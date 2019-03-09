WIAA Sectional Tournament
Division 1
Sectional Championship
Brookfield Central 69, Hamilton 62
Sun Prairie 66, Madison La Follette 53
West Allis Central 78, Waukesha West 72, 2OT
Division 2
Sectional Championship
La Crosse Central 81, Merrill 55
Nicolet 57, Kaukauna 44
Elkhorn Area 60, Mount Horeb 58
Milw. Washington 87, Milw. Bay View 66
Division 3
Sectional Championship
Northwestern 75, Wisconsin Dells 68, OT
Denmark 46, Freedom 41
Martin Luther 76, Turner 41
Waupun 64, Brookfield Academy 58
Division 4
Sectional Championship
Lourdes Academy 72, Marathon 71
Roncalli 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 53
New Glarus 65, Belleville 40
Division 5
Sectional Championship
McDonell Central 65, Luck 56
Columbus Catholic 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69
Bangor 70, Southwestern 60
Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Rio 69
High school girls
WIAA State Tournament
At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon
Saturday's results
Division 1
State Championship
Bay Port 50, Middleton 49
Division 2
State Championship
Beaver Dam 65, Monroe 46
Division 3
State Championship
Marshall 64, Laconia 56
Division 4
State Championship
Aquinas 65, Melrose-Mindoro 39
Division 5
State Championship
Black Hawk 51, Clayton 36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.