WIAA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division 1
Hudson 68, Marshfield 55
Kimberly 72, Appleton East 52
Brookfield Central 66, Bay Port 46
Brookfield East 68, Sheboygan North 37
Madison La Follette 94, Janesville Craig 74
Sun Prairie 61, Madison Memorial 59
Waukesha West 68, Milwaukee King 50
Horlick 74, Madison East 67
Waunaukee 53, Park 50
Division 2
La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 42
Merrill 98, Mosinee 76
Onalaska 54, River Falls 46
Green Bay Southwest 65, West De Pere 55
Kaukauna 96, Pulaski 75
Nicolet 67, Milwaukee Madison 55
Port Washington 59, Plymouth 54
DeForest 54, Reedsburg Area 50, OT
Elkhorn Area 56, East Troy 50
Mount Horeb 76, Monona Grove 50
Milwaukee Lutheran 84, Wisconsin Lutheran 79
Pewaukee 73, Catholic Memorial 50
Division 3
Wisconsin Dells 73, Mauston 59
Denmark 63, Sheboygan Falls 57
Freedom 65, Xavier 64
Valders 58, Southern Door 52
Wrightstown 62, Peshtigo 55, OT
Martin Luther 67, Lakeside Lutheran 33
Turner 79, Marshall 70
St. Catherine's 80, St. John's NWMA 65
Division 4
Fall Creek 75, Whitehall 41
Osseo-Fairchild 82, Melrose-Mindoro 62
Marathon 81, Neillsville 43
Belleville 57, Cambridge 50
New Glarus 68, Mineral Point 57
Parkview 68, Deerfield 64
Howards Grove 42, Oostburg 33
Roncalli 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 51
The Prairie School 72, Palmyra-Eagle 63
Division 5
Athens 50, Rib Lake 43
McDonell Central 47, Prentice 44
Almond-Bancroft 57, Wild Rose 41
Columbus Catholic 58, Edgar 39
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50, Suring 48
Bangor 85, New Lisbon 56
Blair-Taylor 85, Hillsboro 49
Shullsburg 66, Potosi 52
Southwestern 64, Wauzeka-Steuben 51
Rio 60, Barneveld 56, OT
Hustisford 46, Catholic Central 43
ST. JOHN'S (22-2)
Gittens 12 7-16 32, Kelley 5 7-8 18, Watson 1 3-4 5, DeLeon 0 0-0 0, McHugh 0 0-0 0, Teel 1 0-0 2, Schreurs 0 0-0 0, Podziemski 1 4-4 6. Totals 20 21-32 65.
ST. CATHERINE'S (21-3)
Cafferty 2 0-0 4, Lambert 2 7-7 11, McGee 5 8-13 21, Barker 3 2-2 8, T. Hunter 8 4-6 21, Tomlin 4 3-4 11, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 26-34 80.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 41, St. John's 32. 3-point goals—Gittens 3, Kelley. McGee 3, T. Hunter. Total fouls—St. John's 25, St. Catherine's 25. Fouled out—Kelley, Teel, Podziemski. T. Hunter. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 43 (Tomlin 9).
Prairie 72, Palmyra-Eagle 63
PALMYRA-EAGLE (18-6)
Wilde 2 0-0 6, Krystosek 4 1-3 10, Hammond 4 0-0 8, Carpenter 5 2-3 12, Butenhoff 4 0-0 11, R. Schneider 5 3-5 16. Totals 24 6-11 63.
PRAIRIE (14-10)
Stafford 6 5-6 23, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Cape 4 6-8 17, Nesbitt 2 5-5 9, Hoyt 2 0-0 5, Fallico 5 1-2 16, Kamm 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-21 72.
Halftime—Prairie 27, Palmyra-Eagle 24. 3-point goals—Wilde 2, Krystosek, Butenhoff 3, R. Schneider 3. Stafford 6, Cape 3, Hoyt, Fallico 5. Total fouls—Palmyra-Eagle 17, Prairie 11. Fouled out—Hammond. Rebounds—Prairie 20 (Nesbitt 6).
Horlick 74, Madison East 67
HORLICK (11-13)
Ward 3 2-4 9, McNeal 3 2-3 9, Milton 10 13-14 35, Wade 1 2-2 4, Long 2 2-2 7, Chapman 3 1-2 10. Totals 22 22-27 74.
MADISON EAST (22-2)
Jones 9 6-7 24, Washington 1 1-1 3, McKinley 1 0-0 3, Thompson 7 2-2 16, McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Baumann 1 0-0 2, Boyton 3 3-4 9, Justice 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 12-14 67.
Halftime—Horlick 29, Madison East 29. 3-point goals—Ward, McNeal, Milton 2, Long, Chapman 3. McKinley. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Madison East 20. Fouled out—McNeal. Jones, Thompson.
Waunakee 53, Park 50
WAUNAKEE (15-9)
Cash 6 3-6 17, Block 1 0-0 2, Knatz 4 0-1 10, May 4 0-0 8, Deering 2 5-6 10, Fischer 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Keller 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 9-15 53.
PARK (17-6)
Days 2 0-0 4, Hudson 3 0-2 7, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 4 0-0 10, L. Canady 8 0-1 16, Warren 6 0-0 13. Totals 23 0-3 50.
Halftime—Park 22, Waunakee 17. 3-point goals—Cash 2, Knatz 2, Deering, Nelson. Hudson, Carey 2, Warren. Total fouls—Waunakee 9, Park 15. Rebounds—Waunakee 24, Park 22 (Days 10).
Hustisford 46, Catholic Central 43
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-14)
Doerflinger 2 0-0 5, McCourt 2 0-0 5, Pum 8 0-0 20, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 1 0-0 2, Wright 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 0-0 43.
HUSTISFORD (23-2)
Schmitt 4 2-2 11, Kuehl 3 0-2 7, Thimm 3 2-2 8, Kuehl 7 2-2 17, Kehl 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-8 46.
Halftime—Hustisford 26, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Doerflinger, McCourt, Pum 4, Wright. Schmitt, Kuehl, Kehl.
Total fouls—Catholic Central 12, Hustisford 11. Rebounds—Catholic Central 13 (Doerflinger 3), Hustisford 26 (Kuehl 7).
