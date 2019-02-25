Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Madison East (5);21-1;59;2

2. Kimberly (1);20-2;53;3

3. Brookfield East;18-4;45;5

4. Hamilton;18-4;38;1

5. Waukesha West;19-3;35;7

6. Brookfield Central;17-5;22;4

7. West Allis Central;18-3;21;8

8. Homestead;18-4;18;9

9. Arrowhead;18-4;17;10

10. Madison La Follette;17-5;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Park 5, Eau Claire North 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Nicolet (6);21-1;60;1

2. La Crosse Central;20-2;54;2

3. Westosha Central;21-1;46;3

4. East Troy;20-1;35;4

5. Mount Horeb;19-3;31;5

5. Milw. Washington;17-5;31;7

7. Onalaska;17-5;26;8

8. Green Bay Southwest;20-2;23;6

9. Milw. Bay View;18-2;16;9

10. Kaukauna;17-5;6;10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 1, De Forest 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Waupun (5);21-1;58;1

2. Racine St. Catherine's;19-3;50;2

3. St. John's NW;21-1;45;3

4. Stratford;22-0;41;5

5. Martin Luther (1);19-3;40;4

6. Lake Country Lutheran;18-4;21;6

7. Lakeside Lutheran;17-3;19;8

8. Prairie du Chien;19-3;16;7

9. Lake Mills;17-5;13;9

10. Brookfield Academy;17-5;7;NR

(tie) Freedom;18-4;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Dominican 4, Wrightstown 4, Appleton Xavier 3, Denmark 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Roncalli (6);22-0;60;1

2. Lourdes Academy;21-1;52;2

3. Clear Lake;19-1;47;3

4. Iola-Scandinavia;20-1;41;T5

5. New Glarus;20-2;36;T5

6. Osseo-Fairchild;21-1;25;8

7. Darlington;19-2;22;4

8. Howards Grove;19-2;19;7

9. Colfax;21-1;15;9

10. Mineral Point;16-6;5;10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 4, Cuba City 3, Manawa 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Randolph (5);22-0;57;1

2. Bangor;20-1;49;2

3. Wauzeka-Steuben;20-1;46;4

4. Sheboygan Area Luth. (1);20-2;43;5

5. Blair-Taylor;21-1;37;6

6. Columbus Catholic;20-2;36;3

7. Hustisford;20-2;23;7

8. Almond-Bancroft;19-3;20;8

9. Rio;18-4;10;9

10. Potosi;17-4;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 3, Shullsburg 2.

