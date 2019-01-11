Case 92, Bradford 55
CASE (8-3)
Rankins-James 2 4-6 8, Farr 0 1-4 1, Schmidtmann 4 0-0 10, Wright 1 0-0 2, Thompson 5 6-9 15, Duffie 3 2-2 10, Sardin 4 2-3 10, Lacy 2 0-0 4, Brumby 6 0-1 16, Fugiasco 1 1-2 3, Gilliam 3 3-6 9, Jedkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 17-30 92.
BRADFORD (3-9)
Glass 2 0-0 4, Sawyer 8 4-7 20, Garth 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 6-6 14, Carlino 1 0-0 2, Gordon 2 0-0 5, Williams 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 0-1 4, Sykora 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 10-15 55.
Halftime—Case 41, Bradford 29. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann 2, Thompson, Duffie 2, Brumby 4. Hurley 2, Gordon. Total fouls—Case 18, Bradford 19.
Park 70, Oak Creek 45
OAK CREEK (3-9)
Q. Stulo 2 0-0 5, Menako 1 0-0 2, Sinani 2 0-0 5, K. Stulo 4 0-0 12, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Nytsch 2 0-0 6, Greish 2 1-2 5, Bachinski 2 0-0 5, Oeth 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-2 45.
PARK (7-2)
Gamble 1 1-2 4, Sales 1 0-0 2, Days 1 2-3 4, Hudson 8 0-2 21, Henderson 1 2-2 4, Huck 0 2-2 2, Herron 0 0-0 0, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 0 0-0 0, L. Canady 6 5-8 17, Warren 6 0-2 12, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 14-23 70.
Halftime—Park 37, Oak Creek 25. 3-point goals—Q. Stulo, Sinani, K. Stulo 4, Wagner, Nytsch 2, Bachinski. Gamble, Hudson 5. Total fouls—Oak Creek 17, Park 10. Technical fouls—Q. Stulo.
Horlick 73, Indian Trail 68
INDIAN TRAIL (8-5)
Suber 1 0-0 2, Zemaj 10 0-0 27, Stargell 3 2-3 8, Andrews 3 0-0 7, Fulilove 0 1-3 1, Bishop 3 1-2 7, Bernero 8 0-0 16. Totals 28 4-8 68.
HORLICK (4-8)
Ellis 0 0-0 0, Ward 1 0-0 2, McNeal 6 0-2 13, Bell 3 3-4 9, Milton 10 5-8 27, Wade 4 0-0 10, Long 0 0-0 0, Sollman 0 0-0 0, Chapman 4 3-4 12, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 11-18 73.
Halftime—Horlick 33, Indian Trail 29. 3-point goals—Zemaj 7, Andrews. McNeal, Milton 2, Wade 2, Chapman. Total fouls—Indian Trail 13, Horlick 13.
Union Grove 58, Badger 44
BADGER (2-7)
McGreevy 3 0-0 8, Rodgers 4 2-4 12, Dumez 3 0-0 8, Bishop 1 3-6 6, Johnston 4 1-3 10, Faul 0 0-2 0 Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-15 44.
UNION GROVE (4-7)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 4 4-6 13, Mutchie 0 0-0 0, Hilarides 1 4-7 6, Hempel 1 0-0 3, Nelson 0 1-2 1, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 2 1-2 5, Hansel 1 2-3 4, Delagrave 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 4 0-0 12, Rampulla 7 0-0 14. Totals 20 12-20 58.
Halftime—Union Grove 25, Badger 15. 3-point goals—McGreevy 2, Rodgers 2, Dumez 2, Bishop, Johnston. Koch, Hempel, Pfeffer 4. Total fouls—Badger 21, Union Grove 17. Fouled out—Rodgers, Johnston. Rebounds—Badger 22, Union Grove 34 (Rampulla 8).
