WIAA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division 1

Hudson 68, Marshfield 55

Kimberly 72, Appleton East 52

Brookfield Central 66, Bay Port 46

Brookfield East 68, Sheboygan North 37

Madison La Follette 94, Janesville Craig 74

Sun Prairie 61, Madison Memorial 59

Waukesha West 68, Milwaukee King 50

Horlick 74, Madison East 67

Waunaukee 53, Park 50 

Division 2

La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 42

Merrill 98, Mosinee 76

Onalaska 54, River Falls 46

Green Bay Southwest 65, West De Pere 55

Kaukauna 96, Pulaski 75

Nicolet 67, Milwaukee Madison 55

Port Washington 59, Plymouth 54

DeForest 54, Reedsburg Area 50, OT

Elkhorn Area 56, East Troy 50

Mount Horeb 76, Monona Grove 50

Milwaukee Lutheran 84, Wisconsin Lutheran 79

Pewaukee 73, Catholic Memorial 50

Division 3

Wisconsin Dells 73, Mauston 59

Denmark 63, Sheboygan Falls 57

Freedom 65, Xavier 64

Valders 58, Southern Door 52

Wrightstown 62, Peshtigo 55, OT

Martin Luther 67, Lakeside Lutheran 33

Turner 79, Marshall 70

St. Catherine's 80, St. John's NWMA 65

Division 4

Fall Creek 75, Whitehall 41

Osseo-Fairchild 82, Melrose-Mindoro 62

Marathon 81, Neillsville 43

Belleville 57, Cambridge 50

New Glarus 68, Mineral Point 57

Parkview 68, Deerfield 64

Howards Grove 42, Oostburg 33

Roncalli 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 51

The Prairie School 72, Palmyra-Eagle 63

Division 5

Athens 50, Rib Lake 43

McDonell Central 47, Prentice 44

Almond-Bancroft 57, Wild Rose 41

Columbus Catholic 58, Edgar 39

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50, Suring 48

Bangor 85, New Lisbon 56

Blair-Taylor 85, Hillsboro 49

Shullsburg 66, Potosi 52

Southwestern 64, Wauzeka-Steuben 51

Rio 60, Barneveld 56, OT

Hustisford 46, Catholic Central 43

St. Catherine's 80, St. John's NW Military Academy 65

ST. JOHN'S (22-2)

Gittens 12 7-16 32, Kelley 5 7-8 18, Watson 1 3-4 5, DeLeon 0 0-0 0, McHugh 0 0-0 0, Teel 1 0-0 2, Schreurs 0 0-0 0, Podziemski 1 4-4 6. Totals 20 21-32 65.

ST. CATHERINE'S (21-3)

Cafferty 2 0-0 4, Lambert 2 7-7 11, McGee 5 8-13 21, Barker 3 2-2 8, T. Hunter 8 4-6 21, Tomlin 4 3-4 11, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 26-34 80.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 41, St. John's 32. 3-point goals—Gittens 3, Kelley. McGee 3, T. Hunter. Total fouls—St. John's 25, St. Catherine's 25. Fouled out—Kelley, Teel, Podziemski. T. Hunter. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 43 (Tomlin 9).

Prairie 72, Palmyra-Eagle 63

PALMYRA-EAGLE (18-6)

Wilde 2 0-0 6, Krystosek 4 1-3 10, Hammond 4 0-0 8, Carpenter 5 2-3 12, Butenhoff 4 0-0 11, R. Schneider 5 3-5 16. Totals 24 6-11 63.

PRAIRIE (14-10)

Stafford 6 5-6 23, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Cape 4 6-8 17, Nesbitt 2 5-5 9, Hoyt 2 0-0 5, Fallico 5 1-2 16, Kamm 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-21 72.

Halftime—Prairie 27, Palmyra-Eagle 24. 3-point goals—Wilde 2, Krystosek, Butenhoff 3, R. Schneider 3. Stafford 6, Cape 3, Hoyt, Fallico 5. Total fouls—Palmyra-Eagle 17, Prairie 11. Fouled out—Hammond. Rebounds—Prairie 20 (Nesbitt 6).

Horlick 74, Madison East 67

HORLICK (11-13)

Ward 3 2-4 9, McNeal 3 2-3 9, Milton 10 13-14 35, Wade 1 2-2 4, Long 2 2-2 7, Chapman 3 1-2 10. Totals 22 22-27 74.

MADISON EAST (22-2)

Jones 9 6-7 24, Washington 1 1-1 3, McKinley 1 0-0 3, Thompson 7 2-2 16, McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Baumann 1 0-0 2, Boyton 3 3-4 9, Justice 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 12-14 67.

Halftime—Horlick 29, Madison East 29. 3-point goals—Ward, McNeal, Milton 2, Long, Chapman 3. McKinley. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Madison East 20. Fouled out—McNeal. Jones, Thompson.

Waunakee 53, Park 50

WAUNAKEE (15-9)

Cash 6 3-6 17, Block 1 0-0 2, Knatz 4 0-1 10, May 4 0-0 8, Deering 2 5-6 10, Fischer 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Keller 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 9-15 53.

PARK (17-6)

Days 2 0-0 4, Hudson 3 0-2 7, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 4 0-0 10, L. Canady 8 0-1 16, Warren 6 0-0 13. Totals 23 0-3 50.

Halftime—Park 22, Waunakee 17. 3-point goals—Cash 2, Knatz 2, Deering, Nelson. Hudson, Carey 2, Warren. Total fouls—Waunakee 9, Park 15. Rebounds—Waunakee 24, Park 22 (Days 10). 

Hustisford 46, Catholic Central 43

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-14)

Doerflinger 2 0-0 5, McCourt 2 0-0 5, Pum 8 0-0 20, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 1 0-0 2, Wright 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 0-0 43.

HUSTISFORD (23-2)

Schmitt 4 2-2 11, Kuehl 3 0-2 7, Thimm 3 2-2 8, Kuehl 7 2-2 17, Kehl 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-8 46.

Halftime—Hustisford 26, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Doerflinger, McCourt, Pum 4, Wright. Schmitt, Kuehl, Kehl.

Total fouls—Catholic Central 12, Hustisford 11. Rebounds—Catholic Central 13 (Doerflinger 3), Hustisford 26 (Kuehl 7).

