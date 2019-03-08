WIAA State Tournament

At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon

Friday's results

Division 1

State Semifinal

Middleton 62, Mukwonago 53

Bay Port 63, Kimberly 53

Division 2

State Semifinal

Beaver Dam 68, Hortonville 48

Monroe 59, Whitefish Bay 47

Division 5

State Semifinal

Black Hawk 71, Fall River 39

Clayton 45, Newman Catholic 37

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments