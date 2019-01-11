Case 92, Bradford 55

CASE (8-3)

Rankins-James 2 4-6 8, Farr 0 1-4 1, Schmidtmann 4 0-0 10, Wright 1 0-0 2, Thompson 5 6-9 15, Duffie 3 2-2 10, Sardin 4 2-3 10, Lacy 2 0-0 4, Brumby 6 0-1 16, Fugiasco 1 1-2 3, Gilliam 3 3-6 9, Jedkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 17-30 92.

BRADFORD (3-9)

Glass 2 0-0 4, Sawyer 8 4-7 20, Garth 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 6-6 14, Carlino 1 0-0 2, Gordon 2 0-0 5, Williams 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 0-1 4, Sykora 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 10-15 55.

Halftime—Case 41, Bradford 29. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann 2, Thompson, Duffie 2, Brumby 4. Hurley 2, Gordon. Total fouls—Case 18, Bradford 19. 

Park 70, Oak Creek 45

OAK CREEK (3-9)

Q. Stulo 2 0-0 5, Menako 1 0-0 2, Sinani 2 0-0 5, K. Stulo 4 0-0 12, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Nytsch 2 0-0 6, Greish 2 1-2 5, Bachinski 2 0-0 5, Oeth 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-2 45.

PARK (7-2)

Gamble 1 1-2 4, Sales 1 0-0 2, Days 1 2-3 4, Hudson 8 0-2 21, Henderson 1 2-2 4, Huck 0 2-2 2, Herron 0 0-0 0, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 0 0-0 0, L. Canady 6 5-8 17, Warren 6 0-2 12, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 14-23 70.

Halftime—Park 37, Oak Creek 25. 3-point goals—Q. Stulo, Sinani, K. Stulo 4, Wagner, Nytsch 2, Bachinski. Gamble, Hudson 5. Total fouls—Oak Creek 17, Park 10. Technical fouls—Q. Stulo.

Horlick 73, Indian Trail 68

INDIAN TRAIL (8-5)

Suber 1 0-0 2, Zemaj 10 0-0 27, Stargell 3 2-3 8, Andrews 3 0-0 7, Fulilove 0 1-3 1, Bishop 3 1-2 7, Bernero 8 0-0 16. Totals 28 4-8 68.

HORLICK (4-8)

Ellis 0 0-0 0, Ward 1 0-0 2, McNeal 6 0-2 13, Bell 3 3-4 9, Milton 10 5-8 27, Wade 4 0-0 10, Long 0 0-0 0, Sollman 0 0-0 0, Chapman 4 3-4 12, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 11-18 73.

Halftime—Horlick 33, Indian Trail 29. 3-point goals—Zemaj 7, Andrews. McNeal, Milton 2, Wade 2, Chapman. Total fouls—Indian Trail 13, Horlick 13.

Union Grove 58, Badger 44

BADGER (2-7)

McGreevy 3 0-0 8, Rodgers 4 2-4 12, Dumez 3 0-0 8, Bishop 1 3-6 6, Johnston 4 1-3 10, Faul 0 0-2 0 Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-15 44.

UNION GROVE (4-7)

Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 4 4-6 13, Mutchie 0 0-0 0, Hilarides 1 4-7 6, Hempel 1 0-0 3, Nelson 0 1-2 1, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 2 1-2 5, Hansel 1 2-3 4, Delagrave 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 4 0-0 12, Rampulla 7 0-0 14. Totals 20 12-20 58.

Halftime—Union Grove 25, Badger 15. 3-point goals—McGreevy 2, Rodgers 2, Dumez 2, Bishop, Johnston. Koch, Hempel, Pfeffer 4. Total fouls—Badger 21, Union Grove 17. Fouled out—Rodgers, Johnston. Rebounds—Badger 22, Union Grove 34 (Rampulla 8).