St. Joseph 55, Prairie 52
ST. JOSEPH (3-8)
Ashmus 1 0-0 2, Schulte 4 0-0 8, Alia 7 5-6 19, Tolefree 1 1-2 3, Berry 4 2-4 10, Michel 0 2-2 2, Feudner 4 1-2 9, Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-16 55.
PRAIRIE (6-5)
Polzin 1 1-2 4, Stafford 7 0-0 21, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 2 0-0 4, Cape 2 0-0 4, Nesbitt 4 2-4 11, Hoyt 2 0-0 5, Fallico 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 3-6 52.
Halftime—Prairie 29, St. Joseph 23. 3-point goals—Polzin, Stafford 7, Nesbitt, Hoyt, Fallico. Total fouls—St. Joseph 10, Prairie 17.
Westosha Central 66, Waterford 36
WATERFORD (2-10)
Riska 3 0-0 9, Glemblin 1 0-0 3, Tetzloff 1 0-0 2, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Hancock 1 1-2 3, Karpinski 3 0-0 8, Chart 2 0-0 4, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4, Brekke 1 0-0 3, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 36.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (9-1)
Zackery 9 2-4 20, Marcquenski 1 1-1 3, Mueller 3 0-0 7, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Burzawa 3 0-2 8, Greco 2 2-3 6, Anderson 2 2-4 7, Rose 3 2-3 8, Bell 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 9-17 66.
Halftime—Westosha Central 36, Waterford 8. 3-point goals—Riska 3, Glemblin, Karpinski 2, Brekke. Mueller, Burzawa 2, Anderson, Bell. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Westosha Central 9.
Racine Lutheran 85, Christian Life 36
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-4)
Woodward 1 0-0 2, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 6 0-0 14, Solis 7 2-4 16, Wilson 9 1-1 19, Molbeck 8 0-1 16, VanDis 2 1-2 5, Kauth 2 0-0 5, Zawicki 2 0-0 4, Voss 2 0-0 4. Totals 39 4-8 85.
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE (0-11)
Eifert 6 4-6 16, Houston 2 0-0 5, Lucas 1 1-3 3, Stinespring 2 0-0 5, Wilson 0 2-2 2, Ianni 1 0-0 2, Cosmos 1 1-3 3. Totals 13 8-15 36.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 51, Christian Life 21. 3-point goals— Houston, Stinespring. Wilks 2, Kauth. Total fouls—Lutheran 16, Christian Life 7. Rebounds—Lutheran 45 (Solis 11), Christian Life 19 (Eifert 5).
Racine County scores
Case 55, Kenosha Bradford 44
Horlick 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 68
Park 70, Oak Creek 45
Union Grove 58, Lake Geneva Badger 44
Westosha Central 66, Waterford 36
Kenosha Saint Joseph 55, Prairie 52
Racine Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 36
State scores
Appleton West 76, Appleton East 66
Aquinas 57, Tomah 50
Augusta 73, Pepin/Alma 49
Bangor 63, Hillsboro 44
Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 47
Blair-Taylor 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 50
Bloomer 44, Hayward 38
Bonduel 77, Menominee Indian 66
Brookfield Central 67, Wauwatosa East 55
Brookfield East 80, Germantown 58
Catholic Memorial 67, Waukesha South 54
De Pere 46, Pulaski 43
East Troy 96, Brodhead 65
Eau Claire North 62, Eau Claire Memorial 59
Edgar 61, Newman Catholic 32
Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 52
Ellsworth 60, Saint Croix Central 56
Evansville 74, Big Foot 49
Fond du Lac 68, Mayville 67, OT
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Oconto Falls 55
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Oconto 42
Green Bay Southwest 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 55
Hamilton 84, Menomonee Falls 57
