Racine County
St. Catherine's 75, Kenosha St. Joseph 31
Other state scores
Abbotsford 54, Athens 46
Bay Port 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 29
Bloomer 72, Ladysmith 24
Brookfield East 66, Brookfield Central 57
Crandon 86, Goodman/Pembine 46
Dominican 55, Saint Thomas More 42
Drummond 46, Bayfield 28
Green Bay Preble 61, Notre Dame 48
Ironwood, Mich. 69, Washburn 59
Living Word Lutheran 71, Messmer 62
Marathon 96, Newman Catholic 44
Marquette University 68, Wauwatosa East 54
Martin Luther 73, Shoreland Lutheran 52
Menasha 101, St. Mary Catholic 79
Menomonee Falls 75, West Allis Nathan Hale 61
Merrill 66, Wausau West 41
Milw. Bay View 110, Milw. Pulaski 58
Milw. Carmen Northwest 86, Milw. Golda Meir 39
Milw. Riverside University 70, Milw. King 68
Milw. Ronald Reagan 71, Milw. Juneau 60
Milw. School of Languages 60, Milw. Lifelong Learning 58
Milw. Vincent 65, Milw. Washington 55
Northwestern 54, Spooner 37
Northwood 61, Shell Lake 56
Onalaska 68, Holmen 37
Phillips 81, Prentice 69
Pittsville 59, Spencer 52
Proctor, Minn. 53, Ashland 52
Somerset 67, Osceola 53
South Milwaukee 74, Grafton 54
Stratford 57, Edgar 0
Unity 58, Siren 40
University Lake 51, Milw. Saint Anthony 49
Wausau East 90, D.C. Everest 89
Webster 66, Luck 56
Winter 61, Cornell 50
St. Catherine's 75, St. Joseph 31
ST. CATHERINE'S (12-3)
Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 7 1-4 15, Lambert 4 2-2 10, McGee 2 0-0 4, Barker 3 0-0 7, T. Hunter 5 1-3 11, Tomlin 8 1-1 17, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 1 1-2 3, Stephens 3 0-0 8, Chernouski 0 0-1 0. Totals 33 6-13 75.
ST. JOSEPH (3-11)
Schulte 2 2-2 6, Knight 0 2-2 2, Berry 2 0-0 4, Fuedner 1 0-0 2, Michel 1 0-0 2, Alia 3 2-2 9, Tolefree 2 2-2 6. Totals 11 8-8 31.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 45, St. Joseph 31. 3-point goals—Barker, Stephens 2. Alia. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 14, St. Joseph 20. Fouled out—May. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 27 (Lambert 7).
Associated Press state poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Brookfield Central (2);11-1;91;4
2. Sussex Hamilton (5);10-3;88;2
3. Madison East (3);14-1;84;1
4. Waukesha West;14-1;75;5
5. Kimberly;12-2;57;3
6. Homestead;11-2;42;7
7. Arrowhead;11-3;36;6
8. Brookfield East;9-3;30;8
9. Madison La Follette;11-3;27;NR
10. Madison Memorial;9-3;10;9
Others receiving votes: Park 4, West Allis Central 4, Appleton West 2.
Division 2
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Nicolet (10);13-1;100;1
2. La Crosse Central;11-1;89;2
3. Green Bay Southwest;13-0;80;3
4. Westosha Central;11-1;66;T4
5. Milw. Washington;10-4;59;T4
6. Onalaska;10-2;44;6
7. East Troy;11-1;37;7
8. Mount Horeb;12-3;22;10
9. Milwaukee Madison;11-3;19;9
10. Kaukauna;11-3;17;8
Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 17.
Division 3
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Martin Luther (9);12-2;99;1
2. Waupun (1);11-1;89;2
3. St. John's NW Military Academy;10-1;77;3
4. Lake Country Lutheran;10-2;63;4
5. St. Catherine's;11-3;59;5
(tie) Stratford;13-0;59;6
7. Platteville;10-3;27;10
8. Lake Mills;11-3;22;NR
9. Brookfield Academy;9-3;18;7
10. Dominican;9-5;12;8
Others receiving votes: Freedom 10, Lakeside Lutheran 9, Southern Door 4, Wrightstown 2.
