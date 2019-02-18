Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Hamilton (6);18-3;77;4
2. Madison East (2);19-1;73;1
3. Kimberly;18-2;64;2
4. Brookfield Central;17-4;55;3
5. Brookfield East;17-4;45;5
6. Racine Park;15-3;38;8
7. Waukesha West;18-3;26;10
8. West Allis Central;16-3;23;6
9. Homestead;16-4;21;9
10. Arrowhead;16-4;11;7
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 6, Hudson 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Nicolet (8);19-1;80;1
2. La Crosse Central;17-2;72;2
3. Westosha Central;18-1;60;3
4. East Troy;16-1;47;4
5. Mount Horeb;17-3;42;6
6. Green Bay Southwest;18-1;41;7
7. Milw. Washington;14-5;36;8
8. Onalaska;16-4;34;5
9. Milw. Bay View;16-2;17;9
10. Kaukauna;15-5;8;10
Others receiving votes: Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waupun (6);18-1;77;1
2. Racine St. Catherine's (1);18-3;70;2
3. St. John's NWMA;20-1;62;3
4. Martin Luther (1);17-3;60;4
5. Stratford;19-0;49;5
6. Lake Country Lutheran;17-3;31;6
7. Prairie du Chien;17-2;29;9
8. Lakeside Lutheran;14-5;28;8
9. Lake Mills;15-5;13;10
10. Wrightstown;17-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Westby 4, Appleton Xavier 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Dominican 3, Platteville 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Roncalli (8);20-0;80;1
2. Lourdes Academy;20-1;70;2
3. Clear Lake;17-1;58;4
4. Darlington;18-1;57;3
5. Iola-Scandinavia;17-1;42;5
(tie)New Glarus;18-2;42;6
7. Howards Grove;19-1;34;7
8. Osseo-Fairchild;18-1;27;8
9. Colfax;18-1;13;10
10. Mineral Point;14-5;10;9
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 5, Manawa 1, Fennimore 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Randolph (8);19-0;80;1
2. Bangor;18-1;71;2
3. Columbus Catholic;19-1;57;4
4. Wauzeka-Steuben;18-1;52;6
5. Sheboygan Area Luth.;19-2;51;3
6. Blair-Taylor;19-1;45;7
7. Hustisford;18-2;36;5
8. Almond-Bancroft;16-3;23;10
9. Rio;15-4;15;8
10. Wild Rose;14-5;5;9
Others receiving votes: Shullsburg 2, Phelps 2, Potosi 1.
Racine County scores
Zion-Benton, Ill. 73, Park 70
Kenosha St. Joseph 49, Catholic Central 46
Whitefish Bay Dominican 77, Prairie 68
Westosha Central 55, Burlington 39
State scores
Almond-Bancroft 64, Pacelli 32
Antigo 75, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44
Bangor 73, Cashton 57
Benton 57, Lancaster 44
Berlin 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65
Big Foot 68, Whitewater 65
Brillion 53, New Holstein 47
Cameron 70, Grantsburg 58
Cassville 49, Seneca 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Two Rivers 37
Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Madison Country Day 43
Clear Lake 83, Solon Springs 43
Colfax 59, Northwood 46
Columbus Catholic 79, Neillsville 75
Crivitz 62, Coleman 50
Dodgeville 61, Lancaster 57
Edgerton 68, Clinton 22
Edgewood 48, Fort Atkinson 29
Elkhorn Area 67, Portage 47
Frederic 42, Clayton 39
Freedom 57, Clintonville 51
Gibraltar 56, Sevastopol 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60, Oconto 52
Gresham Community 66, Tri-County 54
Hilbert 49, Chilton 41
Hustisford 72, Valley Christian 29
Iola-Scandinavia 87, Winneconne 50
Ithaca 60, Weston 52
Janesville Parker 74, Badger 55
Kimberly 72, Appleton West 61
La Crosse Central 96, Aquinas 43
Lake Mills 77, Cambridge 59
Lincoln 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 33
Little Chute 82, Waupaca 47
Lomira 69, Horicon 61
Marathon 66, Wausau West 51
Marinette 90, Luxemburg-Casco 77
Markesan 53, Fall River 43
McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 41
McFarland 73, Jefferson 70
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Whitehall 63
Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 65
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 51
Milw. Washington 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 54
Mineral Point 57, Darlington 54
Mondovi 55, Elk Mound 51
Mount Horeb 67, Beaver Dam 61
New Auburn 56, Cornell 32
New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62
Nicolet 84, Whitefish Bay 57
Northwestern 74, Barron 46
Omro 58, Adams-Friendship 38
Osseo-Fairchild 91, Augusta 72
Parkview 82, Black Hawk 74
Phelps 79, White Lake 36
Plymouth 69, Campbellsport 29
Potosi 67, Pecatonica 36
Pulaski 70, Notre Dame 64
Randolph 81, Cambria-Friesland 69
Roncalli 57, Howards Grove 37
Sauk Prairie 62, Waunakee 50
Shullsburg 50, River Ridge 27
Somerset 65, Baldwin-Woodville 57
Southern Door 92, Algoma 41
St. Marys Springs 66, Oakfield 53
Stockbridge 88, Saint Lawrence Seminary 46
Stratford 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, De Soto 43
West Allis Central 79, West Allis Nathan Hale 64
West Bend East 68, Port Washington 55
Westby 71, Prairie du Chien 65
Wild Rose 58, Port Edwards 53
Williams Bay 67, Delavan-Darien 52
Wilmot Union 77, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Mayville 44
Wisconsin Dells 82, Poynette 61
Wrightstown 52, Denmark 49
Xavier 83, New London 73
Zion-Benton, Ill. 73, Park 70
ZION-BENTON (13-13)
Williams 0 2-2 2, Aguilar 14 7-8 39, Bailey 5 2-2 14, Sheppard 2 1-2 5, Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Taylor 4 1-4 9, Ramirez 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 13-18 73.
PARK (15-4)
Gamble 1 0-0 2, Sales 2 0-0 4, Days 6 1-4 14, Henderson 2 1-1 5, Canady 12 3-4 29, Warren 7 2-3 16. Totals 30 7-12 70.
Halftime—Zion-Benton 33, Park 33. 3-point goals—Aguilar 4, Bailey 2. Canady 2, Days. Total fouls—Zion-Benton 17, Park 15. Technical fouls—Park bench. Rebounds—Park 39 (Days 15).
Dominican 77, Prairie 68
DOMINICAN (14-7)
Bennett 2 2-2 7, Burns 1 0-0 2, Magee 1 0-2 2, Egede 1 0-0 2, Kirk 1 0-0 2, Jelocis 6 6-6 18, Antetokounmpo 10 5-6 30, Austin 5 2-3 14. Totals 27 15-19 77.
PRAIRIE (12-9)
Polzin 4 0-0 10, Stafford 3 0-0 9, Krekling 3 0-0 7, Kamm 3 0-0 7, Cape 1 0-1 2, Nesbitt 8 4-4 22, Williams 1 2-2 5, Fallico 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 6-7 68.
Halftime—Dominican 43, Prairie 39. 3-point goals—Bennett, Antetokounmpo 5, Austin 2. Polzin 2, Stafford 3, Krekling, Kamm, Nesbitt 2, Williams, Fallico 2.
Total fouls—Dominican 13, Prairie 15.
St. Joseph 49, Catholic Central 46
ST. JOSEPH (6-14)
Schulte 1 2-4 5, Ashmus 2 0-0 5, Knight 2 0-0 5, Lecce 2 0-0 6, Berry 5 5-5 15, Feudner 0 1-2 1, Alia 3 5-9 12, Tolefree 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 13-21 49.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (9-12)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 1 0-0 2, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 3 3-4 12, Nevin 2 1-1 5, Miles 3 2-4 8, Wright 4 5-6 15, Robson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-15.
