Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Hamilton (6);18-3;77;4

2. Madison East (2);19-1;73;1

3. Kimberly;18-2;64;2

4. Brookfield Central;17-4;55;3

5. Brookfield East;17-4;45;5

6. Racine Park;15-3;38;8

7. Waukesha West;18-3;26;10

8. West Allis Central;16-3;23;6

9. Homestead;16-4;21;9

10. Arrowhead;16-4;11;7

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 6, Hudson 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Nicolet (8);19-1;80;1

2. La Crosse Central;17-2;72;2

3. Westosha Central;18-1;60;3

4. East Troy;16-1;47;4

5. Mount Horeb;17-3;42;6

6. Green Bay Southwest;18-1;41;7

7. Milw. Washington;14-5;36;8

8. Onalaska;16-4;34;5

9. Milw. Bay View;16-2;17;9

10. Kaukauna;15-5;8;10

Others receiving votes: Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Waupun (6);18-1;77;1

2. Racine St. Catherine's (1);18-3;70;2

3. St. John's NWMA;20-1;62;3

4. Martin Luther (1);17-3;60;4

5. Stratford;19-0;49;5

6. Lake Country Lutheran;17-3;31;6

7. Prairie du Chien;17-2;29;9

8. Lakeside Lutheran;14-5;28;8

9. Lake Mills;15-5;13;10

10. Wrightstown;17-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Westby 4, Appleton Xavier 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Dominican 3, Platteville 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Roncalli (8);20-0;80;1

2. Lourdes Academy;20-1;70;2

3. Clear Lake;17-1;58;4

4. Darlington;18-1;57;3

5. Iola-Scandinavia;17-1;42;5

(tie)New Glarus;18-2;42;6

7. Howards Grove;19-1;34;7

8. Osseo-Fairchild;18-1;27;8

9. Colfax;18-1;13;10

10. Mineral Point;14-5;10;9

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 5, Manawa 1, Fennimore 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Randolph (8);19-0;80;1

2. Bangor;18-1;71;2

3. Columbus Catholic;19-1;57;4

4. Wauzeka-Steuben;18-1;52;6

5. Sheboygan Area Luth.;19-2;51;3

6. Blair-Taylor;19-1;45;7

7. Hustisford;18-2;36;5

8. Almond-Bancroft;16-3;23;10

9. Rio;15-4;15;8

10. Wild Rose;14-5;5;9

Others receiving votes: Shullsburg 2, Phelps 2, Potosi 1.

Racine County scores

Zion-Benton, Ill. 73, Park 70

Kenosha St. Joseph 49, Catholic Central 46

Whitefish Bay Dominican 77, Prairie 68 

Westosha Central 55, Burlington 39

State scores

Almond-Bancroft 64, Pacelli 32

Antigo 75, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44

Bangor 73, Cashton 57

Benton 57, Lancaster 44

Berlin 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65

Big Foot 68, Whitewater 65

Brillion 53, New Holstein 47

Cameron 70, Grantsburg 58

Cassville 49, Seneca 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Two Rivers 37

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Madison Country Day 43

Clear Lake 83, Solon Springs 43

Colfax 59, Northwood 46

Columbus Catholic 79, Neillsville 75

Crivitz 62, Coleman 50

Dodgeville 61, Lancaster 57

Edgerton 68, Clinton 22

Edgewood 48, Fort Atkinson 29

Elkhorn Area 67, Portage 47

Frederic 42, Clayton 39

Freedom 57, Clintonville 51

Gibraltar 56, Sevastopol 53

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60, Oconto 52

Gresham Community 66, Tri-County 54

Hilbert 49, Chilton 41

Hustisford 72, Valley Christian 29

Iola-Scandinavia 87, Winneconne 50

Ithaca 60, Weston 52

Janesville Parker 74, Badger 55

Kimberly 72, Appleton West 61

La Crosse Central 96, Aquinas 43

Lake Mills 77, Cambridge 59

Lincoln 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 33

Little Chute 82, Waupaca 47

Lomira 69, Horicon 61

Marathon 66, Wausau West 51

Marinette 90, Luxemburg-Casco 77

Markesan 53, Fall River 43

McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 41

McFarland 73, Jefferson 70

Melrose-Mindoro 68, Whitehall 63

Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 65

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 51

Milw. Washington 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 54

Mineral Point 57, Darlington 54

Mondovi 55, Elk Mound 51

Mount Horeb 67, Beaver Dam 61

New Auburn 56, Cornell 32

New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62

Nicolet 84, Whitefish Bay 57

Northwestern 74, Barron 46

Omro 58, Adams-Friendship 38

Osseo-Fairchild 91, Augusta 72

Parkview 82, Black Hawk 74

Phelps 79, White Lake 36

Plymouth 69, Campbellsport 29

Potosi 67, Pecatonica 36

Pulaski 70, Notre Dame 64

Randolph 81, Cambria-Friesland 69

Roncalli 57, Howards Grove 37

Sauk Prairie 62, Waunakee 50

Shullsburg 50, River Ridge 27

Somerset 65, Baldwin-Woodville 57

Southern Door 92, Algoma 41

St. Marys Springs 66, Oakfield 53

Stockbridge 88, Saint Lawrence Seminary 46

Stratford 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, De Soto 43

West Allis Central 79, West Allis Nathan Hale 64

West Bend East 68, Port Washington 55

Westby 71, Prairie du Chien 65

Wild Rose 58, Port Edwards 53

Williams Bay 67, Delavan-Darien 52

Wilmot Union 77, Shoreland Lutheran 61

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Mayville 44

Wisconsin Dells 82, Poynette 61

Wrightstown 52, Denmark 49

Xavier 83, New London 73

ZION-BENTON (13-13)

Williams 0 2-2 2, Aguilar 14 7-8 39, Bailey 5 2-2 14, Sheppard 2 1-2 5, Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Taylor 4 1-4 9, Ramirez 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 13-18 73.

PARK (15-4)

Gamble 1 0-0 2, Sales 2 0-0 4, Days 6 1-4 14, Henderson 2 1-1 5, Canady 12 3-4 29, Warren 7 2-3 16. Totals 30 7-12 70.

Halftime—Zion-Benton 33, Park 33. 3-point goals—Aguilar 4, Bailey 2. Canady 2, Days. Total fouls—Zion-Benton 17, Park 15. Technical fouls—Park bench. Rebounds—Park 39 (Days 15).

Dominican 77, Prairie 68

DOMINICAN (14-7)

Bennett 2 2-2 7, Burns 1 0-0 2, Magee 1 0-2 2, Egede 1 0-0 2, Kirk 1 0-0 2, Jelocis 6 6-6 18, Antetokounmpo 10 5-6 30, Austin 5 2-3 14. Totals 27 15-19 77.

PRAIRIE (12-9)

Polzin 4 0-0 10, Stafford 3 0-0 9, Krekling 3 0-0 7, Kamm 3 0-0 7, Cape 1 0-1 2, Nesbitt 8 4-4 22, Williams 1 2-2 5, Fallico 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 6-7 68.

Halftime—Dominican 43, Prairie 39. 3-point goals—Bennett, Antetokounmpo 5, Austin 2. Polzin 2, Stafford 3, Krekling, Kamm, Nesbitt 2, Williams, Fallico 2.

Total fouls—Dominican 13, Prairie 15.

St. Joseph 49, Catholic Central 46

ST. JOSEPH (6-14)

Schulte 1 2-4 5, Ashmus 2 0-0 5, Knight 2 0-0 5, Lecce 2 0-0 6, Berry 5 5-5 15, Feudner 0 1-2 1, Alia 3 5-9 12, Tolefree 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 13-21 49.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (9-12)

Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 1 0-0 2, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 3 3-4 12, Nevin 2 1-1 5, Miles 3 2-4 8, Wright 4 5-6 15, Robson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-15.

