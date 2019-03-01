WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 1

Sectional 1

Regional Second Round

Appleton East 69, Stevens Point 42

Appleton North 55, Eau Claire North 50

Appleton West 68, Chippewa Falls 52

Eau Claire Memorial 70, Oshkosh North 65

Hudson 83, Superior 71

Marshfield 53, Oshkosh West 50

Neenah 80, D.C. Everest 60

Kimberly 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42

Sectional 2

Regional Second Round

Brookfield Central 63, Fond du Lac 31

Hamilton 87, Sheboygan South 41

Arrowhead 90, Menomonee Falls 59

Bay Port 49, De Pere 38

Brookfield East 62, Hartford Union 50

Green Bay Preble 74, Germantown 65

Homestead 88, Green Bay East 72

Sheboygan North 66, Oconomowoc 63

Sectional 3

Regional Second Round

Madison East 103, Badger 38

Horlick 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 51

Park 69, Kenosha Tremper 51

Waunakee 67, Case 60

Janesville Craig 61, Middleton 52

Madison La Follette 82, Kenosha Bradford 66

Madison Memorial 66, Madison West 50

Sun Prairie 50, Verona Area 38

Sectional 4

Regional Second Round

Waukesha West 81, Waukesha South 41

West Allis Central 84, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 43

Franklin 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Kettle Moraine 52, Milwaukee South 32

Marquette University 68, Oak Creek 50

Milwaukee King 62, Waukesha North 60

Division 2

Sectional 1

Regional Second Round

La Crosse Central 87, La Crosse Logan 37

Merrill 70, Medford Area 45

Mosinee 69, Hortonville 61

New London 83, Antigo 71

Onalaska 78, New Richmond 38

River Falls 69, Ashland 52

Wausau East 71, Rhinelander 65

Sectional 2

Regional Second Round

Green Bay Southwest 69, Ashwaubenon 58

Kaukauna 94, Green Bay West 54

Milwaukee Madison 70, Grafton 63

Nicolet 69, Slinger 31

Plymouth 50, Beaver Dam 36

Port Washington 68, West Bend East 51

Pulaski 70, Seymour 58

Sectional 3

Regional Second Round

DeForest 61, Stoughton 53

East Troy 80, Union Grove 52

Elkhorn Area 62, Burlington 51

Mount Horeb 65, Monroe 49

Reedsburg Area 68, McFarland 65

Westosha Central 66, Waterford 30

Sectional 4

Regional Second Round

Catholic Memorial 55, Greenfield 39

Milw. Bay View 97, Whitnall 51

Milw. Washington 94, Messmer 45

Milwaukee Lutheran 85, Pius XI Catholic 77

Pewaukee 62, New Berlin West 42

Wauwatosa West 83, Whitefish Bay 68

Wisconsin Lutheran 61, Wauwatosa East 55

Greendale 63, New Berlin Eisenhower 61

Division 3

Sectional 1

Regional Second Round

Bloomer 50, Hayward 47

Mauston 83, West Salem 63

Northwestern 65, Spooner 46

Saint Croix Central 68, Ellsworth 53

Stratford 57, Adams-Friendship 42

Wisconsin Dells 66, Altoona 48

Sectional 2

Regional Second Round

Denmark 54, Sturgeon Bay 36

Freedom 57, Clintonville 51

Peshtigo 55, Little Chute 45

Sheboygan Falls 76, Kewaunee 65

Southern Door 52, Kiel 42

Valders 49, Chilton 44

Wrightstown 66, Northland Pines 52

Xavier 83, Oconto Falls 69

Sectional 3

Regional Second Round

Edgerton 45, Evansville 33

Lake Mills 36, Lakeside Lutheran 16

Marshall 70, Platteville 68

Martin Luther 84, Big Foot 52

Prairie du Chien 53, Lodi 43

Racine St. Catherine's 77, Saint Francis 39

Turner 63, Edgewood 49

St. John's NW Military Academy 61, Saint Thomas More 55

Sectional 4

Regional Second Round

Brookfield Academy 67, Milwaukee School of Languages 28

Brown Deer 82, Milwaukee Golda Meir 80

Columbus 63, Lomira 55

Dominican 78, University School of Milwaukee 65

Lake Country Lutheran 65, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56

Omro 72, Winneconne 52

Ripon 63, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Waupun 92, Berlin 46

Division 4

Sectional 1

Regional Second Round

Clear Lake 48, Grantsburg 29

Colfax 70, Unity 60

Fall Creek 75, Durand 74, OT

Melrose-Mindoro 76, Cadott 47

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Mondovi 60

Webster 59, St. Croix Falls 54

Sectional 2

Regional Second Round

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Coleman 43

Lourdes Academy 85, St. Mary Catholic 58

Manawa 69, Crivitz 56

Marathon 87, Colby 45

Shiocton 70, Bonduel 55

Thorp 67, Phillips 44

Neillsville 62, Pacelli 42

Sectional 3

Regional Second Round

Belleville 71, Brodhead 59

Cambridge 54, Markesan 50

Darlington 55, Aquinas 42

Deerfield 66, Pardeeville 63

Fennimore 81, Wisconsin Heights 76

Mineral Point 72, Cuba City 67

New Glarus 84, Luther 47

Parkview 57, Waterloo 33

Sectional 4

Regional Second Round

Hope Christian 94, Racine Lutheran 77

Howards Grove 65, Reedsville 44

Oostburg 67, St. Marys Springs 56

Palmyra-Eagle 87, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 79

Roncalli 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 44

The Prairie School 64, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 63, Kohler 52