St. Joseph 55, Prairie 52

ST. JOSEPH (3-8)

Ashmus 1 0-0 2, Schulte 4 0-0 8, Alia 7 5-6 19, Tolefree 1 1-2 3, Berry 4 2-4 10, Michel 0 2-2 2, Feudner 4 1-2 9, Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-16 55.

PRAIRIE (6-5)

Polzin 1 1-2 4, Stafford 7 0-0 21, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 2 0-0 4, Cape 2 0-0 4, Nesbitt 4 2-4 11, Hoyt 2 0-0 5, Fallico 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 3-6 52.

Halftime—Prairie 29, St. Joseph 23. 3-point goals—Polzin, Stafford 7, Nesbitt, Hoyt, Fallico. Total fouls—St. Joseph 10, Prairie 17. 

Westosha Central 66, Waterford 36

WATERFORD (2-10)

Riska 3 0-0 9, Glemblin 1 0-0 3, Tetzloff 1 0-0 2, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Hancock 1 1-2 3, Karpinski 3 0-0 8, Chart 2 0-0 4, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4, Brekke 1 0-0 3, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 36.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (9-1)

Zackery 9 2-4 20, Marcquenski 1 1-1 3, Mueller 3 0-0 7, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Burzawa 3 0-2 8, Greco 2 2-3 6, Anderson 2 2-4 7, Rose 3 2-3 8, Bell 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 9-17 66.

Halftime—Westosha Central 36, Waterford 8. 3-point goals—Riska 3, Glemblin, Karpinski 2, Brekke. Mueller, Burzawa 2, Anderson, Bell. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Westosha Central 9. 

Racine Lutheran 85, Christian Life 36

RACINE LUTHERAN (6-4)

Woodward 1 0-0 2, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 6 0-0 14, Solis 7 2-4 16, Wilson 9 1-1 19, Molbeck 8 0-1 16, VanDis 2 1-2 5, Kauth 2 0-0 5, Zawicki 2 0-0 4, Voss 2 0-0 4. Totals 39 4-8 85.

KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE (0-11)

Eifert 6 4-6 16, Houston 2 0-0 5, Lucas 1 1-3 3, Stinespring 2 0-0 5, Wilson 0 2-2 2, Ianni 1 0-0 2, Cosmos 1 1-3 3. Totals 13 8-15 36.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 51, Christian Life 21. 3-point goals— Houston, Stinespring. Wilks 2, Kauth. Total fouls—Lutheran 16, Christian Life 7. Rebounds—Lutheran 45 (Solis 11), Christian Life 19 (Eifert 5).

Racine County scores

Case 55, Kenosha Bradford 44

Horlick 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 68

Park 70, Oak Creek 45

Union Grove 58, Lake Geneva Badger 44

Westosha Central 66, Waterford 36

Kenosha Saint Joseph 55, Prairie 52

Racine Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 36

State scores

Appleton West 76, Appleton East 66

Aquinas 57, Tomah 50

Augusta 73, Pepin/Alma 49

Bangor 63, Hillsboro 44

Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 47

Blair-Taylor 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 50

Bloomer 44, Hayward 38

Bonduel 77, Menominee Indian 66

Brookfield Central 67, Wauwatosa East 55

Brookfield East 80, Germantown 58

Catholic Memorial 67, Waukesha South 54

De Pere 46, Pulaski 43

East Troy 96, Brodhead 65

Eau Claire North 62, Eau Claire Memorial 59

Edgar 61, Newman Catholic 32

Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 52

Ellsworth 60, Saint Croix Central 56

Evansville 74, Big Foot 49

Fond du Lac 68, Mayville 67, OT

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Oconto Falls 55

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Oconto 42

Green Bay Southwest 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 55

Hamilton 84, Menomonee Falls 57

Hudson 85, Rice Lake 72

Jefferson 62, Edgerton 59

Kaukauna 81, Appleton North 65

Kickapoo 63, Weston 22

Kimberly 76, Oshkosh North 56

La Crosse Central 74, Onalaska 56

Lincoln 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51

Luck 60, St. Croix Falls 43

Marathon 72, Assumption 48

Mauston 97, Nekoosa 56

Merrill 80, D.C. Everest 65

Milwaukee Early View 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Milwaukee Lutheran 75, Cudahy 53