Hudson 85, Rice Lake 72
Jefferson 62, Edgerton 59
Kaukauna 81, Appleton North 65
Kickapoo 63, Weston 22
Kimberly 76, Oshkosh North 56
La Crosse Central 74, Onalaska 56
Lincoln 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51
Luck 60, St. Croix Falls 43
Marathon 72, Assumption 48
Mauston 97, Nekoosa 56
Merrill 80, D.C. Everest 65
Milwaukee Early View 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Milwaukee Lutheran 75, Cudahy 53
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 56, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 34
Milwaukee South 47, Milwaukee King 44
Mosinee 78, Lakeland 51
Mountain Top Academy 79, Kenosha Reuther 68
Muskego 70, Arrowhead 69
Neenah 73, Hortonville 51
New Berlin West 50, Whitnall 43
New London 63, Shawano Community 41
Nicolet 86, Cedarburg 37
Northwestern 79, Ladysmith 50
Oconomowoc 64, Waukesha North 49
Oshkosh West 64, Fond du Lac 46
Pacelli 52, Port Edwards 50
Pecatonica 75, Albany 46
Peshtigo 81, Kewaunee 63
Pewaukee 68, West Allis Central 58
Platteville 56, River Valley 54
Port Washington 64, Grafton 54
Potosi 64, Benton 53
River Falls 55, Chippewa Falls 46
River Ridge 62, Belmont 45
Royall 55, Brookwood 47
Seneca 51, De Soto 48
Seymour 71, Menasha 66
Shullsburg 63, Galena, Ill. 51
Somerset 49, Amery 44
Southern Door 80, Algoma 49
Stevens Point 62, Wausau West 33
Stratford 62, Auburndale 46
Turner 78, McFarland 63
Unity 66, Grantsburg 65
Waukesha West 78, Mukwonago 65
Waupaca 80, Little Chute 68
Wauwatosa West 65, Marquette University 57
Webster 76, Frederic 42
West De Pere 79, Green Bay East 66
Whitehall 67, Independence 47
Wild Rose 65, Almond-Bancroft 60
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Lomira 42
Winter 78, South Shore 40
Wisconsin Dells 69, Wautoma 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 65
Wrightstown 77, Denmark 73
High school girls
Case 55, Bradford 44
BRADFORD (4-9)
Snyder 7 0-0 14, Kozmer 1 0-0 2, Strelow 1 7-10 9, Trachte 1 0-0 3, Lesavich 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 0-0 5, Ervin 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 8-12 44.
CASE (7-4)
Jones 3 0-0 6, Malone 2 2-6 6, Hill 1 0-0 2, Oliver 3 0-0 6, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Brooks 5 4-6 14, Nwanosike 6 1-6 13, Perry 2 1-3 5. Totals 23 8-21 55.
Halftime—Bradford 24, Case 23. 3-point goals—Trachte, Brown. Ghuari. Total fouls—Bradford 16, Case 14.
Horlick 70, Indian Trail 59
HORLICK (10-3)
Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 4 0-0 11, M. White 1 0-0 2, D. White 3 4-6 10, Ellison 4 4-5 14, Cannon 5 0-0 10, Pitrof 8 7-11 23, Corona 0 0-1 0. Totals 25 15-23 70.
INDIAN TRAIL (3-12)
Winslow 4 2-2 12, Stouffer 3 2-3 9, Jacobson 0 2-3 2, Parmentier 5 0-0 10, Kozel 2 1-1 5, Williams 4 1-4 9, Johnson 6 0-0 12. Totals 24 8-13 59.
Halftime—Horlick 29, Indian Trail 21. 3-point goals—Nelson 3, Ellison 2. Winslow 2, Stouffer 1. Total fouls—Horlick 14, Indian Trail 19. Fouled out—Johnson.
Oak Creek 57, Park 15
PARK (4-8)
A. Price 4 1-2 11, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Senzig 0 2-4 2, Betker 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, McClain 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-6 15.
OAK CREEK (12-2)
K. Gard 6 4-6 18, M. Gard 5 1-2 13, Kusar 3 1-2 8, Finn 2 3-4 7, Widenenski 2 0-0 4, Ciecskyzk 1 1-2 3, Shehu 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-16 57.
