Union Grove 73, Delavan-Darien 48

DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-13)

Greenward 0 2-2 2, Hembrook 1 0-0 3, Freitag 4 3-3 12, Butke 1 0-0 3, Terpstra 4 5-8 13, Morales 1 0-1 2, Crull 4 2-2 10, Cesarz 1 1-4 3. Totals 16 13-20 48.

UNION GROVE (6-9)

Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Koch 6 5-5 20, Mutchie 4 0-0 11, Hilarides 3 2-3 9, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-1 0, Hansel 5 2-2 13, Wiedenbeck 0 0-1 0, Delagrave 0 2-2 2, Younglove 1 2-2 4, Pfeffer 1 2-2 5, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 15-18 73.

Halftime—Union Grove 36, Delavan-Darien 28. 3-point goals—Hembrook, Freitag, Butke. Domagalski, Koch 3, Mutchie 3, Hilarides, Hansel, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 15, Union Grove 18. Rebounds—Delavan-Darien 28, Union Grove 30 (Rampulla 8).

Elkhorn 73, Waterford 45

ELKHORN (13-2)

Johnson 3 0-2 7, Lauderdale 1 0-0 3, Larson 3 0-0 7, Van Dyke 1 0-0 2, L. Umnus 7 2-2 19, Davey 2 0-0 4, White 0 2-2 2, V. Umnus 4 1-2 11, LeBlanc 1 0-0 3, Hergott 1 0-0 2, Brown 5 2-3 13. Totals 28 7-11 73.

WATERFORD (2-12)

Riska 1 1-2 3, Glembin 3 0-0 8, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 2 0-0 6, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 1 0-0 2, Hancock 0 0-0 0, Karpinski 5 0-0 12, Chart 3 0-1 7, Roanhouse 1 1-2 3, Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 2-5 45.

Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Waterford 19. 3-point goals—Johnson, Lauderdale, Larson, L. Umnus 3, V. Umnus 2, LeBlanc, Brown. Glembin 2, Kempken 2, Chart. Total fouls—Elkhorn 13, Waterford 12. 

Burlington 59, Badger 39

BURLINGTON (8-7)

Krause 1 0-3 3, Berezowitz 3 2-2 9, Strommen 1 1-2 3, Klug 1 0-0 2, O'Lauhglin 3 4-4 12, Kornely 1 2-2 5, Runkel 7 2-6 16, Turzenski 3 0-0 6, Swantz 1 1-1 3. Totals 21 12-20 59.

BADGER (3-9)

McGreevy 2 0-0 6, Rodgers 7 2-2 21, Dumez 0 4-4 4, Johnston 1 2-2 4, Slayton 1 0-0 2, Popenhagen 1 0-4 2. Totals 12 8-12 39.

Halftime—Burlington 31, Badger 12. 3-point goals—Krause, Berezowitz, O'Laughlin 2, Kornely. McGreevy 2, Rodgers 5.

State scores

Albany 65, River Ridge 60

Almond-Bancroft 91, Tri-County 38

Antigo 74, Ashland 61

Appleton East 53, Oshkosh North 45

Bangor 90, New Lisbon 64

Bay Port 80, De Pere 69

Black Hawk 69, Benton 56

Bloomer 54, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44

Cameron 82, Northwood 40

Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Random Lake 44

Ellsworth 70, Durand 56

Frederic 63, Siren 50

Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 56

Germantown 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 76

Gibraltar 76, Algoma 64

Grafton 72, West Bend East 60

Green Bay East 104, Menasha 94

Greenfield 79, South Milwaukee 48

Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 53

Hortonville 76, Fond du Lac 60

Howards Grove 56, Kohler 36

Jefferson 74, Brodhead 56

Kaukauna 78, Oshkosh West 63

Kewaunee 62, Sturgeon Bay 59

Laona-Wabeno 78, Goodman/Pembine 38

Lomira 81, St. Marys Springs 60

Luck 61, Grantsburg 53

Marshfield 62, Merrill 52

Mukwonago 63, Catholic Memorial 44

Muskego 59, Waukesha West 57

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Pewaukee 45

New London 71, Green Bay West 56

North Crawford 74, La Farge 32

Northwestern 80, Hayward 72

Oak Creek 56, Franklin 55, OT

Oconto 61, Sevastopol 59

Osseo-Fairchild 97, West Salem 67

Ozaukee 70, Mishicot 55

Seneca 70, Weston 13

Sheboygan North 76, Green Bay Preble 54

South Shore 54, Mellen 49

Southern Door 67, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 44

Stevens Point 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49

Stratford 79, Owen-Withee 43

Superior 76, Cloquet, Minn. 56

Turner 76, Evansville 66

Unity 56, St. Croix Falls 53

Wausaukee 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

Wauzeka-Steuben 47, Kickapoo 44

Webster 74, Bruce 33

West Allis Central 72, New Berlin West 57

Wisconsin Lutheran 69, Pius XI Catholic 57

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Menominee Indian 62

Xavier 79, Shawano Community 44

High school girls

Waterford 36, Elkhorn 35

ELKHORN (11-5)

Rand 0 3-4 3, Kemington 5 2-4 12, Christensen 3 0-2 8, Ehrhardt 2 0-3 4, M. Ivey 4 0-3 8. Totals 14 5-16 35.

