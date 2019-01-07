Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Points;

1. Madison East (9);12-0;99

2. Hamilton (1);5-3;78

3. Arrowhead;10-1;70

4. Brookfield Central;6-1;68;

5. Kimberly;8-1;60;

6. Madison Memorial;8-1;46

7. Waukesha West;9-1;37

8. Homestead;8-1;36

9. Germantown;9-1;25

10. Brookfield East;6-2;16;

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 8, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 2, West Allis Central 1, Sun Prairie 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;

1. Nicolet (10);10-1;100

2. La Crosse Central;8-1;73;

3. Green Bay Southwest;9-0;72

4. Onalaska;9-1;61;

5. Westosha Central;7-1;56

6. Milw. Washington;6-4;45;

7. East Troy;8-1;44

8. Kaukauna;7-2;30;

9. West Bend East;8-2;27

10. Milwaukee Madison;7-3;10

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb 8, Milw. Bay View 7, Milw. Madison Univ 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Plymouth 4, Greenfield 1, Milwaukee Lutheran 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;

1. Martin Luther (6);8-2;77;

2. Waupun (2);8-1;75;

3. St. John's NW Military Academy (1);7-0;65

4. Dominican;8-3;63;

5. Lake Country Lutheran;8-1;53

6. Lakeside Lutheran;7-1;44

7. Racine St. Catherine's;7-3;41;

8. Stratford;9-0;28

9. Brookfield Academy;8-2;27

10. Platteville;8-3;11

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4, Marshall 3, Wisconsin Dells 3, Berlin 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;

1. Roncalli (6);11-0;84

2. New Glarus (2);9-1;75;

(tie) Darlington;10-0;75

4. Clear Lake;8-0;51;

(tie) Lourdes Academy;9-1;51

6. Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;47

7. Howards Grove;10-1;32;

8. Mineral Point;6-3;21;

9. Osseo-Fairchild;8-1;17

10. Cameron;8-1;15

Others receiving votes: Aquinas 10, Auburndale 7, Palmyra-Eagle 4, Oostburg 4, Crivitz 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (9);11-0;90;

2. Columbus Catholic;10-0;69;

3. Randolph;8-0;64

4. Hustisford;9-0;54

5. Bangor;8-1;50;

6. Blair-Taylor;9-0;40

(tie) Almond-Bancroft;9-1;40

8. Young Coggs Prep;10-2;32

9. Wauzeka-Steuben;9-1;22;

10. Potosi;6-1;18

Others receiving votes: Rio 9, Faith Christian 3, Rib Lake 2, Pecatonica 2.

Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Points

1. Milwaukee King (8);9-3;89

2. Mukwonago;11-1;76

3. Bay Port (1);11-0;74

4. De Pere;8-4;59

5. Germantown;10-1;49

6. Madison Memorial;10-2;45

7. Oak Creek;10-2;40

8. Kimberly;8-2;25

9. Appleton East;7-2;12

(tie) Divine Savior;8-2;12

Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 8, Green Bay Preble 5, Stevens Point 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points

1. Beaver Dam (9);12-1;90

2. New Berlin Eisenhower;11-1;79

3. Pius XI;11-2;67

4. Monona Grove;12-1;61

5. Hortonville;8-2;47

6. Slinger;11-1;44

7. Whitefish Bay;11-1;41

8. Reedsburg Area;9-2;20

(tie) West Bend West;9-2;20

(tie) Monroe;9-4;20

Others receiving votes: Pewaukee 3, Milwaukee Washington 2, Stoughton 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points

1. Laconia (8);14-0;86

2. Amherst;10-1;71

3. Marshall;9-2;67

4. Wisconsin Dells;9-1;59

5. Prairie du Chien (1);12-0;52

6. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;9-1;41

7. Freedom;10-1;36

8. Shoreland Lutheran;9-1;19

9. Valders;9-1;16

10. Martin Luther;9-2;8

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6, Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 3, Bloomer 1, Platteville 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points

1. Aquinas (8);12-0;89

2. Melrose-Mindoro;11-0;79

3. Racine Lutheran (1);11-0;70

4. Durand;9-0;51

5. Colby;11-0;45

(tie) Howards Grove;10-0;45

7. Mishicot;11-1;33

8. Kewaunee;10-0;32

9. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;23

10. Colfax;8-2;13

Others receiving votes: Darlington 10, Crandon 7, Iola-Scandinavia 7, Oostburg 4, Cuba City 3, Shiocton 3, Bonduel 2, Regis 2, Necedah 1, Mineral Point 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points

1. Clayton (4);12-0;85

2. Black Hawk (4);10-0;83

3. River Ridge;10-2;63

4. Fall River;9-2;58

5. Oneida Nation (1);12-0;40

6. Newman Catholic;10-3;34

(tie) Argyle;9-1;34

8. Randolph;10-2;29

9. Wausaukee;9-1;20

10. Assumption;9-3;17

Others receiving votes: Wauzeka-Steuben 15, Kickapoo 5, Bangor 4, Columbus Catholic 3, Lourdes Academy 2, Hustisford 1, Rio 1, South Shore 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments