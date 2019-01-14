Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Madison East (9);14-0;99;1

2. Hamilton (1);7-3;51;2

3. Kimberly;11-1;75;5

4. Brookfield Central;8-1;68;4

5. Waukesha West;11-1;55;7

6. Arrowhead;11-2;49;3

7. Homestead;10-1;46;8

8. Brookfield East;8-2;29;10

9. Madison Memorial;9-2;23;6

10. Germantown;9-2;11;9

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, West Allis Central 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Nicolet (10);12-1;100;1

2. La Crosse Central;10-1;88;2

3. Green Bay Southwest;11-0;81;3

4. Westosha Central;9-1;59;5

(tie) Milw. Washington;8-4;59;6

6. Onalaska;10-2;47;4

7. East Troy;10-1;43;7

8. Kaukauna;9-2;38;8

9. Milwaukee Madison;9-3;13;10

10. Mount Horeb;10-3;12;NR

Others receiving votes: West Bend East 3, Milw. Bay View 3, Plymouth 2, Merrill 1, Elkhorn Area 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Martin Luther (8);9-2;97;1

2. Waupun (2);9-1;90;2

3. St. John's NW Military Academy;9-0;80;3

4. Lake Country Lutheran;10-1;61;5

5. Racine St. Catherine's;9-3;56;7

6. Stratford;11-0;45;8

7. Brookfield Academy;9-2;35;9

8. Dominican;9-4;29;4

9. Lakeside Lutheran;8-2;28;6

10. Platteville;10-3;18;10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 7, Lake Mills 3, Southern Door 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Roncalli (10);12-0;100;1

2. Darlington;10-2;85;T2

3. Clear Lake;10-0;74;T4

4. Lourdes Academy;10-1;64;T4

5. Iola-Scandinavia;11-0;62;6

6. Mineral Point;8-3;43;8

7. New Glarus;10-2;41;T2

8. Howards Grove;11-1;38;7

9. Osseo-Fairchild;9-1;24;9

10. Cameron;9-1;15;10

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Menominee Indian 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (10);12-0;100;1

2. Randolph;11-0;87;3

3. Hustisford;10-0;76;4

4. Bangor;10-1;61;5

5. Blair-Taylor;12-0;60;T6

6. Columbus Catholic;11-1;58;2

7. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;40;9

8. Potosi;8-1;36;10

9. Almond-Bancroft;9-2;15;T6

10. Young Coggs Prep;10-4;5;8

Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 4, Rio 4, Pecatonica 2, Faith Christian 2.

High school girls

Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Milwaukee King (9);11-3;98;1

2. Mukwonago (1);13-1;90;2

3. Bay Port;13-0;82;3

4. Oak Creek;12-2;64;7

5. Germantown;11-2;53;5

6. Divine Savior;10-2;41;10

7. Appleton East;10-2;40;9

8. De Pere;10-4;23;4

9. Madison Memorial;11-3;20;6

10. Sun Prairie;10-3;15;;;NR

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Green Bay Preble 7, Arrowhead 6, Stevens Point 3, Middleton 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Beaver Dam (9);14-1;90;1

2. New Berlin Eisenhower;13-1;81;2

3. Monona Grove;13-1;63;4

4. Hortonville;10-2;58;5

5. Slinger;13-1;56;6

6. Whitefish Bay;13-1;49;7

7. West Bend West;10-2;29;9

8. Pius XI;11-4;27;3

9. Monroe;10-4;26;10

10. Pewaukee;11-4;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 4, Stoughton 3, Milwaukee Washington 3.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Laconia (9);14-0;90;1

2. Amherst;11-1;78;2

3. Marshall;11-2;71;3

4. Prairie du Chien;13-0;61;5

5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;11-1;51;6

6. Freedom;12-1;43;7

7. Wisconsin Dells;11-2;36;4

8. Shoreland Lutheran;11-1;23;9

9. Valders;11-1;16;10

(tie) Kewaunee;12-1;16;8

Others receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prescott 3, Wrightstown 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Bloomer 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Aquinas (9);14-0;90;1

2. Melrose-Mindoro;12-0;80;2

3. Colby;13-0;66;5

4. Howards Grove;12-0;64;6

5. Mishicot;13-1;50;7

6. Racine Lutheran;12-1;46;3

7. Milwaukee Academy of Science;10-3;28;9

8. Durand;10-1;27;4

9. Colfax;10-2;22;10

10. Darlington;11-2;11;;;NR

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Cuba City 3, Bonduel 2, Crandon 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Clayton (5);13-0;86;1

2. Black Hawk (4);13-0;85;2

3. River Ridge;11-2;64;3

4. Fall River;11-2;59;4

5. Oneida Nation;12-0;53;5

6. Newman Catholic;12-3;46;6

7. Argyle;10-1;43;7

8. Wausaukee;10-1;32;9

9. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;13;;;NR

10. Randolph;11-3;10;8

Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Rio 1.

