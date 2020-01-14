High school basketball polls for Jan. 15
agate

High school basketball polls for Jan. 15

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hamilton (8);10-0;90;1

2. Madison La Follette;9-0;71;2

3. Brookfield Central;7-1;53;3

4. Neenah;8-1;44;5

5. Eau Claire North;9-0;43;7

6. Sun Prairie;8-1;42;4

7. Arrowhead;10-1;41;8

8. Kimberly;9-2;22;9

9. Madison East;6-2;19;6

10. Milwaukee King;9-0;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. La Crosse Central (8);7-0;80;1

2. Onalaska;9-1;72;2

3. Seymour;10-0;57;6

4. Hortonville;10-2;52;3

5. De Forest;8-2;37;9

6. Stoughton;9-2;36;7

7. Reedsburg Area;10-1;35;4

8. Wisconsin Lutheran;8-2;22;10

9. Nicolet;8-3;19;8

10. New Berlin Eisenhower;8-3;14;5

Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. St. Catherine's (8);9-0;80;1

2. Dominican;9-0;62;4

(tie) East Troy;9-1;62;2

4. Oostburg;8-0;61;3

5. Wrightstown;10-0;55;5

6. Wisconsin Dells;10-1;37;6

7. Lake Mills;10-1;30;9

8. St. John's NW Military Academy;6-3;18;8

9. Martin Luther;6-2;17;10

10. Lake Country Lutheran;6-2;8;7

Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Cuba City (8);9-0;80;1

2. Stratford;9-0;69;2

3. Darlington;11-0;61;3

4. Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;51;6

5. Lourdes Academy;7-1;39;5

6. Roncalli;9-1;35;9

7. Auburndale;10-1;32;8

8. Brookfield Academy;8-3;29;7

9. Milw. Academy of Science;9-3;17;10

10. Fennimore;8-2;16;4

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);10-1;79;1

2. Bangor (1);9-0;65;4

(tie) Randolph;9-0;65;3

4. Blair-Taylor;6-1;56;2

5. Wauzeka-Steuben;8-1;48;6

6. Monticello;10-0;44;7

7. Almond-Bancroft;10-1;24;9

8. McDonell Central;8-2;23;5

9. Rib Lake;9-1;17;10

(tie) Catholic Central;8-2;17;8

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2.<

High school girls

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Bay Port (5);11-0;77;1

2. Madison Memorial (3);11-0;73;2

3. Appleton East;12-1;61;3

4. Germantown;9-1;57;4

5. Middleton;11-1;46;5

6. Mukwonago;11-1;44;6

7. Divine Savior;9-2;32;8

8. Kettle Moraine;10-2;18;10

8. Kimberly;9-3;18;7

10. Brookfield Central;6-4;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hamilton 1, Milwaukee King 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Beaver Dam (7);11-2;79;1

2. Hortonville (1);12-1;73;2

3. Onalaska;8-2;55;6

4. Pewaukee;11-3;46;3

5. Notre Dame;8-3;39;5

(tie) South Milwaukee;11-1;39;7

7. De Forest;10-2;37;4

8. Pius XI;9-3;24;10

(tie) Monona Grove;10-2;24;9

10. Union Grove;10-1;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Slinger 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 3, River Falls 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Platteville (8);13-0;80;1

2. Freedom;10-1;70;2

3. Lake Mills;12-1;59;3

(tie) Wrightstown;9-1;59;4

5. Kewaunee;9-0;51;5

6. Arcadia;8-1;25;9

(tie) Prescott;8-1;25;T6

8. Marshall;7-4;23;T6

9. Prairie du Chien;9-3;18;8

10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;11-0;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 8, Laconia 7, Xavier 5.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Aquinas (7);11-1;79;1

2. Melrose-Mindoro;10-0;70;2

3. Howards Grove;11-0;62;3

4. Racine Lutheran (1);10-0;61;4

5. Cuba City;8-1;46;6

6. Mishicot;8-2;36;5

7. Neillsville;9-1;34;9

8. Crandon;8-2;23;10

9. Colfax;9-2;19;7

10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy;8-2;5;8

Others receiving votes: Unity 2, Bonduel 2, Brookfield Academy 1.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Black Hawk (7);10-0;79;1

2. Clear Lake (1);11-0;73;2

3. River Ridge;11-1;62;3

4. Fall River;11-1;51;5

5. Bangor;9-1;49;6

6. Newman Catholic;10-2;37;7

7. Shullsburg;10-2;36;4

8. Oneida Nation;11-0;27;8

9. Loyal;8-2;15;9

10. Prairie Farm;8-1;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Royall 2, Blair-Taylor 2.<

