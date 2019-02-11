Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Hamilton (7);15-3;79;1

2. Madison East (1);18-1;72;2

3. Kimberly;16-2;64;3

4. Brookfield Central;14-4;55;5

5. Brookfield East;14-4;40;4

6. West Allis Central;14-2;35;8

7. Park;12-3;29;9

8. Homestead;14-4;27;6

9. Waukesha West;16-3;19;7

10. Arrowhead;14-4;11;10

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, Sun Prairie 1, Wausau West 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Nicolet (8);17-1;80;1

2. La Crosse Central;15-2;71;2

3. Westosha Central;15-1;65;3

4. East Troy;14-1;51;4

5. Onalaska;16-3;43;5

6. Mount Horeb;15-3;39;6

7. Green Bay Southwest;16-1;33;7

8. Milw. Washington;13-5;27;9

9. Milw. Bay View;15-1;21;10

10. Kaukauna;13-5;7;8

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 2, Greenfield (16-3) 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Waupun (6);16-1;77;1

2. St. Catherine's (2);16-3;72;2

3. St. John's NW;16-1;65;3

4. Martin Luther;15-3;56;4

5. Stratford;17-0;50;5

6. Lake Country Lutheran;14-2;39;6

7. Dominican;13-5;27;7

8. Lakeside Lutheran;13-3;20;9

9. Prairie du Chien;15-2;10;NR

10. Lake Mills;13-5;7;8

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Brookfield Academy 4, Freedom 4, Denmark 2, Platteville 1, Southern Door 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Roncalli (8);18-0;80;1

2. Lourdes Academy;16-1;70;3

3. Darlington;16-1;60;2

4. Clear Lake;15-1;52;T5

5. Iola-Scandinavia;16-1;44;4

6. New Glarus;16-2;42;T5

7. Howards Grove;17-1;41;7

8. Osseo-Fairchild;15-1;26;8

9. Mineral Point;12-5;13;9

10. Colfax;15-1;10;10

Others receiving votes: Shiocton 1, Wisconsin Heights 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Randolph (8);17-0;80;2

2. Bangor;15-1;66;3

3. Sheboygan Area Luth.;18-1;65;1

4. Columbus Catholic;16-1;57;4

5. Hustisford;16-1;48;5

6. Wauzeka-Steuben;16-1;42;6

7. Blair-Taylor;16-1;33;7

8. Rio;14-3;23;9

9. Wild Rose;14-4;13;8

10. Almond-Bancroft;14-3;12;10

Others receiving votes: Phelps 1.

Horlick 85, Tremper 71

TREMPER (7-13)

Young 8 1-1 21, Huss 5 0-0 14, Johnson 5 1-3 12, Gross 6 0-0 13, Coleman 2 3-4 7, Korbakes 1 1-2 4. Totals 27 6-10 71.

HORLICK (8-11)

Ward 6 3-4 19, McNeal 6 0-0 12, Milton 11 2-2 27, Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Long 2 1-2 5, Chapman 6 0-1 12, Pitrof 2 0-0 4. Totals 36 6-9 85.

Halftime—Tremper 38, Horlick 36. 3-point goals—Young 4, Huss 4, Johnson, Gross, Korbakes. ward 4, Milton 3. Total fouls—Tremper 11, Horlick 16.

Greenfield 54, Union Grove 35

UNION GROVE (7-12)

Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 1 0-1 2, Mutchie 1 1-2 4, Hilardes 1 0-0 2, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 3 0-2 5, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Wiedenbeck 1 0-0 2, Delagrave 1 1-2 4, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 1 0-0 2, Rampulla 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 2-7 35.

GREENFIELD (17-3)

Bartlett 4 0-0 10, Rosario 1 0-1 2, Lopez 4 0-0 9, Jardaleddin 4 2-2 10, Jimenez 3 0-0 7, Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Ferenson 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 0-0 6, Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 2-3 54.

Halftime—Greenfield 21, Union Grove 17. 3-point goals—Mutchie, Hansel, Delagrave. Bartlett 2, Lopez, Jimenez.

Total fouls—Union Grove 8, Greenfield 13.

