Racine County

St. Catherine's 75, Kenosha St. Joseph 31

Other state scores

Abbotsford 54, Athens 46

Bay Port 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 29

Bloomer 72, Ladysmith 24

Brookfield East 66, Brookfield Central 57

Crandon 86, Goodman/Pembine 46

Dominican 55, Saint Thomas More 42

Drummond 46, Bayfield 28

Green Bay Preble 61, Notre Dame 48

Ironwood, Mich. 69, Washburn 59

Living Word Lutheran 71, Messmer 62

Marathon 96, Newman Catholic 44

Marquette University 68, Wauwatosa East 54

Martin Luther 73, Shoreland Lutheran 52

Menasha 101, St. Mary Catholic 79

Menomonee Falls 75, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

Merrill 66, Wausau West 41

Milw. Bay View 110, Milw. Pulaski 58

Milw. Carmen Northwest 86, Milw. Golda Meir 39

Milw. Riverside University 70, Milw. King 68

Milw. Ronald Reagan 71, Milw. Juneau 60

Milw. School of Languages 60, Milw. Lifelong Learning 58

Milw. Vincent 65, Milw. Washington 55

Northwestern 54, Spooner 37

Northwood 61, Shell Lake 56

Onalaska 68, Holmen 37

Phillips 81, Prentice 69

Pittsville 59, Spencer 52

Proctor, Minn. 53, Ashland 52

Somerset 67, Osceola 53

South Milwaukee 74, Grafton 54

Stratford 57, Edgar 0

Unity 58, Siren 40

University Lake 51, Milw. Saint Anthony 49

Wausau East 90, D.C. Everest 89

Webster 66, Luck 56

Winter 61, Cornell 50

St. Catherine's 75, St. Joseph 31

ST. CATHERINE'S (12-3)

Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 7 1-4 15, Lambert 4 2-2 10, McGee 2 0-0 4, Barker 3 0-0 7, T. Hunter 5 1-3 11, Tomlin 8 1-1 17, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 1 1-2 3, Stephens 3 0-0 8, Chernouski 0 0-1 0. Totals 33 6-13 75.

ST. JOSEPH (3-11)

Schulte 2 2-2 6, Knight 0 2-2 2, Berry 2 0-0 4, Fuedner 1 0-0 2, Michel 1 0-0 2, Alia 3 2-2 9, Tolefree 2 2-2 6. Totals 11 8-8 31.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 45, St. Joseph 31. 3-point goals—Barker, Stephens 2. Alia. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 14, St. Joseph 20. Fouled out—May. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 27 (Lambert 7).

Associated Press state poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Brookfield Central (2);11-1;91;4

2. Sussex Hamilton (5);10-3;88;2

3. Madison East (3);14-1;84;1

4. Waukesha West;14-1;75;5

5. Kimberly;12-2;57;3

6. Homestead;11-2;42;7

7. Arrowhead;11-3;36;6

8. Brookfield East;9-3;30;8

9. Madison La Follette;11-3;27;NR

10. Madison Memorial;9-3;10;9

Others receiving votes: Park 4, West Allis Central 4, Appleton West 2.

Division 2

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Nicolet (10);13-1;100;1

2. La Crosse Central;11-1;89;2

3. Green Bay Southwest;13-0;80;3

4. Westosha Central;11-1;66;T4

5. Milw. Washington;10-4;59;T4

6. Onalaska;10-2;44;6

7. East Troy;11-1;37;7

8. Mount Horeb;12-3;22;10

9. Milwaukee Madison;11-3;19;9

10. Kaukauna;11-3;17;8

Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 17.

Division 3

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Martin Luther (9);12-2;99;1

2. Waupun (1);11-1;89;2

3. St. John's NW Military Academy;10-1;77;3

4. Lake Country Lutheran;10-2;63;4

5. St. Catherine's;11-3;59;5

(tie) Stratford;13-0;59;6

7. Platteville;10-3;27;10

8. Lake Mills;11-3;22;NR

9. Brookfield Academy;9-3;18;7

10. Dominican;9-5;12;8

Others receiving votes: Freedom 10, Lakeside Lutheran 9, Southern Door 4, Wrightstown 2.

Division 4

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Roncalli (10);14-0;100;1

2. Darlington;13-0;86;2

3. Clear Lake;13-0;80;3

4. Oshkosh Lourdes;11-1;67;4

5. Iola-Scandinavia;13-0;66;5

6. Howards Grove;13-1;43;8

7. New Glarus;12-2;41;7

8. Osseo-Fairchild;12-1;27;9

9. Mineral Point;9-4;20;6

10. Fennimore;10-2;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Cameron 3, Marathon 3, Kohler 1, Colfax 1.

Division 5

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (10);15-0;100;1

2. Randolph;13-0;89;2

3. Bangor;11-1;70;4

4. Blair-Taylor;13-0;69;5

5. Columbus Catholic;13-1;57;6

6. Hustisford;12-1;48;3

7. Wauzeka-Steuben;13-1;45;7

8. Potosi;10-1;37;8

9. Almond-Bancroft;11-2;22;9

10. Wild Rose;11-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Rio 2, Shullsburg 1, Athens 1, Faith Christian 1, Phelps 1.

