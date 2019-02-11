Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Hamilton (7);15-3;79;1
2. Madison East (1);18-1;72;2
3. Kimberly;16-2;64;3
4. Brookfield Central;14-4;55;5
5. Brookfield East;14-4;40;4
6. West Allis Central;14-2;35;8
7. Park;12-3;29;9
8. Homestead;14-4;27;6
9. Waukesha West;16-3;19;7
10. Arrowhead;14-4;11;10
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, Sun Prairie 1, Wausau West 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Nicolet (8);17-1;80;1
2. La Crosse Central;15-2;71;2
3. Westosha Central;15-1;65;3
4. East Troy;14-1;51;4
5. Onalaska;16-3;43;5
6. Mount Horeb;15-3;39;6
7. Green Bay Southwest;16-1;33;7
8. Milw. Washington;13-5;27;9
9. Milw. Bay View;15-1;21;10
10. Kaukauna;13-5;7;8
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 2, Greenfield (16-3) 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waupun (6);16-1;77;1
2. St. Catherine's (2);16-3;72;2
3. St. John's NW;16-1;65;3
4. Martin Luther;15-3;56;4
5. Stratford;17-0;50;5
6. Lake Country Lutheran;14-2;39;6
7. Dominican;13-5;27;7
8. Lakeside Lutheran;13-3;20;9
9. Prairie du Chien;15-2;10;NR
10. Lake Mills;13-5;7;8
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Brookfield Academy 4, Freedom 4, Denmark 2, Platteville 1, Southern Door 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Roncalli (8);18-0;80;1
2. Lourdes Academy;16-1;70;3
3. Darlington;16-1;60;2
4. Clear Lake;15-1;52;T5
5. Iola-Scandinavia;16-1;44;4
6. New Glarus;16-2;42;T5
7. Howards Grove;17-1;41;7
8. Osseo-Fairchild;15-1;26;8
9. Mineral Point;12-5;13;9
10. Colfax;15-1;10;10
Others receiving votes: Shiocton 1, Wisconsin Heights 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Randolph (8);17-0;80;2
2. Bangor;15-1;66;3
3. Sheboygan Area Luth.;18-1;65;1
4. Columbus Catholic;16-1;57;4
5. Hustisford;16-1;48;5
6. Wauzeka-Steuben;16-1;42;6
7. Blair-Taylor;16-1;33;7
8. Rio;14-3;23;9
9. Wild Rose;14-4;13;8
10. Almond-Bancroft;14-3;12;10
Others receiving votes: Phelps 1.
Horlick 85, Tremper 71
TREMPER (7-13)
Young 8 1-1 21, Huss 5 0-0 14, Johnson 5 1-3 12, Gross 6 0-0 13, Coleman 2 3-4 7, Korbakes 1 1-2 4. Totals 27 6-10 71.
HORLICK (8-11)
Ward 6 3-4 19, McNeal 6 0-0 12, Milton 11 2-2 27, Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Long 2 1-2 5, Chapman 6 0-1 12, Pitrof 2 0-0 4. Totals 36 6-9 85.
Halftime—Tremper 38, Horlick 36. 3-point goals—Young 4, Huss 4, Johnson, Gross, Korbakes. ward 4, Milton 3. Total fouls—Tremper 11, Horlick 16.
Greenfield 54, Union Grove 35
UNION GROVE (7-12)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 1 0-1 2, Mutchie 1 1-2 4, Hilardes 1 0-0 2, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 3 0-2 5, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Wiedenbeck 1 0-0 2, Delagrave 1 1-2 4, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 1 0-0 2, Rampulla 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 2-7 35.
GREENFIELD (17-3)
Bartlett 4 0-0 10, Rosario 1 0-1 2, Lopez 4 0-0 9, Jardaleddin 4 2-2 10, Jimenez 3 0-0 7, Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Ferenson 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 0-0 6, Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 2-3 54.
Halftime—Greenfield 21, Union Grove 17. 3-point goals—Mutchie, Hansel, Delagrave. Bartlett 2, Lopez, Jimenez.
Total fouls—Union Grove 8, Greenfield 13.
