;10

(tie) Freedom;14-2;13;6

10. Wisconsin Dells;12-3;12;9

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Platteville 5, Martin Luther 4, Prescott 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Aquinas (7);17-0;70;1

2. Colby;16-0;62;2

3. Melrose-Mindoro;15-1;54;3

4. Mishicot;16-1;46;4

5. Howards Grove;16-1;44;5

6. Racine Lutheran;13-2;28;T6

7. Durand;13-1;24;T6

8. Milwaukee Academy of Science;11-5;20;9

9. Mineral Point;13-3;15;10

10. Colfax;12-3;12;8

Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Necedah 3, Regis 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Black Hawk (6);16-0;69;1

2. Clayton (1);17-0;64;2

3. River Ridge;12-2;52;3

4. Newman Catholic;15-3;44;6

5. Wauzeka-Steuben;13-1;38;8

6. Randolph;14-3;36;9

7. Fall River;13-3;28;4

8. Wausaukee;13-2;18;7

9. Oneida Nation;13-2;13;5

10. Assumption;14-4;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 6, Argyle 5.

