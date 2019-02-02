RACINE COUNTY

Racine Park 84, Milwaukee Vincent 56

Prairie 71, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 52

OTHER STATE SCORES

Benton 66, Belmont 45

Blair-Taylor 65, Royall 25

Brookfield Central 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 60

Crivitz 61, Lena 37

Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 20

Darlington 95, Riverdale 28

De Pere 70, Ashwaubenon 52

DeForest 51, Marquette University 50

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Independence 46

Eau Claire North 49, Hudson 32

Edgar 75, Gresham Community 51

Fall Creek 68, Lincoln 54

Front Range Baptist, Colo. 60, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 39

Grafton 63, Stoughton 40

Green Bay East 71, Green Bay West 70

Janesville Craig 73, Madison La Follette 70, OT

La Crescent, Minn. 78, Luther 51

Lake Country Lutheran 70, Sturgeon Bay 51

Lomira 79, Wautoma 70

Milwaukee Golda Meir 76, Turner 67

Milwaukee South 67, Big Foot 60

Mineral Point 79, Almond-Bancroft 56

Monroe 54, Milwaukee Academy of Science 52

Monticello 53, Albany 47

Parkview 63, Brodhead 60

Seneca 57, Necedah 42

Wisconsin Dells 67, Richland Center 42

PARK (10-3)

Gamble 2 0-0 5, Sales 0 0-2 0, Days 4 4-6 13, Henderson 0 1-3 1, R. Canady 2 0-0 4, Carey 7 0-0 16, L. Canady 11 4-8 31, Warren 6 2-2 14. Totals 32 11-21 84.

MILWAUKEE VINCENT (8-8)

Malone 3 0-0 7, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Stevens 2 0-0 5, Hurt 2 2-7 6, Steward 4 0-0 12, Prophet 4 1-1 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Roby 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 3-8 56.

Halftime—Park 45, Vincent 31. 3-point goals—Gamble, Days, Carey 2, L. Canady 5. Malone, Stevens, Steward 4, Roby 3. Total fouls—Park 11, Vincent 18. 

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-10)

Teska 1 0-0 2, Freitag 1 2-2 4, Koestler 2 2-3 5, Botlon 4 9-10 19, Hill 1 2-2 4, Smith 5 5-7 18. Totals 14 20-24 52.

PRAIRIE (8-6)

Polzin 1 8-12 11, Stafford 6 0-0 17, Krekling 2 0-0 5, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 1 2-2 4, Vonko 0 0-0 0, Cape 0 1-2 1, Nesbitt 3 0-0 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 5 6-8 19, Fallico 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 17-24 71.

Halftime—Prairie 31, Shoreland Lutheran 21. 3-point goals—Bolton 2, Smith 3. Polzin, Stafford 5, Krekling, Hoyt 3, Fallico 2. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 16, Prairie 19. Fouled out—Hill.

High school girls

RACINE COUNTY

Somers Shoreland Lutheran 71, The Prairie School 63

OTHER STATE SCORES

Albany 61, Pecatonica 30

Baraboo 48, Mount Horeb 31

Beaver Dam 74, DeForest 29

Belleville 64, Potosi/Cassville 61

Cedar Grove-Belgium 67, Sheboygan Christian 25

Crivitz 67, Saint Thomas Aquinas 44

Dodgeville 57, Darlington 55

Fall River 45, Fall Creek 36

Green Bay West 48, Green Bay East 34

Hortonville 65, Appleton North 51

Independence 56, Gilmanton 38

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Watertown Luther Prep 42

Little Chute 61, Denmark 33

Lodi 63, Lake Mills 50

Madison East 64, Janesville Craig 52

Madison Memorial 81, Verona Area 50

McFarland 66, Brodhead 43

Milton 59, Big Foot 56

Mineral Point 71, New Glarus 60

Monona Grove 65, Oregon 53

Monroe 58, Stoughton 41

Necedah 51, Seneca 35

New Berlin Eisenhower 82, Wrightstown 45

New Richmond 61, Ashland 38

Oostburg 53, Random Lake 41

Prescott 86, Durand 80

Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 36

Sheboygan Falls 49, Brillion 36

Somerset 75, Grantsburg 59

South Shore 70, Mercer 35

Spring Valley 53, Turtle Lake 23

St. Marys Springs 54, Pacelli 42

Sun Prairie 46, Madison La Follette 38

Wausau West 69, Chippewa Falls 57

Racine Lutheran 87, Saint Thomas More 36

SAINT THOMAS MORE (6-11)

Pitre 0 0-2 0, Rios 2 0-0 5, Isabell 3 2-5 9, Clarey 7 0-0 14, Kallay 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 1-2 7. Totals 14 4-11 36.

RACINE LUTHERAN (14-2)

Mohar 2 2-4 6, Lichter 1 0-0 2, Davis 5 0-0 14, Bell 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Strande 13 2-2 31, Kellner 0 2-2 2, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 8 3-3 19, Jaramillo 1 0-0 3. Totals 35 9-11 87.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 54, Thomas More 14. 3-point goals—Rios, Isabell, Johnson 2. Davis 4, Strande 3, Jaramillo. Total fouls—Thomas More 11, Racine Lutheran 13.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (16-1)

Koker 18 0-0 45, Koestler 4 0-0 8, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 1-3 1, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 1 1-2 3, Heathcock 5 0-1 10. Totals 30 2-6 71.

PRAIRIE (11-6)

Palmen 2 0-0 4, Fleming 3 1-1 7, L. May 1 0-0 3, Foster 9 0-0 24, A. Decker 6 0-0 16, Larson 2 5-8 9, J. May 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-9 63.

Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 37, Prairie 26. 3-point goals—Koker 9. L. May, Foster 6, A. Decker 4. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 11, Prairie 14 . Fouled out—Palmen. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 33 (Koker 10), Prairie 27 (Larson 13).

 