Division 5

Sectional 1

Regional Second Round

Athens 53, New Auburn 33

Birchwood 63, Hurley 61, 2OT

Luck 64, Washburn 30

McDonell Central 55, Gilman 30

Mellen 68, Mercer 60

Northwood 56, South Shore 40

Prentice 60, Turtle Lake 55

Rib Lake 54, Owen-Withee 44

Sectional 2

Regional Second Round

Almond-Bancroft 64, Pittsville 44

Columbus Catholic 64, Loyal 36

Edgar 64, Rosholt 46

Gibraltar 70, Florence 41

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Wausaukee 35

Phelps 63, Gillett 51

Suring 70, Oneida Nation 57

Wild Rose 49, Port Edwards 48, OT

Sectional 3

Regional Second Round

Bangor 72, Wonewoc-Center 51

Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 62

New Lisbon 70, Gilmanton 59

Potosi 59, Seneca 33

Shullsburg 71, Benton 52

Southwestern 69, Highland 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 48

Sectional 4

Regional Second Round

Catholic Central 48, Hilbert 35

Pecatonica 65, Fall River 50

Randolph 65, Monticello 37

Rio 76, Black Hawk 65

Sheboygan Area Luth. 86, Oakfield 55

Young Coggs Prep 58, Williams Bay Faith Christian 54

Horlick 60, Indian Trail 51

INDIAN TRAIL (13-9)

Suber 3 0-0 7, Zemaj 4 0-0 11, Stargell 1 4-4 6, Terrien 1 0-0 3, Fullilove 5 1-2 11, Bernero 5 1-2 13. Totals 20 5-8 51.

HORLICK (10-13)

Ellis 2 0-0 4, Ward 1 0-0 3, McNeal 3 3-4 9, Bell 0 0-0 0, Milton 5 6-6 17, Wade 1 0-0 3, Long 3 1-2 7, Sollman 0 0-0 0, Chapman 5 4-5 17. Totals 20 14-17 60.

Halftime—Indian Trail 26, Horlick 25. 3-point goals—Suber, Zemaj 3, Terrien, Bernero. Ward, Milton, Wade, Chapman 3. Total fouls—Indian Trail 18, Horlick 10. Fouled out—Fullilove.

Park 69, Tremper 51

TREMPER (8-16)

Cardona 2 1-2 7, Young 5 4-4 16, Johnson 4 1-2 11, Gross 3 0-0 7, Coleman 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 8-10 51.

PARK (17-5)

Gamble 0 0-0 0, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 5 0-1 10, Hudson 3 1-3 7, Huck 0 0-0 0, Herron 0 0-0 0, R. Canady 1 0-0 2, Carey 4 4-8 12, L. Canady 7 7-10 23, Warren 4 0-0 8, Alexander 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 12-22 69.

Halftime—Park 38, Tremper 26. 3-point goals—Cardona 2, Young 2, Johnson 2, Gross. L. Canady 2, Alexander. Total fouls—Tremper 15, Park 13. 

Elkhorn 62, Burlington 51

BURLINGTON (12-12)

Runkel 6 2-4 14, Turzenski 4 0-0 10, Berezowitz 2 2-2 6, O'Laughlin 2 0-0 6, Krause 2 0-0 6, Webley 2 1-4 5, Safar 2 0-2 4, Kornely 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-12 51.

ELKHORN (20-3)

Halftime—Elkhorn 32, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Turzenski 2, O'Laughlin 2, Krause 2. Rebounds—Burlington 30 (Turzenski 8).

East Troy 80, Union Grove 52

UNION GROVE (9-15)

Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 1 5-5 9, Mutchie 0 0-0 0, Hilarides 0 0-0 0, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 1-2 1, Long 7 0-2 14, Hansel 1 0-0 2, Wiedenbeck 1 0-0 2, Delagrave 1 0-0 3, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 10 1-1 21. Totals 21 8-11 52.

EAST TROY (21-1)

Nixon 5 0-0 10, Dudkiewicz 1 0-0 3, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Rosin 4 0-0 11, Polakoski 4 1-5 9, Hart 0 1-2 1, , Lottig 2 1-2 7, Vukovich 8 3-5 20, Cummings 5 3-4 16. Totals 30 9-18 80.

Halftime—East Troy 36, Union Grove 31. 3-point goals—Koch, Delagrave. Dudkiewicz, Rosin 3, Lottig 2, Vukovich, Cummings 3. Total fouls—Union Grove 16, East Troy 14. 

Westosha Central 66, Waterford 30

WATERFORD (7-17)

Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 4 0-0 9, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 1 0-0 3, Hancock 1 0-0 2, Karpinski 3 0-0 8, Chart 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 0 0-0 0, Brekke 3 0-0 8, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 0-0 30.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (22-1)

Simmons 1 1-2 3, Zackery 5 0-0 10, Marcquenski 1 0-0 3, Michelau 6 0-0 13, Lois 1 0-0 3, Greco 2 0-0 4, Anderson 4 2-2 12, Rose 5 2-2 16, Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-6 66. 

Halftime—Westosha Central 45, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—Glembin, Ketterhagen, Karpinski 2, Brekke 2. Marcquenski, Michelau, Lois, Anderson 2, Rose 4. Total fouls—Waterford 7, Westosha Central 7. 

St. Catherine's 77, Saint Francis 39

SAINT FRANCIS (14-10)

Duncan 5 3-5 14, Oliphant 0 3-4 3, Burke 2 0-0 10, Stricklen 1 0-0 2, Mack 4 2-2 10, Alicea 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-11 39.

ST. CATHERINE'S (20-3)

Cafferty 5 0-0 10, Lambert 2 1-5 5, McGee 5 4-4 17, Barker 1 4-4 6, Dyess 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 5 2-2 14, Tomlin 4 2-3 10, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 1 0-0 2, Stephens 4 2-4 12, Chernouski 0 1-2 1, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 16-24 77.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 52, Saint Francis 20. 3-point goals—Duncan, Burke 2. McGee 3, T. Hunter 2, Stephens 2. Total fouls—Saint Francis 18, St. Catherine's 13. Fouled out—Stricklen. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 39 (T. Hunter 9).

Prairie 64, St. Joseph 53

ST. JOSEPH (8-16)

Schulte 1 6-6 8, Knight 1 0-0 3, Lecce 2 0-1 6, Berry 2 0-0 4, Feudner 4 1-3 13, Alia 4 7-9 16, Tolefree 0 1-3 1, Leconte 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 15-22 53.

PRAIRIE (13-10)

Polzin 1 1-3 3, Stafford 3 3-4 12, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Kamm 0 0-0 0, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 5 3-4 14, Williams 1 1-2 4, Hoyt 5 1-3 12, Fallico 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 10-20 64.

Halftime—Prairie 28, St. Joseph 27. 3-point goals—Knight, Lecce 2, Feudner 4, Alia. Stafford 3, Nesbitt, Williams, Hoyt, Fallico 4. Total fouls—St. Joseph 20, Prairie 19. Fouled out—Berry. Rebounds—Prairie 25 (Nesbitt 10).

Hope Christian 94, Racine Lutheran 77

HOPE CHRISTIAN (12-12)

A. Terrell 1 0-0 3, Gaultney 4 2-3 11, K. Terrell 1 0-0 2, Buchanan 2 0-0 6, Williams 2 0-0 4, Metcalf 11 1-2 23, Ewing 12 0-0 29, Lewis 7 2-3 16. Totals 40 5-7 94.

RACINE LUTHERAN (10-13)

Woodward 9 2-2 20, Kraus 2 1-2 5, Wilks 8 4-6 23, Solis 5 2-2 13, Wilson 2 0-3 4, Molbeck 3 4-4 10, Van Dis 0 0-0 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 15-21 77.

Halftime—Hope Christian 49, Racine Lutheran 29. 3-point goals—A. Terrell, Gaultney, Buchanan 2, Ewing 5. Wilks 3, Solis. Total fouls—Hope Christian 18, Racine Lutheran 11. Rebounds—Hope Christian 30 (Lewis 13), Racine Lutheran 22 (Solis 8).

Waunakee 67, Case 60

CASE (13-10)

Rankins-James 0 0-0 0, Farr 0 0-0 0, Schmidtmann 4 0-0 11, Thompson 3 1-3 8, Duffie 5 1-1 14, Sardin 1 0-0 3, Brumby 1 4-5 6, Fugiasco 3 1-1 8, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 9-12 60.

WAUNAKEE (14-9)

Cash 8 8-11 26, Block 0 4-7 4, Knatz 3 6-7 14, Fancher 0 1-2 1, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Nelson 2 4-4 9, Keller 0 7-10 7. Totals 15 30-41 67.

Halftime—Case 30, Waunakee 23. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann 3, Thompson, Duffie 3, Sardin, Fugiasco. Cash 2, Knatz, Fischer 2, Nelson. Total fouls—Case 33, Waunakee 13. Fouled out—Farr, Schmidtmann, Sardin, Jedkins. 

Catholic Central 48, Hilbert 35

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-13)

Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 2 6-6 10, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 3 2-4 9, Nevin 5 0-2 10, C. Miles 2 2-4 6, Wright 3 6-6 13. Totals 15 16-22 48.

HILBERT (17-7)

Propson 5 3-5 14, Diedrich 5 1-2 13, Krueger 1 0-1 2, Eichmeier 1 0-0 2, Hewins 1 0-0 2, Thiel 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-8 35.

Halftime—Catholic Central 17, Hilbert 14. 3-point goals—Pum, Wright. Propson, Diedrich 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 16, Hilbert 20. Rebounds—Catholic Central 24 (Nevin 10), Hilbert 23.

