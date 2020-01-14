High school basketball polls for Jan. 15

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hamilton (8);10-0;90;1
2. Madison La Follette;9-0;71;2
3. Brookfield Central;7-1;53;3
4. Neenah;8-1;44;5
5. Eau Claire North;9-0;43;7
6. Sun Prairie;8-1;42;4
7. Arrowhead;10-1;41;8
8. Kimberly;9-2;22;9
9. Madison East;6-2;19;6
10. Milwaukee King;9-0;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. La Crosse Central (8);7-0;80;1
2. Onalaska;9-1;72;2
3. Seymour;10-0;57;6
4. Hortonville;10-2;52;3
5. De Forest;8-2;37;9
6. Stoughton;9-2;36;7
7. Reedsburg Area;10-1;35;4
8. Wisconsin Lutheran;8-2;22;10
9. Nicolet;8-3;19;8
10. New Berlin Eisenhower;8-3;14;5
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. St. Catherine's (8);9-0;80;1
2. Dominican;9-0;62;4
(tie) East Troy;9-1;62;2
4. Oostburg;8-0;61;3
5. Wrightstown;10-0;55;5
6. Wisconsin Dells;10-1;37;6
7. Lake Mills;10-1;30;9
8. St. John's NW Military Academy;6-3;18;8
9. Martin Luther;6-2;17;10
10. Lake Country Lutheran;6-2;8;7
Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Cuba City (8);9-0;80;1
2. Stratford;9-0;69;2
3. Darlington;11-0;61;3
4. Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;51;6
5. Lourdes Academy;7-1;39;5
6. Roncalli;9-1;35;9
7. Auburndale;10-1;32;8
8. Brookfield Academy;8-3;29;7
9. Milw. Academy of Science;9-3;17;10
10. Fennimore;8-2;16;4
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);10-1;79;1
2. Bangor (1);9-0;65;4
(tie) Randolph;9-0;65;3
4. Blair-Taylor;6-1;56;2
5. Wauzeka-Steuben;8-1;48;6
6. Monticello;10-0;44;7
7. Almond-Bancroft;10-1;24;9
8. McDonell Central;8-2;23;5
9. Rib Lake;9-1;17;10
(tie) Catholic Central;8-2;17;8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2.<
High school girls
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Bay Port (5);11-0;77;1
2. Madison Memorial (3);11-0;73;2
3. Appleton East;12-1;61;3
4. Germantown;9-1;57;4
5. Middleton;11-1;46;5
6. Mukwonago;11-1;44;6
7. Divine Savior;9-2;32;8
8. Kettle Moraine;10-2;18;10
8. Kimberly;9-3;18;7
10. Brookfield Central;6-4;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hamilton 1, Milwaukee King 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Beaver Dam (7);11-2;79;1
2. Hortonville (1);12-1;73;2
3. Onalaska;8-2;55;6
4. Pewaukee;11-3;46;3
5. Notre Dame;8-3;39;5
(tie) South Milwaukee;11-1;39;7
7. De Forest;10-2;37;4
8. Pius XI;9-3;24;10
(tie) Monona Grove;10-2;24;9
10. Union Grove;10-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Slinger 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 3, River Falls 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Platteville (8);13-0;80;1
2. Freedom;10-1;70;2
3. Lake Mills;12-1;59;3
(tie) Wrightstown;9-1;59;4
5. Kewaunee;9-0;51;5
6. Arcadia;8-1;25;9
(tie) Prescott;8-1;25;T6
8. Marshall;7-4;23;T6
9. Prairie du Chien;9-3;18;8
10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;11-0;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 8, Laconia 7, Xavier 5.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Aquinas (7);11-1;79;1
2. Melrose-Mindoro;10-0;70;2
3. Howards Grove;11-0;62;3
4. Racine Lutheran (1);10-0;61;4
5. Cuba City;8-1;46;6
6. Mishicot;8-2;36;5
7. Neillsville;9-1;34;9
8. Crandon;8-2;23;10
9. Colfax;9-2;19;7
10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy;8-2;5;8
Others receiving votes: Unity 2, Bonduel 2, Brookfield Academy 1.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Black Hawk (7);10-0;79;1
2. Clear Lake (1);11-0;73;2
3. River Ridge;11-1;62;3
4. Fall River;11-1;51;5
5. Bangor;9-1;49;6
6. Newman Catholic;10-2;37;7
7. Shullsburg;10-2;36;4
8. Oneida Nation;11-0;27;8
9. Loyal;8-2;15;9
10. Prairie Farm;8-1;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Royall 2, Blair-Taylor 2.<