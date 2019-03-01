WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Appleton East 69, Stevens Point 42
Appleton North 55, Eau Claire North 50
Appleton West 68, Chippewa Falls 52
Eau Claire Memorial 70, Oshkosh North 65
Hudson 83, Superior 71
Marshfield 53, Oshkosh West 50
Neenah 80, D.C. Everest 60
Kimberly 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Brookfield Central 63, Fond du Lac 31
Hamilton 87, Sheboygan South 41
Arrowhead 90, Menomonee Falls 59
Bay Port 49, De Pere 38
Brookfield East 62, Hartford Union 50
Green Bay Preble 74, Germantown 65
Homestead 88, Green Bay East 72
Sheboygan North 66, Oconomowoc 63
Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Madison East 103, Badger 38
Horlick 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 51
Park 69, Kenosha Tremper 51
Waunakee 67, Case 60
Janesville Craig 61, Middleton 52
Madison La Follette 82, Kenosha Bradford 66
Madison Memorial 66, Madison West 50
Sun Prairie 50, Verona Area 38
Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Waukesha West 81, Waukesha South 41
West Allis Central 84, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 43
Franklin 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Kettle Moraine 52, Milwaukee South 32
Marquette University 68, Oak Creek 50
Milwaukee King 62, Waukesha North 60
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
La Crosse Central 87, La Crosse Logan 37
Merrill 70, Medford Area 45
Mosinee 69, Hortonville 61
New London 83, Antigo 71
Onalaska 78, New Richmond 38
River Falls 69, Ashland 52
Wausau East 71, Rhinelander 65
Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Green Bay Southwest 69, Ashwaubenon 58
Kaukauna 94, Green Bay West 54
Milwaukee Madison 70, Grafton 63
Nicolet 69, Slinger 31
Plymouth 50, Beaver Dam 36
Port Washington 68, West Bend East 51
Pulaski 70, Seymour 58
Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
DeForest 61, Stoughton 53
East Troy 80, Union Grove 52
Elkhorn Area 62, Burlington 51
Mount Horeb 65, Monroe 49
Reedsburg Area 68, McFarland 65
Westosha Central 66, Waterford 30
Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Catholic Memorial 55, Greenfield 39
Milw. Bay View 97, Whitnall 51
Milw. Washington 94, Messmer 45
Milwaukee Lutheran 85, Pius XI Catholic 77
Pewaukee 62, New Berlin West 42
Wauwatosa West 83, Whitefish Bay 68
Wisconsin Lutheran 61, Wauwatosa East 55
Greendale 63, New Berlin Eisenhower 61
Division 3
Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Bloomer 50, Hayward 47
Mauston 83, West Salem 63
Northwestern 65, Spooner 46
Saint Croix Central 68, Ellsworth 53
Stratford 57, Adams-Friendship 42
Wisconsin Dells 66, Altoona 48
Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Denmark 54, Sturgeon Bay 36
Freedom 57, Clintonville 51
Peshtigo 55, Little Chute 45
Sheboygan Falls 76, Kewaunee 65
Southern Door 52, Kiel 42
Valders 49, Chilton 44
Wrightstown 66, Northland Pines 52
Xavier 83, Oconto Falls 69
Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Edgerton 45, Evansville 33
Lake Mills 36, Lakeside Lutheran 16
Marshall 70, Platteville 68
Martin Luther 84, Big Foot 52
Prairie du Chien 53, Lodi 43
Racine St. Catherine's 77, Saint Francis 39
Turner 63, Edgewood 49
St. John's NW Military Academy 61, Saint Thomas More 55
Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Brookfield Academy 67, Milwaukee School of Languages 28
Brown Deer 82, Milwaukee Golda Meir 80
Columbus 63, Lomira 55
Dominican 78, University School of Milwaukee 65
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56
Omro 72, Winneconne 52
Ripon 63, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Waupun 92, Berlin 46
Division 4
Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Clear Lake 48, Grantsburg 29
Colfax 70, Unity 60
Fall Creek 75, Durand 74, OT
Melrose-Mindoro 76, Cadott 47
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Mondovi 60
Webster 59, St. Croix Falls 54
Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Coleman 43
Lourdes Academy 85, St. Mary Catholic 58
Manawa 69, Crivitz 56
Marathon 87, Colby 45
Shiocton 70, Bonduel 55
Thorp 67, Phillips 44
Neillsville 62, Pacelli 42
Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Belleville 71, Brodhead 59
Cambridge 54, Markesan 50
Darlington 55, Aquinas 42
Deerfield 66, Pardeeville 63
Fennimore 81, Wisconsin Heights 76
Mineral Point 72, Cuba City 67
New Glarus 84, Luther 47
Parkview 57, Waterloo 33
Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Hope Christian 94, Racine Lutheran 77
Howards Grove 65, Reedsville 44
Oostburg 67, St. Marys Springs 56
Palmyra-Eagle 87, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 79
Roncalli 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 44
The Prairie School 64, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 63, Kohler 52
Division 5
Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Athens 53, New Auburn 33
Birchwood 63, Hurley 61, 2OT
Luck 64, Washburn 30
McDonell Central 55, Gilman 30
Mellen 68, Mercer 60
Northwood 56, South Shore 40
Prentice 60, Turtle Lake 55
Rib Lake 54, Owen-Withee 44
Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Almond-Bancroft 64, Pittsville 44
Columbus Catholic 64, Loyal 36
Edgar 64, Rosholt 46
Gibraltar 70, Florence 41
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Wausaukee 35
Phelps 63, Gillett 51
Suring 70, Oneida Nation 57
Wild Rose 49, Port Edwards 48, OT
Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Bangor 72, Wonewoc-Center 51
Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 62
New Lisbon 70, Gilmanton 59
Potosi 59, Seneca 33
Shullsburg 71, Benton 52
Southwestern 69, Highland 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 48
Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Catholic Central 48, Hilbert 35
Pecatonica 65, Fall River 50
Randolph 65, Monticello 37
Rio 76, Black Hawk 65
Sheboygan Area Luth. 86, Oakfield 55
Young Coggs Prep 58, Williams Bay Faith Christian 54
Horlick 60, Indian Trail 51
INDIAN TRAIL (13-9)
Suber 3 0-0 7, Zemaj 4 0-0 11, Stargell 1 4-4 6, Terrien 1 0-0 3, Fullilove 5 1-2 11, Bernero 5 1-2 13. Totals 20 5-8 51.
HORLICK (10-13)
Ellis 2 0-0 4, Ward 1 0-0 3, McNeal 3 3-4 9, Bell 0 0-0 0, Milton 5 6-6 17, Wade 1 0-0 3, Long 3 1-2 7, Sollman 0 0-0 0, Chapman 5 4-5 17. Totals 20 14-17 60.
Halftime—Indian Trail 26, Horlick 25. 3-point goals—Suber, Zemaj 3, Terrien, Bernero. Ward, Milton, Wade, Chapman 3. Total fouls—Indian Trail 18, Horlick 10. Fouled out—Fullilove.
Park 69, Tremper 51
TREMPER (8-16)
Cardona 2 1-2 7, Young 5 4-4 16, Johnson 4 1-2 11, Gross 3 0-0 7, Coleman 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 8-10 51.
PARK (17-5)
Gamble 0 0-0 0, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 5 0-1 10, Hudson 3 1-3 7, Huck 0 0-0 0, Herron 0 0-0 0, R. Canady 1 0-0 2, Carey 4 4-8 12, L. Canady 7 7-10 23, Warren 4 0-0 8, Alexander 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 12-22 69.
Halftime—Park 38, Tremper 26. 3-point goals—Cardona 2, Young 2, Johnson 2, Gross. L. Canady 2, Alexander. Total fouls—Tremper 15, Park 13.
Elkhorn 62, Burlington 51
BURLINGTON (12-12)
Runkel 6 2-4 14, Turzenski 4 0-0 10, Berezowitz 2 2-2 6, O'Laughlin 2 0-0 6, Krause 2 0-0 6, Webley 2 1-4 5, Safar 2 0-2 4, Kornely 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-12 51.
ELKHORN (20-3)
Halftime—Elkhorn 32, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Turzenski 2, O'Laughlin 2, Krause 2. Rebounds—Burlington 30 (Turzenski 8).
East Troy 80, Union Grove 52
UNION GROVE (9-15)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 1 5-5 9, Mutchie 0 0-0 0, Hilarides 0 0-0 0, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 1-2 1, Long 7 0-2 14, Hansel 1 0-0 2, Wiedenbeck 1 0-0 2, Delagrave 1 0-0 3, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 10 1-1 21. Totals 21 8-11 52.
EAST TROY (21-1)
Nixon 5 0-0 10, Dudkiewicz 1 0-0 3, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Rosin 4 0-0 11, Polakoski 4 1-5 9, Hart 0 1-2 1, , Lottig 2 1-2 7, Vukovich 8 3-5 20, Cummings 5 3-4 16. Totals 30 9-18 80.
Halftime—East Troy 36, Union Grove 31. 3-point goals—Koch, Delagrave. Dudkiewicz, Rosin 3, Lottig 2, Vukovich, Cummings 3. Total fouls—Union Grove 16, East Troy 14.
Westosha Central 66, Waterford 30
WATERFORD (7-17)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 4 0-0 9, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 1 0-0 3, Hancock 1 0-0 2, Karpinski 3 0-0 8, Chart 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 0 0-0 0, Brekke 3 0-0 8, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 0-0 30.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (22-1)
Simmons 1 1-2 3, Zackery 5 0-0 10, Marcquenski 1 0-0 3, Michelau 6 0-0 13, Lois 1 0-0 3, Greco 2 0-0 4, Anderson 4 2-2 12, Rose 5 2-2 16, Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-6 66.
Halftime—Westosha Central 45, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—Glembin, Ketterhagen, Karpinski 2, Brekke 2. Marcquenski, Michelau, Lois, Anderson 2, Rose 4. Total fouls—Waterford 7, Westosha Central 7.
St. Catherine's 77, Saint Francis 39
SAINT FRANCIS (14-10)
Duncan 5 3-5 14, Oliphant 0 3-4 3, Burke 2 0-0 10, Stricklen 1 0-0 2, Mack 4 2-2 10, Alicea 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-11 39.
ST. CATHERINE'S (20-3)
Cafferty 5 0-0 10, Lambert 2 1-5 5, McGee 5 4-4 17, Barker 1 4-4 6, Dyess 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 5 2-2 14, Tomlin 4 2-3 10, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 1 0-0 2, Stephens 4 2-4 12, Chernouski 0 1-2 1, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 16-24 77.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 52, Saint Francis 20. 3-point goals—Duncan, Burke 2. McGee 3, T. Hunter 2, Stephens 2. Total fouls—Saint Francis 18, St. Catherine's 13. Fouled out—Stricklen. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 39 (T. Hunter 9).
Prairie 64, St. Joseph 53
ST. JOSEPH (8-16)
Schulte 1 6-6 8, Knight 1 0-0 3, Lecce 2 0-1 6, Berry 2 0-0 4, Feudner 4 1-3 13, Alia 4 7-9 16, Tolefree 0 1-3 1, Leconte 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 15-22 53.
PRAIRIE (13-10)
Polzin 1 1-3 3, Stafford 3 3-4 12, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Kamm 0 0-0 0, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 5 3-4 14, Williams 1 1-2 4, Hoyt 5 1-3 12, Fallico 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 10-20 64.
Halftime—Prairie 28, St. Joseph 27. 3-point goals—Knight, Lecce 2, Feudner 4, Alia. Stafford 3, Nesbitt, Williams, Hoyt, Fallico 4. Total fouls—St. Joseph 20, Prairie 19. Fouled out—Berry. Rebounds—Prairie 25 (Nesbitt 10).
Hope Christian 94, Racine Lutheran 77
HOPE CHRISTIAN (12-12)
A. Terrell 1 0-0 3, Gaultney 4 2-3 11, K. Terrell 1 0-0 2, Buchanan 2 0-0 6, Williams 2 0-0 4, Metcalf 11 1-2 23, Ewing 12 0-0 29, Lewis 7 2-3 16. Totals 40 5-7 94.
RACINE LUTHERAN (10-13)
Woodward 9 2-2 20, Kraus 2 1-2 5, Wilks 8 4-6 23, Solis 5 2-2 13, Wilson 2 0-3 4, Molbeck 3 4-4 10, Van Dis 0 0-0 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 15-21 77.
Halftime—Hope Christian 49, Racine Lutheran 29. 3-point goals—A. Terrell, Gaultney, Buchanan 2, Ewing 5. Wilks 3, Solis. Total fouls—Hope Christian 18, Racine Lutheran 11. Rebounds—Hope Christian 30 (Lewis 13), Racine Lutheran 22 (Solis 8).
Waunakee 67, Case 60
CASE (13-10)
Rankins-James 0 0-0 0, Farr 0 0-0 0, Schmidtmann 4 0-0 11, Thompson 3 1-3 8, Duffie 5 1-1 14, Sardin 1 0-0 3, Brumby 1 4-5 6, Fugiasco 3 1-1 8, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 9-12 60.
WAUNAKEE (14-9)
Cash 8 8-11 26, Block 0 4-7 4, Knatz 3 6-7 14, Fancher 0 1-2 1, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Nelson 2 4-4 9, Keller 0 7-10 7. Totals 15 30-41 67.
Halftime—Case 30, Waunakee 23. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann 3, Thompson, Duffie 3, Sardin, Fugiasco. Cash 2, Knatz, Fischer 2, Nelson. Total fouls—Case 33, Waunakee 13. Fouled out—Farr, Schmidtmann, Sardin, Jedkins.
Catholic Central 48, Hilbert 35
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-13)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 2 6-6 10, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 3 2-4 9, Nevin 5 0-2 10, C. Miles 2 2-4 6, Wright 3 6-6 13. Totals 15 16-22 48.
HILBERT (17-7)
Propson 5 3-5 14, Diedrich 5 1-2 13, Krueger 1 0-1 2, Eichmeier 1 0-0 2, Hewins 1 0-0 2, Thiel 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-8 35.
Halftime—Catholic Central 17, Hilbert 14. 3-point goals—Pum, Wright. Propson, Diedrich 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 16, Hilbert 20. Rebounds—Catholic Central 24 (Nevin 10), Hilbert 23.