Halftime—St. Joseph 28, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Lecce 2, Schulte, Ashmus, Knight. Pum 3, Wright 2. Total fouls—St. Joseph 19, Catholic Central 18. Rebounds—St. Joseph 17 (Berry 7), Catholic Central 24 (Miles 9).
Westosha Central 55, Burlington 39
BURLINGTON (11-10)
Krause 1 0-0 3, Berezowitz 6 0-0 16, Safar 0 0-2 0, Webley 0 1-2 1, Runkel 7 1-1 15, Turzenski 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 2-5 39.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (19-1)
Simmons 2 0-0 4, Zackery 8 2-2 21, Michleau 5 2-2 13, Mueller 2 1-2 6, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Rose 3 0-0 9. Totals 21 5-6 55.
Halftime—Westosha Central 32, Burlington 25. 3-point goals—Berezowitz 4, Krause. Zackery 3, Rose 3, Michleau, Mueller. Total fouls—Burlington 7, Westosha Central 4.
High school girls
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Milwaukee King (8);17-3;80;1
2. Mukwonago;20-1;70;2
3. Oak Creek;20-2;60;3
4. Bay Port;21-1;58;4
5. Germantown;19-3;48;5
6. Kimberly;19-3;41;T6
7. Divine Savior;18-4;22;10
8. Middleton;17-5;14;NR
9. Arrowhead;16-6;13;8
(tie) Appleton East;17-4;13;9
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 11, Wausau West 4, Green Bay Preble 4, Appleton North 1, Stevens Point 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Beaver Dam (8);21-1;80;1
2. New Berlin Eisenhower;20-2;72;3
3. Monona Grove;19-2;62;4
4. Whitefish Bay;19-2;50;5
5. Slinger;20-2;47;2
6. West Bend West;17-3;39;7
(tie) Pewaukee;18-4;39;6
8. Pius XI;17-5;22;8
9. Monroe;16-6;14;9
10. Luxemburg-Casco;17-4;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Waterford 4, Rhinelander 2, South Milwaukee 1, Hortonville 1, Reedsburg Area 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Laconia (8);21-0;80;1
2. Marshall;20-2;67;3
(tie) Amherst;19-1;67;2
4. Prairie du Chien;18-1;50;4
5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;20-2;42;5
6. Kewaunee;21-1;38;7
7. Amery;19-1;27;8
(tie) Shoreland Lutheran;19-2;27;6
9. Wisconsin Dells;17-3;23;10
10. Wrightstown;18-4;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Arcadia 4, Freedom 4, Platteville 3, Prescott 2, Martin Luther 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Aquinas (6);21-1;78;T1
2. Colby (2);21-0;69;T1
3. Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;67;3
4. Mishicot;21-1;54;4
5. Racine Lutheran;20-2;45;5
6. Howards Grove;19-2;41;6
7. Milwaukee AOS;15-5;27;7
8. Mineral Point;19-3;24;T8
9. Durand;19-2;19;T8
10. Regis;17-5;7;10
Others receiving votes: Markesan 6, Saint Croix Falls 2, Manawa 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1
2. Clayton;21-0;72;2
3. River Ridge;16-2;60;3
4. Newman Catholic;19-3;58;4
5. Fall River;19-3;47;5
6. Randolph;18-4;35;6
7. Oneida Nation;18-2;30;9
8. Wauzeka-Steuben;18-3;21;7
9. Wausaukee;15-3;11;8
10. Assumption;17-5;9;10
Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 7, Argyle 4, Rio 3, South Shore 2, Eleva-Strum 1.
State scores
Milwaukee King 83, Milwaukee Vincent 55
New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62
Prentice 74, Chequamegon 20
Saint Croix Central 44, Somerset 28
Sun Prairie 53, Verona Area 45
Wausaukee 41, Oneida Nation 38
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.