RACINE COUNTY
Racine Park 84, Milwaukee Vincent 56
Prairie 71, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 52
OTHER STATE SCORES
Benton 66, Belmont 45
Blair-Taylor 65, Royall 25
Brookfield Central 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 60
Crivitz 61, Lena 37
Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 20
Darlington 95, Riverdale 28
De Pere 70, Ashwaubenon 52
DeForest 51, Marquette University 50
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Independence 46
Eau Claire North 49, Hudson 32
Edgar 75, Gresham Community 51
Fall Creek 68, Lincoln 54
Front Range Baptist, Colo. 60, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 39
Grafton 63, Stoughton 40
Green Bay East 71, Green Bay West 70
Janesville Craig 73, Madison La Follette 70, OT
La Crescent, Minn. 78, Luther 51
Lake Country Lutheran 70, Sturgeon Bay 51
Lomira 79, Wautoma 70
Milwaukee Golda Meir 76, Turner 67
Milwaukee South 67, Big Foot 60
Mineral Point 79, Almond-Bancroft 56
Monroe 54, Milwaukee Academy of Science 52
Monticello 53, Albany 47
Parkview 63, Brodhead 60
Seneca 57, Necedah 42
Wisconsin Dells 67, Richland Center 42
PARK (10-3)
Gamble 2 0-0 5, Sales 0 0-2 0, Days 4 4-6 13, Henderson 0 1-3 1, R. Canady 2 0-0 4, Carey 7 0-0 16, L. Canady 11 4-8 31, Warren 6 2-2 14. Totals 32 11-21 84.
MILWAUKEE VINCENT (8-8)
Malone 3 0-0 7, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Stevens 2 0-0 5, Hurt 2 2-7 6, Steward 4 0-0 12, Prophet 4 1-1 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Roby 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 3-8 56.
Halftime—Park 45, Vincent 31. 3-point goals—Gamble, Days, Carey 2, L. Canady 5. Malone, Stevens, Steward 4, Roby 3. Total fouls—Park 11, Vincent 18.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-10)
Teska 1 0-0 2, Freitag 1 2-2 4, Koestler 2 2-3 5, Botlon 4 9-10 19, Hill 1 2-2 4, Smith 5 5-7 18. Totals 14 20-24 52.
PRAIRIE (8-6)
Polzin 1 8-12 11, Stafford 6 0-0 17, Krekling 2 0-0 5, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 1 2-2 4, Vonko 0 0-0 0, Cape 0 1-2 1, Nesbitt 3 0-0 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 5 6-8 19, Fallico 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 17-24 71.
Halftime—Prairie 31, Shoreland Lutheran 21. 3-point goals—Bolton 2, Smith 3. Polzin, Stafford 5, Krekling, Hoyt 3, Fallico 2. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 16, Prairie 19. Fouled out—Hill.
High school girls
RACINE COUNTY
Somers Shoreland Lutheran 71, The Prairie School 63
OTHER STATE SCORES
Albany 61, Pecatonica 30
Baraboo 48, Mount Horeb 31
Beaver Dam 74, DeForest 29
Belleville 64, Potosi/Cassville 61
Cedar Grove-Belgium 67, Sheboygan Christian 25
Crivitz 67, Saint Thomas Aquinas 44
Dodgeville 57, Darlington 55
Fall River 45, Fall Creek 36
Green Bay West 48, Green Bay East 34
Hortonville 65, Appleton North 51
Independence 56, Gilmanton 38
Lakeside Lutheran 51, Watertown Luther Prep 42
Little Chute 61, Denmark 33
Lodi 63, Lake Mills 50
Madison East 64, Janesville Craig 52
Madison Memorial 81, Verona Area 50
McFarland 66, Brodhead 43
Milton 59, Big Foot 56
Mineral Point 71, New Glarus 60
Monona Grove 65, Oregon 53
Monroe 58, Stoughton 41
Necedah 51, Seneca 35
New Berlin Eisenhower 82, Wrightstown 45
New Richmond 61, Ashland 38
Oostburg 53, Random Lake 41
Prescott 86, Durand 80
Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 36
Sheboygan Falls 49, Brillion 36
Somerset 75, Grantsburg 59
South Shore 70, Mercer 35
Spring Valley 53, Turtle Lake 23
St. Marys Springs 54, Pacelli 42
Sun Prairie 46, Madison La Follette 38
Wausau West 69, Chippewa Falls 57
Racine Lutheran 87, Saint Thomas More 36
SAINT THOMAS MORE (6-11)
Pitre 0 0-2 0, Rios 2 0-0 5, Isabell 3 2-5 9, Clarey 7 0-0 14, Kallay 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 1-2 7. Totals 14 4-11 36.
RACINE LUTHERAN (14-2)
Mohar 2 2-4 6, Lichter 1 0-0 2, Davis 5 0-0 14, Bell 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Strande 13 2-2 31, Kellner 0 2-2 2, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 8 3-3 19, Jaramillo 1 0-0 3. Totals 35 9-11 87.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 54, Thomas More 14. 3-point goals—Rios, Isabell, Johnson 2. Davis 4, Strande 3, Jaramillo. Total fouls—Thomas More 11, Racine Lutheran 13.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (16-1)
Koker 18 0-0 45, Koestler 4 0-0 8, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 1-3 1, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 1 1-2 3, Heathcock 5 0-1 10. Totals 30 2-6 71.
PRAIRIE (11-6)
Palmen 2 0-0 4, Fleming 3 1-1 7, L. May 1 0-0 3, Foster 9 0-0 24, A. Decker 6 0-0 16, Larson 2 5-8 9, J. May 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-9 63.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 37, Prairie 26. 3-point goals—Koker 9. L. May, Foster 6, A. Decker 4. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 11, Prairie 14 . Fouled out—Palmen. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 33 (Koker 10), Prairie 27 (Larson 13).