Halftime—St. Joseph 28, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Lecce 2, Schulte, Ashmus, Knight. Pum 3, Wright 2. Total fouls—St. Joseph 19, Catholic Central 18. Rebounds—St. Joseph 17 (Berry 7), Catholic Central 24 (Miles 9).

Westosha Central 55, Burlington 39

BURLINGTON (11-10)

Krause 1 0-0 3, Berezowitz 6 0-0 16, Safar 0 0-2 0, Webley 0 1-2 1, Runkel 7 1-1 15, Turzenski 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 2-5 39.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (19-1)

Simmons 2 0-0 4, Zackery 8 2-2 21, Michleau 5 2-2 13, Mueller 2 1-2 6, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Rose 3 0-0 9. Totals 21 5-6 55.

Halftime—Westosha Central 32, Burlington 25. 3-point goals—Berezowitz 4, Krause. Zackery 3, Rose 3, Michleau, Mueller. Total fouls—Burlington 7, Westosha Central 4.

High school girls

Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Milwaukee King (8);17-3;80;1

2. Mukwonago;20-1;70;2

3. Oak Creek;20-2;60;3

4. Bay Port;21-1;58;4

5. Germantown;19-3;48;5

6. Kimberly;19-3;41;T6

7. Divine Savior;18-4;22;10

8. Middleton;17-5;14;NR

9. Arrowhead;16-6;13;8

(tie) Appleton East;17-4;13;9

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 11, Wausau West 4, Green Bay Preble 4, Appleton North 1, Stevens Point 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Beaver Dam (8);21-1;80;1

2. New Berlin Eisenhower;20-2;72;3

3. Monona Grove;19-2;62;4

4. Whitefish Bay;19-2;50;5

5. Slinger;20-2;47;2

6. West Bend West;17-3;39;7

(tie) Pewaukee;18-4;39;6

8. Pius XI;17-5;22;8

9. Monroe;16-6;14;9

10. Luxemburg-Casco;17-4;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Waterford 4, Rhinelander 2, South Milwaukee 1, Hortonville 1, Reedsburg Area 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Laconia (8);21-0;80;1

2. Marshall;20-2;67;3

(tie) Amherst;19-1;67;2

4. Prairie du Chien;18-1;50;4

5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;20-2;42;5

6. Kewaunee;21-1;38;7

7. Amery;19-1;27;8

(tie) Shoreland Lutheran;19-2;27;6

9. Wisconsin Dells;17-3;23;10

10. Wrightstown;18-4;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Arcadia 4, Freedom 4, Platteville 3, Prescott 2, Martin Luther 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Aquinas (6);21-1;78;T1

2. Colby (2);21-0;69;T1

3. Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;67;3

4. Mishicot;21-1;54;4

5. Racine Lutheran;20-2;45;5

6. Howards Grove;19-2;41;6

7. Milwaukee AOS;15-5;27;7

8. Mineral Point;19-3;24;T8

9. Durand;19-2;19;T8

10. Regis;17-5;7;10

Others receiving votes: Markesan 6, Saint Croix Falls 2, Manawa 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1

2. Clayton;21-0;72;2

3. River Ridge;16-2;60;3

4. Newman Catholic;19-3;58;4

5. Fall River;19-3;47;5

6. Randolph;18-4;35;6

7. Oneida Nation;18-2;30;9

8. Wauzeka-Steuben;18-3;21;7

9. Wausaukee;15-3;11;8

10. Assumption;17-5;9;10

Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 7, Argyle 4, Rio 3, South Shore 2, Eleva-Strum 1.

State scores

Milwaukee King 83, Milwaukee Vincent 55

New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62

Prentice 74, Chequamegon 20

Saint Croix Central 44, Somerset 28

Sun Prairie 53, Verona Area 45

Wausaukee 41, Oneida Nation 38

