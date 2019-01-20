Case 91, Marquette 85
MARQUETTE (6-6)
R. Thompson 3 1-2 9, Klopp 1 2-2 6, Brown 6 0-0 15, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Nowakowski 0 1-4 1, Platz 7 0-0 18, Flynn 10 8-10 28, Nigro 1 4-6 6. Totals 30 16-24 85.
CASE (9-4)
Rankins-James 5 1-1 11, Farr 1 0-0 2, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 2, J. Thompson 8 9-12 28, Duffie 2 2-3 6, Sardin 3 2-4 9, Brumby 3 4-6 12, Fugiasco 3 5-6 13, Gilliam 0 2-4 2, Jedkins 2 2-2 6. Totals 28 26-37 90.
Halftime—Case 43, Marquette 35. 3-point goals—Thompson 2, Brown 3, Platz 4. Total fouls—Marquette 26, Case 15. Fouled out—Klopp,
