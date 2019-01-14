Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Madison East (9);14-0;99;1
2. Hamilton (1);7-3;51;2
3. Kimberly;11-1;75;5
4. Brookfield Central;8-1;68;4
5. Waukesha West;11-1;55;7
6. Arrowhead;11-2;49;3
7. Homestead;10-1;46;8
8. Brookfield East;8-2;29;10
9. Madison Memorial;9-2;23;6
10. Germantown;9-2;11;9
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, West Allis Central 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Nicolet (10);12-1;100;1
2. La Crosse Central;10-1;88;2
3. Green Bay Southwest;11-0;81;3
4. Westosha Central;9-1;59;5
(tie) Milw. Washington;8-4;59;6
6. Onalaska;10-2;47;4
7. East Troy;10-1;43;7
8. Kaukauna;9-2;38;8
9. Milwaukee Madison;9-3;13;10
10. Mount Horeb;10-3;12;NR
Others receiving votes: West Bend East 3, Milw. Bay View 3, Plymouth 2, Merrill 1, Elkhorn Area 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Martin Luther (8);9-2;97;1
2. Waupun (2);9-1;90;2
3. St. John's NW Military Academy;9-0;80;3
4. Lake Country Lutheran;10-1;61;5
5. Racine St. Catherine's;9-3;56;7
6. Stratford;11-0;45;8
7. Brookfield Academy;9-2;35;9
8. Dominican;9-4;29;4
9. Lakeside Lutheran;8-2;28;6
10. Platteville;10-3;18;10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 7, Lake Mills 3, Southern Door 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Roncalli (10);12-0;100;1
2. Darlington;10-2;85;T2
3. Clear Lake;10-0;74;T4
4. Lourdes Academy;10-1;64;T4
5. Iola-Scandinavia;11-0;62;6
6. Mineral Point;8-3;43;8
7. New Glarus;10-2;41;T2
8. Howards Grove;11-1;38;7
9. Osseo-Fairchild;9-1;24;9
10. Cameron;9-1;15;10
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Menominee Indian 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (10);12-0;100;1
2. Randolph;11-0;87;3
3. Hustisford;10-0;76;4
4. Bangor;10-1;61;5
5. Blair-Taylor;12-0;60;T6
6. Columbus Catholic;11-1;58;2
7. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;40;9
8. Potosi;8-1;36;10
9. Almond-Bancroft;9-2;15;T6
10. Young Coggs Prep;10-4;5;8
Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 4, Rio 4, Pecatonica 2, Faith Christian 2.
High school girls
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Milwaukee King (9);11-3;98;1
2. Mukwonago (1);13-1;90;2
3. Bay Port;13-0;82;3
4. Oak Creek;12-2;64;7
5. Germantown;11-2;53;5
6. Divine Savior;10-2;41;10
7. Appleton East;10-2;40;9
8. De Pere;10-4;23;4
9. Madison Memorial;11-3;20;6
10. Sun Prairie;10-3;15;;;NR
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Green Bay Preble 7, Arrowhead 6, Stevens Point 3, Middleton 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Beaver Dam (9);14-1;90;1
2. New Berlin Eisenhower;13-1;81;2
3. Monona Grove;13-1;63;4
4. Hortonville;10-2;58;5
5. Slinger;13-1;56;6
6. Whitefish Bay;13-1;49;7
7. West Bend West;10-2;29;9
8. Pius XI;11-4;27;3
9. Monroe;10-4;26;10
10. Pewaukee;11-4;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 4, Stoughton 3, Milwaukee Washington 3.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Laconia (9);14-0;90;1
2. Amherst;11-1;78;2
3. Marshall;11-2;71;3
4. Prairie du Chien;13-0;61;5
5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;11-1;51;6
6. Freedom;12-1;43;7
7. Wisconsin Dells;11-2;36;4
8. Shoreland Lutheran;11-1;23;9
9. Valders;11-1;16;10
(tie) Kewaunee;12-1;16;8
Others receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prescott 3, Wrightstown 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Bloomer 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Aquinas (9);14-0;90;1
2. Melrose-Mindoro;12-0;80;2
3. Colby;13-0;66;5
4. Howards Grove;12-0;64;6
5. Mishicot;13-1;50;7
6. Racine Lutheran;12-1;46;3
7. Milwaukee Academy of Science;10-3;28;9
8. Durand;10-1;27;4
9. Colfax;10-2;22;10
10. Darlington;11-2;11;;;NR
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Cuba City 3, Bonduel 2, Crandon 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Clayton (5);13-0;86;1
2. Black Hawk (4);13-0;85;2
3. River Ridge;11-2;64;3
4. Fall River;11-2;59;4
5. Oneida Nation;12-0;53;5
6. Newman Catholic;12-3;46;6
7. Argyle;10-1;43;7
8. Wausaukee;10-1;32;9
9. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;13;;;NR
10. Randolph;11-3;10;8
Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Rio 1.