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 56, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 34

Milwaukee South 47, Milwaukee King 44

Mosinee 78, Lakeland 51

Mountain Top Academy 79, Kenosha Reuther 68

Muskego 70, Arrowhead 69

Neenah 73, Hortonville 51

New Berlin West 50, Whitnall 43

New London 63, Shawano Community 41

Nicolet 86, Cedarburg 37

Northwestern 79, Ladysmith 50

Oconomowoc 64, Waukesha North 49

Oshkosh West 64, Fond du Lac 46

Pacelli 52, Port Edwards 50

Pecatonica 75, Albany 46

Peshtigo 81, Kewaunee 63

Pewaukee 68, West Allis Central 58

Platteville 56, River Valley 54

Port Washington 64, Grafton 54

Potosi 64, Benton 53

River Falls 55, Chippewa Falls 46

River Ridge 62, Belmont 45

Royall 55, Brookwood 47

Seneca 51, De Soto 48

Seymour 71, Menasha 66

Shullsburg 63, Galena, Ill. 51

Somerset 49, Amery 44

Southern Door 80, Algoma 49

Stevens Point 62, Wausau West 33

Stratford 62, Auburndale 46

Turner 78, McFarland 63

Unity 66, Grantsburg 65

Waukesha West 78, Mukwonago 65

Waupaca 80, Little Chute 68

Wauwatosa West 65, Marquette University 57

Webster 76, Frederic 42

West De Pere 79, Green Bay East 66

Whitehall 67, Independence 47

Wild Rose 65, Almond-Bancroft 60

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Lomira 42

Winter 78, South Shore 40

Wisconsin Dells 69, Wautoma 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 65

Wrightstown 77, Denmark 73

High school girls

Case 55, Bradford 44

BRADFORD (4-9)

Snyder 7 0-0 14, Kozmer 1 0-0 2, Strelow 1 7-10 9, Trachte 1 0-0 3, Lesavich 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 0-0 5, Ervin 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 8-12 44.

CASE (7-4)

Jones 3 0-0 6, Malone 2 2-6 6, Hill 1 0-0 2, Oliver 3 0-0 6, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Brooks 5 4-6 14, Nwanosike 6 1-6 13, Perry 2 1-3 5. Totals 23 8-21 55.

Halftime—Bradford 24, Case 23. 3-point goals—Trachte, Brown. Ghuari. Total fouls—Bradford 16, Case 14.

Horlick 70, Indian Trail 59

HORLICK (10-3)

Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 4 0-0 11, M. White 1 0-0 2, D. White 3 4-6 10, Ellison 4 4-5 14, Cannon 5 0-0 10, Pitrof 8 7-11 23, Corona 0 0-1 0. Totals 25 15-23 70.

INDIAN TRAIL (3-12)

Winslow 4 2-2 12, Stouffer 3 2-3 9, Jacobson 0 2-3 2, Parmentier 5 0-0 10, Kozel 2 1-1 5, Williams 4 1-4 9, Johnson 6 0-0 12. Totals 24 8-13 59.

Halftime—Horlick 29, Indian Trail 21. 3-point goals—Nelson 3, Ellison 2. Winslow 2, Stouffer 1. Total fouls—Horlick 14, Indian Trail 19. Fouled out—Johnson.

Oak Creek 57, Park 15

PARK (4-8)

A. Price 4 1-2 11, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Senzig 0 2-4 2, Betker 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, McClain 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-6 15.

OAK CREEK (12-2)

K. Gard 6 4-6 18, M. Gard 5 1-2 13, Kusar 3 1-2 8, Finn 2 3-4 7, Widenenski 2 0-0 4, Ciecskyzk 1 1-2 3, Shehu 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-16 57.

Halftime—Oak Creek 31, Park 8. 3-point goals—A. Price 2. K. Gard 2, M. Gard 2, Kusar. Total fouls—Park 11, Oak Creek 5. Rebounds—Park 32 (Griffin 9), Oak Creek 38 (K. Gard 8).

Waterford 59, Westosha Central 30

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (1-13)

E. Witt 5 0-0 10, M. Witt 3 0-0 6, Backus 3 0-0 6, Kimpler 1 0-0 3, Frahm 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 1-2 30.

WATERFORD (10-3)

Karpinski 1 2-2 4, Schmidt 3 0-0 8, Rohner 9 2-2 21, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Werner 1 3-4 5, Benavides 4 0-2 8, Fitzgerald 4 0-0 8, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 0 1-2 1, Stiewe 1 0-4 2. Totals 24 8-16 59.

Halftime—Waterford 29, Westosha Central 13. 3-point goals—Kimpler. Schmidt 2, Rohner. Total fouls—Westosha Central 16, Waterford 7. Rebounds—Westosha Central 37, Waterford 54 (Benavides 17).

Badger 48, Union Grove 42

BADGER (10-4)

Todd 1 0-0 2, Welch 3 4-6 11, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Wieseman 4 1-2 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Moss 5 5-9 15, Schulz 2 1-2 7. Totals 17 11-19 48.

UNION GROVE (6-7)

Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 3 1-2 8, Barber 2 2-4 8, Lentz 0 2-2 2, Slattery 2 4-5 8, Hoffman 0 0-1 0, Sieg 2 0-3 5, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Good 2 2-2 6, Boyle 2 1-3 5. Totals 13 12-22 42.

Halftime—Badger 21, Union Grove 17. 3-point goals—Welch, Schulz 2. Killberg, Barber 2, Sieg. Total fouls—Badger 20, Union Grove 22. Fouled out—Todd. Boyle. 

Delavan-Darien 54, Burlington 33

BURLINGTON (0-15)

Krause 1 1-2 3, Kail 0 0-0 0, Matson 0 2-4 2, Preusker 0 0-0 0, Anderson 3 3-6 9, Matson 4 0-0 11, Harris 2 0-0 4, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 0 0-0 0, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-12 33.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (3-9)

Speth 6 0-0 16, Timmerman 1 0-2 2, Peralta 1 2-2 5, Gonzales 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 2-2 4, Williams 8 4-4 20, Kolego 1 3-4 5. Totals 19 11-14 54.

Halftime—Delavan-Darien 28, Burlington 7. 3-point goals—Matson 3. Speth 4, Peralta. Total fouls—Burlington 11, Delavan-Darien 15. 

Martin Luther 54, Racine Lutheran 50

RACINE LUTHERAN (12-1)

Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 5 0-0 14, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Strande 6 2-2 14, Kellner 4 0-1 8, Gardner 5 2-2 12. Totals 21 4-5 50.

MARTIN LUTHER (10-2)

Kallas 4 1-2 10, Jensen 4 1-4 10, Brick 1 0-0 3, Solano 7 2-2 18, Burns 5 2-4 13. Totals 21 6-12 54.

Halftime—Lutheran 28, Martin Luther 18. 3-point goals—Davis 4. Kallas, Jensen, Brick, Solano 2, Burns. Total fouls—Lutheran 13, Martin Luther 13. Fouled out—Strande.

Prairie 61, St. Joseph 48

ST. JOSEPH (3-9)

Ryan 3 0-0 9, Matrise 8 6-8 25, Alia 2 1-4 5, Mattox 2 3-4 7, Furreness 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-16 41.

PRAIRIE (10-3)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 2 0-0 5, Fleming 1 0-0 2, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 9 4-6 28, A. Decker 5 0-0 13, Larson 6 0-0 12, J. May 0 1-2 1, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-8 61.

