Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Madison East (5);21-1;59;2
2. Kimberly (1);20-2;53;3
3. Brookfield East;18-4;45;5
4. Hamilton;18-4;38;1
5. Waukesha West;19-3;35;7
6. Brookfield Central;17-5;22;4
7. West Allis Central;18-3;21;8
8. Homestead;18-4;18;9
9. Arrowhead;18-4;17;10
10. Madison La Follette;17-5;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Racine Park 5, Eau Claire North 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Nicolet (6);21-1;60;1
2. La Crosse Central;20-2;54;2
3. Westosha Central;21-1;46;3
4. East Troy;20-1;35;4
5. Mount Horeb;19-3;31;5
5. Milw. Washington;17-5;31;7
7. Onalaska;17-5;26;8
8. Green Bay Southwest;20-2;23;6
9. Milw. Bay View;18-2;16;9
10. Kaukauna;17-5;6;10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 1, De Forest 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waupun (5);21-1;58;1
2. Racine St. Catherine's;19-3;50;2
3. St. John's NW;21-1;45;3
4. Stratford;22-0;41;5
5. Martin Luther (1);19-3;40;4
6. Lake Country Lutheran;18-4;21;6
7. Lakeside Lutheran;17-3;19;8
8. Prairie du Chien;19-3;16;7
9. Lake Mills;17-5;13;9
10. Brookfield Academy;17-5;7;NR
(tie) Freedom;18-4;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Dominican 4, Wrightstown 4, Appleton Xavier 3, Denmark 2.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Roncalli (6);22-0;60;1
2. Lourdes Academy;21-1;52;2
3. Clear Lake;19-1;47;3
4. Iola-Scandinavia;20-1;41;T5
5. New Glarus;20-2;36;T5
6. Osseo-Fairchild;21-1;25;8
7. Darlington;19-2;22;4
8. Howards Grove;19-2;19;7
9. Colfax;21-1;15;9
10. Mineral Point;16-6;5;10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 4, Cuba City 3, Manawa 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Randolph (5);22-0;57;1
2. Bangor;20-1;49;2
3. Wauzeka-Steuben;20-1;46;4
4. Sheboygan Area Luth. (1);20-2;43;5
5. Blair-Taylor;21-1;37;6
6. Columbus Catholic;20-2;36;3
7. Hustisford;20-2;23;7
8. Almond-Bancroft;19-3;20;8
9. Rio;18-4;10;9
10. Potosi;17-4;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 3, Shullsburg 2.