Racine County scores
Horlick 85, Kenosha Tremper 71
Greenfield 54, Union Grove 35
State scores
Almond-Bancroft 66, Rosholt 50
Amherst 60, Bonduel 56
Antigo 65, Medford Area 49
Augusta 73, Fall Creek 60
Colfax 66, Elk Mound 51
Columbus Catholic 79, Gilman 33
Cuba City 62, Fennimore 58
Darlington 60, Boscobel 35
Denmark 46, Oconto Falls 44
Eau Claire North 75, Marshfield 65
Ellsworth 63, Somerset 48
Evansville 65, Jefferson 60
Franklin 70, Muskego 60
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 64, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 59
Green Bay Southwest 69, Bay Port 62
Hurley 60, Bayfield 34
Kaukauna 87, Appleton West 80
Kickapoo 62, Hillsboro 61, OT
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 90, Luther 76
Little Chute 88, Luxemburg-Casco 69
McDonell Central 63, Altoona 53
McFarland 68, Edgerton 62
Mineral Point 73, Iowa-Grant 40
Mondovi 74, Boyceville 37
Monticello 66, Benton 58
Morenci, Mich. 60, Clinton 48
Palmyra-Eagle 60, Johnson Creek 41
Pecatonica 69, Black Hawk 61
Pewaukee 72, New Berlin West 42
Phelps 85, Niagara 50
Royall 51, New Lisbon 46
Saint Croix Central 62, St. Croix Falls 40
Seymour 75, Green Bay East 60
Sheboygan South 68, Lomira 64
Shiocton 91, Crandon 42
Shullsburg 52, Scales Mound, Ill. 51
Southern Door 84, Oconto 57
Tulsa Webster, Okla. 87, Birchwood 49
Turner 72, Whitewater 57
Waterloo 57, Cambridge 54
Williams Bay 69, Madison Abundant Life 40
Wisconsin Dells 69, Adams-Friendship 40
Wonewoc-Center 49, Ithaca 35
Wrightstown 64, Clintonville 58, OT
High school girls
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Milwaukee King (8);14-3;80;1
2. Mukwonago;18-1;71;2
3. Oak Creek;18-2;61;4
4. Bay Port;19-1;51;3
5. Germantown;16-3;47;6
6. Sun Prairie;15-4;31;5
(tie) Kimberly;16-3;31;8
8. Arrowhead;15-5;28;7
9. Appleton East;15-3;19;9
10. Divine Savior;16-4;13;10
Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Green Bay Preble 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Beaver Dam (8);20-1;80;1
2. Slinger;18-1;69;3
3. New Berlin Eisenhower;19-2;63;4
4. Monona Grove;18-2;55;2
5. Whitefish Bay;17-2;48;5
6. Pewaukee;17-4;44;7
7. West Bend West;15-3;26;8
8. Pius XI;16-5;19;9
9. Monroe;14-6;17;10
10. Hortonville;14-5;13;6
Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 2, Waterford 2, Reedsburg Area 1, Luxemburg-Casco 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Laconia (8);19-0;80;1
2. Amherst;17-1;68;2
3. Marshall;16-2;62;3
4. Prairie du Chien;17-0;56;4
5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;18-1;50;5
6. Shoreland Lutheran;17-1;40;6
7. Kewaunee;19-1;27;7
8. Amery;18-1;21;8
9. Freedom;17-2;18;T9
10. Wisconsin Dells;16-3;10;T9
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Wrightstown 2, Martin Luther 2.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Aquinas (4);19-1;75;1
(tie) Colby (4);19-0;75;2
3. Melrose-Mindoro;18-1;66;3
4. Mishicot;19-1;53;4
5. Racine Lutheran;16-2;47;6
6. Howards Grove;18-2;37;5
7. Milwaukee Academy of Science;12-5;28;7
8. Mineral Point;15-3;21;8
(tie) Durand;16-2;21;9
10. Regis;15-4;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Manawa 2, Colfax 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Black Hawk (7);20-0;79;1
2. Clayton (1);19-0;73;2
3. River Ridge;15-2;64;3
4. Newman Catholic;17-3;56;4
5. Fall River;16-3;43;6
6. Randolph;16-4;35;5
7. Wauzeka-Steuben;16-2;32;7
8. Wausaukee;14-2;25;8
9. Oneida Nation;15-2;17;9
10. Assumption;16-4;16;10
Others receiving votes: None.
Waterford 57, Muskego 56
WATERFORD (16-4)
Karpinski 1 1-3 3, Barwick 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Rohner 8 4-5 22, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Benavides 3 2-6 8, Fitzgerald 5 4-6 14, Stiewe 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-22 57.
MUSKEGO (12-8)
Greenthal 1 0-0 3, Jochims 2 0-0 5, Heim 3 1-3 8, Underly 0 0-2 0, Czarnecki 5 2-6 16, Mims 4 2-2 12, Balcerakzo 5 3-4 13. Totals 20 8-19 56.
Halftime—Muskego 25, Waterford 22. 3-point goals—Rohner 2, Schmidt. Greenthal, Jochims, Heim, Czarnecki 4, Mims 2.
Total fouls—Waterford 16, Muskego 18.
Rebounds—Waterford 35 (Fitzgerald 14).
Case 48, Indian Trail 35
CASE (11-5)
Jones 3 6-12 12, Brim 0 0-1 0, Malone 6 0-0 14, Hill 0 0-2 0, Oliver 2 0-4 4, Ghuari 1 1-2 4, Brooks 5 2-5 12, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-26 48.
INDIAN TRAIL (3-17)
Winslow 5 2-3 14, Lalonde 2 2-4 6, Jacobson 1 1-2 3, Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Kozal 2 1-2 5, Williams 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 0-4 4. Totals 13 7-16 35.
Halftime—Case 21, Indian Trail 20. 3-point goals—Malone 2, Guari. Winslow 2.
Total fouls—Case 16, Indian Trail 19.
Tremper 57, Horlick 53
HORLICK (12-8)
Handstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-4 0, Ellison 8 1-1 18, Cannon 5 0-0 13, Pitrof 3 7-12 13, Cornoa 4 1-2 9. Totals 20 9-19 53.
TREMPER (11-9)
Hill 1 4-5 6, Clements 1 0-0 2, Ester 7 0-0 16, Wisniewski 4 0-0 8, Loker 1 4-5 6, Wendorf 2 0-0 4, Lynn 5 2-4 13, Jenkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-14 57.
Halftime—Tremper 34, Horlick 23. 3-point goals—Cannon 3, Ellison. Ester 2, Lynn.
Total fouls—Tremper 13, Horlick 17.
Racine County scores
Case 48, Kenosha Indian Trail 35
Kenosha Tremper 57, Horlick 53
Waterford 57, Muskego 56
State scores
Amherst 60, Bonduel 56
Bay Port 53, Green Bay Southwest 47
Birchwood 53, Webster 41
Bloomer 57, Fall Creek 37
Clinton 59, McFarland 46
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Onalaska 45
Gibraltar 74, Sevastopol 54
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 47, Oconto 27
Green Bay Preble 62, Sheboygan South 44
Hudson 67, River Falls 60
Ironwood, Mich. 80, Solon Springs 50
Kewaunee 54, Peshtigo 34
Kickapoo 48, Weston 24
Ladysmith 42, Spooner 26
Laona-Wabeno 42, Menominee Indian 40
Markesan 57, Ripon 37
Melrose-Mindoro 88, Whitehall 32
Mishicot 58, Brillion 50
Monroe 71, Fort Atkinson 30
New Richmond 60, Osceola 53
Northland Pines 79, Rhinelander 35
Randolph 66, Cambria-Friesland 39
Reedsburg Area 73, Sauk Prairie 56
Rio 57, Watertown Luther Prep 50
River Valley 49, Fennimore 42
Shoreland Lutheran 68, Dominican 49
Shullsburg 71, Wauzeka-Steuben 46
Southern Door 46, Algoma 37
St. Croix Falls 55, Somerset 52
Stevens Point 64, Merrill 41
Wausau West 72, Wausau East 42
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Iola-Scandinavia 31
Wrightstown 63, Denmark 32