Halftime—Oak Creek 31, Park 8. 3-point goals—A. Price 2. K. Gard 2, M. Gard 2, Kusar. Total fouls—Park 11, Oak Creek 5. Rebounds—Park 32 (Griffin 9), Oak Creek 38 (K. Gard 8).
Waterford 59, Westosha Central 30
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (1-13)
E. Witt 5 0-0 10, M. Witt 3 0-0 6, Backus 3 0-0 6, Kimpler 1 0-0 3, Frahm 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 1-2 30.
WATERFORD (10-3)
Karpinski 1 2-2 4, Schmidt 3 0-0 8, Rohner 9 2-2 21, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Werner 1 3-4 5, Benavides 4 0-2 8, Fitzgerald 4 0-0 8, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 0 1-2 1, Stiewe 1 0-4 2. Totals 24 8-16 59.
Halftime—Waterford 29, Westosha Central 13. 3-point goals—Kimpler. Schmidt 2, Rohner. Total fouls—Westosha Central 16, Waterford 7. Rebounds—Westosha Central 37, Waterford 54 (Benavides 17).
Badger 48, Union Grove 42
BADGER (10-4)
Todd 1 0-0 2, Welch 3 4-6 11, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Wieseman 4 1-2 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Moss 5 5-9 15, Schulz 2 1-2 7. Totals 17 11-19 48.
UNION GROVE (6-7)
Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 3 1-2 8, Barber 2 2-4 8, Lentz 0 2-2 2, Slattery 2 4-5 8, Hoffman 0 0-1 0, Sieg 2 0-3 5, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Good 2 2-2 6, Boyle 2 1-3 5. Totals 13 12-22 42.
Halftime—Badger 21, Union Grove 17. 3-point goals—Welch, Schulz 2. Killberg, Barber 2, Sieg. Total fouls—Badger 20, Union Grove 22. Fouled out—Todd. Boyle.
Delavan-Darien 54, Burlington 33
BURLINGTON (0-15)
Krause 1 1-2 3, Kail 0 0-0 0, Matson 0 2-4 2, Preusker 0 0-0 0, Anderson 3 3-6 9, Matson 4 0-0 11, Harris 2 0-0 4, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 0 0-0 0, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-12 33.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (3-9)
Speth 6 0-0 16, Timmerman 1 0-2 2, Peralta 1 2-2 5, Gonzales 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 2-2 4, Williams 8 4-4 20, Kolego 1 3-4 5. Totals 19 11-14 54.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 28, Burlington 7. 3-point goals—Matson 3. Speth 4, Peralta. Total fouls—Burlington 11, Delavan-Darien 15.
Martin Luther 54, Racine Lutheran 50
RACINE LUTHERAN (12-1)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 5 0-0 14, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Strande 6 2-2 14, Kellner 4 0-1 8, Gardner 5 2-2 12. Totals 21 4-5 50.
MARTIN LUTHER (10-2)
Kallas 4 1-2 10, Jensen 4 1-4 10, Brick 1 0-0 3, Solano 7 2-2 18, Burns 5 2-4 13. Totals 21 6-12 54.
Halftime—Lutheran 28, Martin Luther 18. 3-point goals—Davis 4. Kallas, Jensen, Brick, Solano 2, Burns. Total fouls—Lutheran 13, Martin Luther 13. Fouled out—Strande.
Prairie 61, St. Joseph 48
ST. JOSEPH (3-9)
Ryan 3 0-0 9, Matrise 8 6-8 25, Alia 2 1-4 5, Mattox 2 3-4 7, Furreness 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-16 41.
PRAIRIE (10-3)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 2 0-0 5, Fleming 1 0-0 2, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 9 4-6 28, A. Decker 5 0-0 13, Larson 6 0-0 12, J. May 0 1-2 1, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-8 61.
Halftime—Prairie 33, St. Joseph 28. 3-point goals—Ryan 3, Matrise 3. Palmen, Foster 6, A. Decker 3. Total fouls—St. Joseph 11, Prairie 11. Fouled out—Alia. Larson. Rebounds—St. Joseph 19 (Mattox 5), Prairie 35 (Foster 11).
Racine County scores
Case 55, Kenosha Bradford 44
Horlick 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 59
Oak Creek 57, Park 15
Delavan-Darien 54, Burlington 33
Lake Geneva Badger 48, Union Grove 42
Waterford 59, Westosha Central 30
Greendale Martin Luther 54, Racine Lutheran 50
Prairie 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph 48
Whitefish Bay Dominican 66, St. Catherine's 57
State scores
Adams-Friendship 48, Westfield Area 34
Amery 58, Osceola 54
Arrowhead 57, Muskego 25
Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 58
Bonduel 69, Menominee Indian 32
Bowler 45, Marion 31
Cameron 74, Turtle Lake 23
Chippewa Falls 60, River Falls 41
Clear Lake 44, Prairie Farm 28
Colfax 66, Boyceville 34
Cudahy 60, Milwaukee Lutheran 23
D.C. Everest 56, Merrill 51, OT
Darlington 56, Iowa-Grant 41
Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 28
Durand 72, Elk Mound 54
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Eau Claire North 45
Flambeau 40, Birchwood 29
Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 51
Frederic 62, Webster 45
Grafton 66, Port Washington 28
Green Bay Southwest 53, Manitowoc Lincoln 34
Green Bay West 50, Sturgeon Bay 43
Hamilton 55, Menomonee Falls 32
Howards Grove 57, Ozaukee 40
Ironwood, Mich. 80, Solon Springs 50
Janesville Craig 82, Beloit Memorial 44
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 7
Kiel 65, Brillion 26
Lake Mills 52, Watertown Luther Prep 33
Lakeland 46, Mosinee 41
Lancaster 50, Dodgeville 41
Lodi 49, Poynette 30
Manawa 65, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 25
Markesan 66, Rio 47
Marshall 77, Belleville 48
McDonell Central 70, Thorp 40
Medford Area 63, Northland Pines 30
Milwaukee Early View 39, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14
Milwaukee King 59, Milwaukee Riverside University 57
Milwaukee North 58, Milwaukee South 57
Mineral Point 54, Cuba City 44
Mishicot 47, Sheboygan Area Luth. 22
Mukwonago 79, Waukesha West 37
Neillsville 68, Gilman 40
New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pius XI Catholic 43
Onalaska 55, La Crosse Central 41
Palmyra-Eagle 37, Parkview 24
Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 13
Plymouth 49, Kewaskum 48
Prairie du Chien 72, Richland Center 42
Prescott 66, New Richmond 63
Pulaski 59, De Pere 54
Random Lake 70, Reedsville 20
Regis 49, Osseo-Fairchild 45
Rhinelander 55, Antigo 42
Saint Croix Central 45, Ellsworth 30
Sheboygan Falls 49, Two Rivers 35
Shoreland Lutheran 58, Saint Thomas More 49
St. Croix Falls 75, Luck 30
St. Mary Catholic 69, Sheboygan Christian 29
Stevens Point 90, Wausau West 87
Sun Prairie 59, Madison Memorial 38
Turner 48, Edgerton 31
Unity 51, Grantsburg 33
Valders 61, Chilton 24
Verona Area 61, Janesville Parker 38
Waterloo 50, Cambridge 47
Waukesha North 62, Oconomowoc 58
Waukesha South 58, Catholic Memorial 45
Wauwatosa East 63, Brookfield Central 52
West Salem 67, Viroqua 13
Wilmot Union 61, Elkhorn Area 44
Winneconne 42, Berlin 41
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Wausau East 47
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37, Shiocton 33