Halftime—Prairie 33, St. Joseph 28. 3-point goals—Ryan 3, Matrise 3. Palmen, Foster 6, A. Decker 3. Total fouls—St. Joseph 11, Prairie 11. Fouled out—Alia. Larson. Rebounds—St. Joseph 19 (Mattox 5), Prairie 35 (Foster 11).

Racine County scores

Case 55, Kenosha Bradford 44

Horlick 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Oak Creek 57, Park 15

Delavan-Darien 54, Burlington 33

Lake Geneva Badger 48, Union Grove 42

Waterford 59, Westosha Central 30

Greendale Martin Luther 54, Racine Lutheran 50

Prairie 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph 48

Whitefish Bay Dominican 66, St. Catherine's 57

State scores

Adams-Friendship 48, Westfield Area 34

Amery 58, Osceola 54

Arrowhead 57, Muskego 25

Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 58

Bonduel 69, Menominee Indian 32

Bowler 45, Marion 31

Cameron 74, Turtle Lake 23

Chippewa Falls 60, River Falls 41

Clear Lake 44, Prairie Farm 28

Colfax 66, Boyceville 34

Cudahy 60, Milwaukee Lutheran 23

D.C. Everest 56, Merrill 51, OT

Darlington 56, Iowa-Grant 41

Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 28

Durand 72, Elk Mound 54

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Eau Claire North 45

Flambeau 40, Birchwood 29

Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 51

Frederic 62, Webster 45

Grafton 66, Port Washington 28

Green Bay Southwest 53, Manitowoc Lincoln 34

Green Bay West 50, Sturgeon Bay 43

Hamilton 55, Menomonee Falls 32

Howards Grove 57, Ozaukee 40

Ironwood, Mich. 80, Solon Springs 50

Janesville Craig 82, Beloit Memorial 44

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 7

Kiel 65, Brillion 26

Lake Mills 52, Watertown Luther Prep 33

Lakeland 46, Mosinee 41

Lancaster 50, Dodgeville 41

Lodi 49, Poynette 30

Manawa 65, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 25

Markesan 66, Rio 47

Marshall 77, Belleville 48

McDonell Central 70, Thorp 40

Medford Area 63, Northland Pines 30

Milwaukee Early View 39, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

Milwaukee King 59, Milwaukee Riverside University 57

Milwaukee North 58, Milwaukee South 57

Mineral Point 54, Cuba City 44

Mishicot 47, Sheboygan Area Luth. 22

Mukwonago 79, Waukesha West 37

Neillsville 68, Gilman 40

New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pius XI Catholic 43

Onalaska 55, La Crosse Central 41

Palmyra-Eagle 37, Parkview 24

Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 13

Plymouth 49, Kewaskum 48

Prairie du Chien 72, Richland Center 42

Prescott 66, New Richmond 63

Pulaski 59, De Pere 54

Random Lake 70, Reedsville 20

Regis 49, Osseo-Fairchild 45

Rhinelander 55, Antigo 42

Saint Croix Central 45, Ellsworth 30

Sheboygan Falls 49, Two Rivers 35

Shoreland Lutheran 58, Saint Thomas More 49

St. Croix Falls 75, Luck 30

St. Mary Catholic 69, Sheboygan Christian 29

Stevens Point 90, Wausau West 87

Sun Prairie 59, Madison Memorial 38

Turner 48, Edgerton 31

Unity 51, Grantsburg 33

Valders 61, Chilton 24

Verona Area 61, Janesville Parker 38

Waterloo 50, Cambridge 47

Waukesha North 62, Oconomowoc 58

Waukesha South 58, Catholic Memorial 45

Wauwatosa East 63, Brookfield Central 52

West Salem 67, Viroqua 13

Wilmot Union 61, Elkhorn Area 44

Winneconne 42, Berlin 41

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Wausau East 47

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37, Shiocton 33

