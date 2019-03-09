WIAA Sectional Tournament

Division 1

Sectional Championship

Brookfield Central 69, Hamilton 62

Sun Prairie 66, Madison La Follette 53

West Allis Central 78, Waukesha West 72, 2OT

Division 2

Sectional Championship

La Crosse Central 81, Merrill 55

Nicolet 57, Kaukauna 44

Elkhorn Area 60, Mount Horeb 58

Milw. Washington 87, Milw. Bay View 66

Division 3

Sectional Championship

Northwestern 75, Wisconsin Dells 68, OT

Denmark 46, Freedom 41

Martin Luther 76, Turner 41

Waupun 64, Brookfield Academy 58

Division 4

Sectional Championship

Lourdes Academy 72, Marathon 71

Roncalli 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 53

New Glarus 65, Belleville 40

Division 5

Sectional Championship

McDonell Central 65, Luck 56

Columbus Catholic 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69

Bangor 70, Southwestern 60

Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Rio 69

High school girls

WIAA State Tournament

At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon

Saturday's results

Division 1

State Championship

Bay Port 50, Middleton 49

Division 2

State Championship

Beaver Dam 65, Monroe 46

Division 3

State Championship

Marshall 64, Laconia 56

Division 4

State Championship

Aquinas 65, Melrose-Mindoro 39

Division 5

State Championship

Black Hawk 51, Clayton 36