WATERFORD (12-3)

Benavides 5 1-2 13, Rohner 5 0-0 10, Schmidt 3 0-1 8, Fitzgerald 2 1-2 5, Karpinski 0 0-2 0, Stiewe 0 0-2 0, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-9 36.

Halftime—Elkhorn 13, Waterford 11. 3-point goals—Christensen 2. Benavides 2, Schmidt 2. Total fouls—Elkhorn 10, Waterford 14. Rebounds—Elkhorn 30, Waterford 31 (Fitzgerald 11).

Union Grove 39, Delavan-Darien 34

DELAVAN-DARIEN (4-12)

Speth 2 0-0 6, Timmerman 4 1-4 10, Peralta 3 0-0 6, Ream 0 0-1 0, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Williams 3 0-2 6. Totals 15 1-7 34.

UNION GROVE (10-7)

Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 3 0-0 6, Barber 2 0-0 4, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Slattery 4 1-2 10, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 6 1-2 13, Sieg 2 0-2 6, Good 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-6 39.

Halftime—Delavan-Darien 15, Union Grove 13. 3-point goals—Speth 2, Timmerman. Slattery, Sieg 2. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 12, Union Grove 11. Rebounds—Union Grove 23 (Hoffman 6).

Catholic Central 44, St. Thomas More 40

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-5)

El. Klein 3 0-3 7, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 0 1-4 1, Von Rabenau 2 0-0 6, Em. Klein 8 0-0 22, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Philips 2 0-2 4, Schwenn 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 1-10 44.

SAINT THOMAS MORE (6-10)

Pitre 0 0-0 0, Gordon 1 3-7 5, Kirby 6 3-4 17, Clarey 4 2-3 10, Kallay 2 1-3 5, Johnson 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 12-21 40.

Halftime—Catholic Central 19, Thomas More 19. 3-point goals—El. Klein, Von Rabenau 2, Em. Klein 6. Kirby 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 19, Saint Thomas More 16. Fouled out—Schwenn. Johnson. Rebounds—Catholic Central 7 (El. Klein 4), Saint Thomas More 6 (Kirby 4).

Badger 69, Burlington 35

BURLINGTON (0-17)

Krause 1 0-0 2, Kail 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 0 5-11 5, Preusker 0 0-0 0, Anderson 4 4-10 12, Ca. Matson 2 3-6 9, Harris 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 1-2 1, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 4-4 4. Totals 8 17-33 35.

BADGER (11-5)

Todd 2 1-2 5, Welch 2 0-0 4, Sproul 3 0-0 6, Ayala 1 0-0 3, De Vries 0 2-3 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Johnston 2 1-4 5, Wieseman 3 0-2 6, Schulz 3 0-0 8, Moss 12 0-2 24. Totals 29 4-13 69.

Halftime—Badger 33, Burlington 18. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson 2. Ayala, Schulz 2. Total fouls—Burlington 14, Badger 25. 

State scores

Almond-Bancroft 40, Tri-County 20

Amery 55, Saint Croix Central 11

Bay Port 51, De Pere 45

Belleville 61, Cambridge 49

Brookfield Academy 45, Living Word Lutheran 38

Brookfield Central 62, Hamilton 53

Cedarburg 45, Hartford Union 42

Clayton 51, Clear Lake 41

Darlington 54, Southwestern 36

Durand 60, Mondovi 39

Edgewood 48, Oregon 43

Elk Mound 70, Spring Valley 39

Fennimore 53, Cuba City 52

Frederic 57, Siren 35

Germantown 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 39

Gilman 58, Columbus Catholic 55

Grantsburg 48, Luck 44

Green Bay Preble 43, Sheboygan North 41

Heritage Christian 80, Saint Francis 53

Hudson 73, Chippewa Falls 57

Hustisford 56, Horicon 51

Kiel 60, Chilton 44

Lodi 49, Columbus 33

Markesan 41, Princeton/Green Lake 30

Marshall 61, New Glarus 33

Mineral Point 68, Riverdale 27

Mukwonago 80, Catholic Memorial 36

Muskego 65, Waukesha West 45

Nekoosa 45, Westfield Area 38

Oak Creek 59, Franklin 43

Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

Pius XI Catholic 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 30

Prairie Farm 62, Shell Lake 49

Prairie du Chien 48, Dodgeville 19

Prescott 75, Somerset 56

Reedsburg Area 67, Baraboo 50

St. Croix Falls 64, Unity 43

Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56

Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Craig 42

Valders 63, Brillion 35

Verona Area 88, Madison West 32

Waupun 53, Berlin 16

Wausau West 49, D.C. Everest 35

Webster 60, Bruce 40

Wilmot Union 81, Westosha Central 53

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Menominee Indian 39