Division 4
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Roncalli (10);14-0;100;1
2. Darlington;13-0;86;2
3. Clear Lake;13-0;80;3
4. Oshkosh Lourdes;11-1;67;4
5. Iola-Scandinavia;13-0;66;5
6. Howards Grove;13-1;43;8
7. New Glarus;12-2;41;7
8. Osseo-Fairchild;12-1;27;9
9. Mineral Point;9-4;20;6
10. Fennimore;10-2;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Cameron 3, Marathon 3, Kohler 1, Colfax 1.
Division 5
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (10);15-0;100;1
2. Randolph;13-0;89;2
3. Bangor;11-1;70;4
4. Blair-Taylor;13-0;69;5
5. Columbus Catholic;13-1;57;6
6. Hustisford;12-1;48;3
7. Wauzeka-Steuben;13-1;45;7
8. Potosi;10-1;37;8
9. Almond-Bancroft;11-2;22;9
10. Wild Rose;11-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Rio 2, Shullsburg 1, Athens 1, Faith Christian 1, Phelps 1.
High school girls
Racine County
Kenosha St. Joseph 66, St. Catherine's 41
Other state scores
Baldwin-Woodville 55, New Richmond 54
Brookfield Central 63, Brookfield East 48
Clayton 72, Cameron 47
Colfax 49, Elk Mound 36
Cornell 56, Winter 44
D.C. Everest 53, Wausau East 46
Durand 85, Glenwood City 50
Flambeau 60, Lake Holcombe 56
Frederic 53, Grantsburg 45
Hamilton 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 32
Kewaunee 45, Algoma 34
Lincoln 57, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40
Luck 34, Webster 29
McDonell Central 66, Osseo-Fairchild 64
Medford Area 67, Antigo 43
Middleton 71, Madison West 29
Milw. Hamilton 66, Shorewood 45
Milw. Ronald Reagan 58, West Allis Central 38
Milw. School of Languages 60, Milw. North 27
Northwood 83, Shell Lake 46
Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 44
Osceola 66, Somerset 42
Prescott 55, Saint Croix Central 35
Pulaski 59, Ashwaubenon 49
Regis 54, Fall Creek 38
Rhinelander 56, Ashland 39
Saint Thomas More 55, Dominican 29
Salam School 62, Milw. Early View 27
Seneca 75, Belmont 46
Shoreland Lutheran 78, Martin Luther 67
Unity 72, Siren 24
Wausau West 79, Merrill 39
Wauwatosa East 38, Milw. DSHA 34
West Allis Nathan Hale 56, Menomonee Falls 48
Whitnall 36, Greendale 30
Associated Press state poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week
Division 1
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Milwaukee King (8);13-3;96;1
2. Bay Port;15-0;84;3
3. Mukwonago (2);14-1;81;2
4. Oak Creek;14-2;67;4
5. Germantown;12-2;58;5
6. Divine Savior;12-2;52;6
7. Appleton East;12-2;38;7
8. Sun Prairie;12-3;25;10
9. De Pere;12-4;14;8
10. Green Bay Preble;13-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Muskego 9, Kimberly 6, Madison Memorial 4, Arrowhead 2, Madison La Follette 1.
Division 2
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Beaver Dam (10);15-1;100;1
2. New Berlin Eisenhower;15-1;90;2
3. Monona Grove;14-1;80;3
4. Slinger;13-1;66;5
5. Whitefish Bay;13-1;59;6
6. Hortonville;11-3;53;4
7. Pewaukee;13-4;33;10
8. West Bend West;10-3;30;7
9. Pius XI;12-5;13;8
10. Milwaukee Washington;12-3;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 7, Reedsburg Area 7.
Division 3
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Laconia (10);16-0;100;1
2. Amherst;12-1;87;2
3. Marshall;12-2;75;3
4. Prairie du Chien;14-0;70;4
5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;13-1;62;5
6. Freedom;14-1;47;6
7. Shoreland Lutheran;13-1;35;8
8. Kewaunee;14-1;25;T9
9. Wisconsin Dells;12-3;14;7
10. Amery;13-1;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 6, Wrightstown 6, Platteville 5, Bloomer 4, Valders 4, Prescott 1.
Division 4
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Aquinas (10);16-0;100;1
2. Colby;15-0;85;3
3. Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;79;2
4. Mishicot;15-1;67;5
5. Howards Grove;14-1;61;4
6. Racine Lutheran;13-2;38;6
(tie) Durand;11-1;38;8
8. Colfax;11-2;33;9
9. Milwaukee Academy of Science;10-4;28;7
10. Mineral Point;12-3;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Bonduel 2, Fall Creek 2, Necedah 2, Oostburg 1, Crandon 1, Cuba City 1.
Division 5
;W-L;Pts.;Prev.
1. Black Hawk (6);15-0;96;2
2. Clayton (4);15-0;94;1
3. River Ridge;11-2;73;3
4. Fall River;13-2;71;4
5. Oneida Nation;13-0;58;5
6. Newman Catholic;14-3;47;6
7. Wausaukee;11-1;37;8
8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;28;9
9. Randolph;13-3;25;10
10. Argyle;10-2;15;7
Others receiving votes: Assumption 5, Eleva-Strum 1.
