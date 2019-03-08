WIAA State Tournament
At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon
Friday's results
Division 1
State Semifinal
Middleton 62, Mukwonago 53
Bay Port 63, Kimberly 53
Division 2
State Semifinal
Beaver Dam 68, Hortonville 48
Monroe 59, Whitefish Bay 47
Division 5
State Semifinal
Black Hawk 71, Fall River 39
Clayton 45, Newman Catholic 37