Racine County scores

Horlick 85, Kenosha Tremper 71

Greenfield 54, Union Grove 35

State scores

Almond-Bancroft 66, Rosholt 50

Amherst 60, Bonduel 56

Antigo 65, Medford Area 49

Augusta 73, Fall Creek 60

Colfax 66, Elk Mound 51

Columbus Catholic 79, Gilman 33

Cuba City 62, Fennimore 58

Darlington 60, Boscobel 35

Denmark 46, Oconto Falls 44

Eau Claire North 75, Marshfield 65

Ellsworth 63, Somerset 48

Evansville 65, Jefferson 60

Franklin 70, Muskego 60

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 64, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 59

Green Bay Southwest 69, Bay Port 62

Hurley 60, Bayfield 34

Kaukauna 87, Appleton West 80

Kickapoo 62, Hillsboro 61, OT

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 90, Luther 76

Little Chute 88, Luxemburg-Casco 69

McDonell Central 63, Altoona 53

McFarland 68, Edgerton 62

Mineral Point 73, Iowa-Grant 40

Mondovi 74, Boyceville 37

Monticello 66, Benton 58

Morenci, Mich. 60, Clinton 48

Palmyra-Eagle 60, Johnson Creek 41

Pecatonica 69, Black Hawk 61

Pewaukee 72, New Berlin West 42

Phelps 85, Niagara 50

Royall 51, New Lisbon 46

Saint Croix Central 62, St. Croix Falls 40

Seymour 75, Green Bay East 60

Sheboygan South 68, Lomira 64

Shiocton 91, Crandon 42

Shullsburg 52, Scales Mound, Ill. 51

Southern Door 84, Oconto 57

Tulsa Webster, Okla. 87, Birchwood 49

Turner 72, Whitewater 57

Waterloo 57, Cambridge 54

Williams Bay 69, Madison Abundant Life 40

Wisconsin Dells 69, Adams-Friendship 40

Wonewoc-Center 49, Ithaca 35

Wrightstown 64, Clintonville 58, OT

High school girls

Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Milwaukee King (8);14-3;80;1

2. Mukwonago;18-1;71;2

3. Oak Creek;18-2;61;4

4. Bay Port;19-1;51;3

5. Germantown;16-3;47;6

6. Sun Prairie;15-4;31;5

(tie) Kimberly;16-3;31;8

8. Arrowhead;15-5;28;7

9. Appleton East;15-3;19;9

10. Divine Savior;16-4;13;10

Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Green Bay Preble 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Beaver Dam (8);20-1;80;1

2. Slinger;18-1;69;3

3. New Berlin Eisenhower;19-2;63;4

4. Monona Grove;18-2;55;2

5. Whitefish Bay;17-2;48;5

6. Pewaukee;17-4;44;7

7. West Bend West;15-3;26;8

8. Pius XI;16-5;19;9

9. Monroe;14-6;17;10

10. Hortonville;14-5;13;6

Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 2, Waterford 2, Reedsburg Area 1, Luxemburg-Casco 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Laconia (8);19-0;80;1

2. Amherst;17-1;68;2

3. Marshall;16-2;62;3

4. Prairie du Chien;17-0;56;4

5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;18-1;50;5

6. Shoreland Lutheran;17-1;40;6

7. Kewaunee;19-1;27;7

8. Amery;18-1;21;8

9. Freedom;17-2;18;T9

10. Wisconsin Dells;16-3;10;T9

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Wrightstown 2, Martin Luther 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Aquinas (4);19-1;75;1

(tie) Colby (4);19-0;75;2

3. Melrose-Mindoro;18-1;66;3

4. Mishicot;19-1;53;4

5. Racine Lutheran;16-2;47;6

6. Howards Grove;18-2;37;5

7. Milwaukee Academy of Science;12-5;28;7

8. Mineral Point;15-3;21;8

(tie) Durand;16-2;21;9

10. Regis;15-4;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Manawa 2, Colfax 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Black Hawk (7);20-0;79;1

2. Clayton (1);19-0;73;2

3. River Ridge;15-2;64;3

4. Newman Catholic;17-3;56;4

5. Fall River;16-3;43;6

6. Randolph;16-4;35;5

7. Wauzeka-Steuben;16-2;32;7

8. Wausaukee;14-2;25;8

9. Oneida Nation;15-2;17;9

10. Assumption;16-4;16;10

Others receiving votes: None.