High school girls

Racine County

Kenosha St. Joseph 66, St. Catherine's 41

Other state scores

Baldwin-Woodville 55, New Richmond 54

Brookfield Central 63, Brookfield East 48

Clayton 72, Cameron 47

Colfax 49, Elk Mound 36

Cornell 56, Winter 44

D.C. Everest 53, Wausau East 46

Durand 85, Glenwood City 50

Flambeau 60, Lake Holcombe 56

Frederic 53, Grantsburg 45

Hamilton 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 32

Kewaunee 45, Algoma 34

Lincoln 57, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40

Luck 34, Webster 29

McDonell Central 66, Osseo-Fairchild 64

Medford Area 67, Antigo 43

Middleton 71, Madison West 29

Milw. Hamilton 66, Shorewood 45

Milw. Ronald Reagan 58, West Allis Central 38

Milw. School of Languages 60, Milw. North 27

Northwood 83, Shell Lake 46

Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 44

Osceola 66, Somerset 42

Prescott 55, Saint Croix Central 35

Pulaski 59, Ashwaubenon 49

Regis 54, Fall Creek 38

Rhinelander 56, Ashland 39

Saint Thomas More 55, Dominican 29

Salam School 62, Milw. Early View 27

Seneca 75, Belmont 46

Shoreland Lutheran 78, Martin Luther 67

Unity 72, Siren 24

Wausau West 79, Merrill 39

Wauwatosa East 38, Milw. DSHA 34

West Allis Nathan Hale 56, Menomonee Falls 48

Whitnall 36, Greendale 30

Associated Press state poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week

Division 1

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Milwaukee King (8);13-3;96;1

2. Bay Port;15-0;84;3

3. Mukwonago (2);14-1;81;2

4. Oak Creek;14-2;67;4

5. Germantown;12-2;58;5

6. Divine Savior;12-2;52;6

7. Appleton East;12-2;38;7

8. Sun Prairie;12-3;25;10

9. De Pere;12-4;14;8

10. Green Bay Preble;13-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Muskego 9, Kimberly 6, Madison Memorial 4, Arrowhead 2, Madison La Follette 1.

Division 2

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Beaver Dam (10);15-1;100;1

2. New Berlin Eisenhower;15-1;90;2

3. Monona Grove;14-1;80;3

4. Slinger;13-1;66;5

5. Whitefish Bay;13-1;59;6

6. Hortonville;11-3;53;4

7. Pewaukee;13-4;33;10

8. West Bend West;10-3;30;7

9. Pius XI;12-5;13;8

10. Milwaukee Washington;12-3;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 7, Reedsburg Area 7.

Division 3

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Laconia (10);16-0;100;1

2. Amherst;12-1;87;2

3. Marshall;12-2;75;3

4. Prairie du Chien;14-0;70;4

5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau;13-1;62;5

6. Freedom;14-1;47;6

7. Shoreland Lutheran;13-1;35;8

8. Kewaunee;14-1;25;T9

9. Wisconsin Dells;12-3;14;7

10. Amery;13-1;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 6, Wrightstown 6, Platteville 5, Bloomer 4, Valders 4, Prescott 1.

Division 4

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Aquinas (10);16-0;100;1

2. Colby;15-0;85;3

3. Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;79;2

4. Mishicot;15-1;67;5

5. Howards Grove;14-1;61;4

6. Racine Lutheran;13-2;38;6

(tie) Durand;11-1;38;8

8. Colfax;11-2;33;9

9. Milwaukee Academy of Science;10-4;28;7

10. Mineral Point;12-3;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Bonduel 2, Fall Creek 2, Necedah 2, Oostburg 1, Crandon 1, Cuba City 1.

Division 5

;W-L;Pts.;Prev.

1. Black Hawk (6);15-0;96;2

2. Clayton (4);15-0;94;1

3. River Ridge;11-2;73;3

4. Fall River;13-2;71;4

5. Oneida Nation;13-0;58;5

6. Newman Catholic;14-3;47;6

7. Wausaukee;11-1;37;8

8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;28;9

9. Randolph;13-3;25;10

10. Argyle;10-2;15;7

Others receiving votes: Assumption 5, Eleva-Strum 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments