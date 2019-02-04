Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Hamilton (5);12-3;68;1
2. Madison East (2);17-1;65;2
3. Kimberly;14-2;53;3
4. Brookfield East;13-3;49;4
5. Brookfield Central;12-4;39;6
6. Homestead;13-2;35;5
7. Waukesha West;14-2;29;T8
8. West Allis Central;13-2;18;T10
9. Racine Park;10-3;15;T10
10. Arrowhead;12-4;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 4, Muskego 1, Appleton West 1, Sun Prairie 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Nicolet (7);15-1;70;1
2. La Crosse Central;13-2;63;2
3. Westosha Central;13-1;55;3
4. East Troy;12-1;43;4
5. Onalaska;14-3;41;5
6. Mount Horeb;14-3;37;6
7. Green Bay Southwest;14-1;26;7
8. Kaukauna;13-3;20;9
9. Milw. Washington;11-5;14;8
10. Milw. Bay View;13-1;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 7.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waupun (4);14-1;66;1
2. St. Catherine's (2);14-3;62;2
3. St. John's NW Military Academy (1);14-1;59;3
4. Martin Luther;13-3;48;4
5. Stratford;16-0;45;5
6. Lake Country Lutheran;12-2;34;6
7. Dominican;11-5;21;9
8. Lake Mills;13-4;19;10
9. Lakeside Lutheran;11-3;12;NR
10. Brookfield Academy;12-4;10;7
Others receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 3, Southern Door 1, Northwestern 1, Wrightstown 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Roncalli (7);16-0;70;1
2. Darlington;16-0;62;2
3. Lourdes Academy;13-1;57;3
4. Iola-Scandinavia;15-0;49;4
5. Clear Lake;14-1;37;5
(tie)New Glarus;15-2;37;6
7. Howards Grove;15-1;31;7
8. Osseo-Fairchild;14-1;20;8
9. Mineral Point;11-5;10;10
10. Colfax;14-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);17-0;70;1
2. Randolph;16-0;63;2
3. Bangor;12-1;54;3
4. Columbus Catholic;14-1;45;4
5. Hustisford;14-1;42;5
6. Wauzeka-Steuben;14-1;36;6
7. Blair-Taylor;14-1;30;7
8. Wild Rose;13-3;22;9
9. Rio;13-3;14;10
10. Almond-Bancroft;12-3;7;8
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 1, Phelps 1.
Wilmot 59, Waterford 43
WATERFORD (2-14)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 3 0-0 9, Tetzlaft 0 0-0 0, Grisswayer 2 1-1 5, Kempken 1 0-0 2, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Keterhagen 2 2-2 6, Hancock 2 0-2 4, Karpinski 2 0-0 5, Chart 2 0-0 4, Roanhouse 2 2-2 6, Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-7 43.
WILMOT (13-4)
Lamberson 2 1-3 5, Watson 5 2-3 13, Brenner 1 1-4 3, Glass 7 0-0 14, Saudman 2 1-2 7, Moravetz 1 0-0 2, Moldenhauer 1 0-0 2. Coleman 5 0-1 11. Totals 20 5-14 59.
Halftime—Waterford 25, Wilmot 19. 3-point goals—Glembin 3, Karpinski. Watson, Saudman 2, Coleman.
Total fouls—Waterford 16, Wilmot 13.
Racine County scores
State scores
Big Foot 44, Turner 34
Kiel 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 49
Lodi 66, DeForest 59
New Holstein 58, Sheboygan Christian 48
New London 72, Winneconne 68
Oostburg 76, Sheboygan Area Luth. 64
Pardeeville 68, Westfield Area 49
High school girls
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Milwaukee King (4);13-3;66;1
2. Mukwonago (2);16-1;65;2
3. Bay Port (1);18-0;58;3
4. Oak Creek;16-2;49;4
5. Sun Prairie;15-3;41;6
6. Germantown;14-3;34;7
7. Arrowhead;13-5;26;9
8. Kimberly;14-3;20;10
9. Appleton East;13-3;14;5
10. Divine Savior;13-4;6;8
Others receiving votes: Appleton North 3, Green Bay Preble 2, Middleton 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Beaver Dam (7);18-1;70;1
2. Monona Grove;16-1;63;2
3. Slinger;16-1;52;3
4. New Berlin Eisenhower;17-2;51;4
5. Whitefish Bay;15-2;35;5
6. Hortonville;14-3;34;6
7. Pewaukee;15-4;33;7
8. West Bend West;13-3;16;8
9. Pius XI;14-5;14;9
10. Monroe;12-5;9;10
Others receiving votes: Waterford 5, South Milwaukee 2, Reedsburg Area 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Laconia (7);17-0;70;1
2. Amherst;15-1;61;2
3. Marshall;13-2;55;3
4. Prairie du Chien;16-0;48;4
5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;16-1;45;5
6. Shoreland Lutheran;15-1;36;6
7. Kewaunee;16-1;26;7
8. Amery;16-1;17;T8
9. Freedom;14-2;9;T8
(tie) Wisconsin Dells;13-3;9;10
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Platteville 2, Prescott 1, Martin Luther 1, Bloomer 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Aquinas (7);18-0;70;1
2. Colby;17-0;62;2
3. Melrose-Mindoro;16-1;56;3
4. Mishicot;17-1;47;4
5. Howards Grove;17-1;42;5
6. Racine Lutheran;14-2;37;6
7. Milwaukee Academy of Science;11-5;22;8
8. Mineral Point;14-3;16;9
9. Durand;14-2;15;7
10. Colfax;14-3;9;10
Others receiving votes: Regis 4, Necedah 3, Markesan 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Black Hawk (7);18-0;70;1
2. Clayton;18-0;62;2
3. River Ridge;14-2;57;3
4. Newman Catholic;16-3;49;4
5. Randolph;15-3;42;6
6. Fall River;14-3;33;7
7. Wauzeka-Steuben;13-2;20;5
8. Wausaukee;13-2;19;8
9. Oneida Nation;15-2;17;9
10. Assumption;15-4;10;10
Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 5, Kickapoo 1.
Prairie 47, Catholic Central 30
PRAIRIE (12-5)
McPhee 1 0-0 2, Palmen 2 202 7, Flemming 0 0-0 0, May 0 2-2 2, Foster 5 3-4 15, Decker 3 0-0 8, Larson 6 1-2 13. Totals 17 8-12 47.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (12-6)
El. Klein 3 0-0 6, Nevin 1 0-0 2, J. Klein 0 2-4 2, Von Rabenau 1 0-0 2, Em. Klein 3 0-0 6, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Phillips 4 0-0 8, Schwenn 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 4-6 30.
Halftime—Prairie 24, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Foster 2, Decker 2, Palmen. Total fouls—Prairie 12, Catholic Central 10. Rebounds—Prairie 21 (Larson 6), Catholic Central 23 (Nevin, Em. Klein 5).
Park 63, Bradford 44
BRADFORD (4-13)
R. Strelow 0 0-2 0, S. Strelow 3 8-12 15, Trachte 7 1-3 15, Lesavich 1 1-2 3, Ervin 4 3-8 11. Totals 15 13-27 44.
PARK (4-10)
Jones 2 0-0 6, George 1 0-1 2, D. Price 1 1-4 3, A. Price 6 0-0 14, Sunzig 4 0-0 8, Barkley 0 0-4 0, Betker 6 7-15 20, Griffin 4 2-4 10. Totals 24 10-28 63.
Halftime—Park 26, Bradford 21. 3-point goals—S. Strelow. Jones 2, A. Price 2. Total fouls—Bradford 20, Park 19.
Wilmot 75, Waterford 56
WATERFORD (13-4)
Karpinski 3 3-6 9, Schmidt 3 0-1 9, Rohner 6 1-4 14, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Benavides 3 0-2 6, Fitzgerald 4 4-5 12, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 0-0 4, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-18 55.
WILMOT (12-6)
Hickey 8 0-0 24, Lamberson 3 5-6 12, Alexander 0 2-2 2, Leber 4 1-4 9, Klahs 2 4-5 8, Ketterhagen 2 0-1 5, Sala 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 3-3 5, Brown 3 2-2 8. Totals 24 17-23 75.
Halftime—Wilmot 41, Waterford 30. 3-point goals—Schmidt 3, Rohner. Hickey 8, Lamberson, Ketterhagen.
Total fouls—Waterford 19, Wilmot 18. Fouled out—Leber.
Rebounds—Waterford 34 (Fitzgerald 10), Wilmot 40.
Racine County scores
Prairie 47, Catholic Central 30
Park 63, Kenosha Bradford 44
State scores
Hartford Union 56, West Bend East 45
Kewaunee 70, Gibraltar 48
Lancaster 58, Benton 36
Marshfield 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
Milwaukee King 94, Milw. Bay View 8
Potosi/Cassville 73, Juda 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 24
West De Pere 70, Green Bay West 34
West Salem 62, Luther 36
Wisconsin Dells 59, Adams-Friendship 17