Waterford 57, Muskego 56

WATERFORD (16-4)

Karpinski 1 1-3 3, Barwick 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Rohner 8 4-5 22, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Benavides 3 2-6 8, Fitzgerald 5 4-6 14, Stiewe 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-22 57.

MUSKEGO (12-8)

Greenthal 1 0-0 3, Jochims 2 0-0 5, Heim 3 1-3 8, Underly 0 0-2 0, Czarnecki 5 2-6 16, Mims 4 2-2 12, Balcerakzo 5 3-4 13. Totals 20 8-19 56.

Halftime—Muskego 25, Waterford 22. 3-point goals—Rohner 2, Schmidt. Greenthal, Jochims, Heim, Czarnecki 4, Mims 2.

Total fouls—Waterford 16, Muskego 18.

Rebounds—Waterford 35 (Fitzgerald 14).

Case 48, Indian Trail 35

CASE (11-5)

Jones 3 6-12 12, Brim 0 0-1 0, Malone 6 0-0 14, Hill 0 0-2 0, Oliver 2 0-4 4, Ghuari 1 1-2 4, Brooks 5 2-5 12, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-26 48.

INDIAN TRAIL (3-17)

Winslow 5 2-3 14, Lalonde 2 2-4 6, Jacobson 1 1-2 3, Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Kozal 2 1-2 5, Williams 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 0-4 4. Totals 13 7-16 35.

Halftime—Case 21, Indian Trail 20. 3-point goals—Malone 2, Guari. Winslow 2.

Total fouls—Case 16, Indian Trail 19.

Tremper 57, Horlick 53

HORLICK (12-8)

Handstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-4 0, Ellison 8 1-1 18, Cannon 5 0-0 13, Pitrof 3 7-12 13, Cornoa 4 1-2 9. Totals 20 9-19 53.

TREMPER (11-9)

Hill 1 4-5 6, Clements 1 0-0 2, Ester 7 0-0 16, Wisniewski 4 0-0 8, Loker 1 4-5 6, Wendorf 2 0-0 4, Lynn 5 2-4 13, Jenkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-14 57.

Halftime—Tremper 34, Horlick 23. 3-point goals—Cannon 3, Ellison. Ester 2, Lynn.

Total fouls—Tremper 13, Horlick 17.

Racine County scores

Case 48, Kenosha Indian Trail 35

Kenosha Tremper 57, Horlick 53

Waterford 57, Muskego 56

State scores

Amherst 60, Bonduel 56

Bay Port 53, Green Bay Southwest 47

Birchwood 53, Webster 41

Bloomer 57, Fall Creek 37

Clinton 59, McFarland 46

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Onalaska 45

Gibraltar 74, Sevastopol 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 47, Oconto 27

Green Bay Preble 62, Sheboygan South 44

Hudson 67, River Falls 60

Ironwood, Mich. 80, Solon Springs 50

Kewaunee 54, Peshtigo 34

Kickapoo 48, Weston 24

Ladysmith 42, Spooner 26

Laona-Wabeno 42, Menominee Indian 40

Markesan 57, Ripon 37

Melrose-Mindoro 88, Whitehall 32

Mishicot 58, Brillion 50

Monroe 71, Fort Atkinson 30

New Richmond 60, Osceola 53

Northland Pines 79, Rhinelander 35

Randolph 66, Cambria-Friesland 39

Reedsburg Area 73, Sauk Prairie 56

Rio 57, Watertown Luther Prep 50

River Valley 49, Fennimore 42

Shoreland Lutheran 68, Dominican 49

Shullsburg 71, Wauzeka-Steuben 46

Southern Door 46, Algoma 37

St. Croix Falls 55, Somerset 52

Stevens Point 64, Merrill 41

Wausau West 72, Wausau East 42

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Iola-Scandinavia 31

Wrightstown 63, Denmark 32

