State scores
Antigo 73, Tomahawk 38
Beaver Dam 54, Portage 46
Boscobel 65, Iowa-Grant 45
Chilton 45, New Holstein 38
Clear Lake 61, Turtle Lake 50
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 41
Columbus 58, Poynette 46
Columbus Catholic 75, Spencer 34
DeForest 59, Sauk Prairie 56
Durand 53, Elmwood/Plum City 29
Elk Mound 68, Boyceville 44
Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 60
Fennimore 62, Mineral Point 59
Gilmanton 69, Whitehall 60
Hamilton 67, Brookfield Central 56
Horicon 59, Valley Christian 54
Hudson 66, Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 37
Hustisford 82, Wayland Academy 56
La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 38
Lodi 72, Lake Mills 50
Madison East 56, Madison Memorial 50
Middleton 62, Madison West 48
Milwaukee Madison 49, Milwaukee South 42
Mondovi 73, Glenwood City 55
Monona Grove 63, Watertown 53
Monroe 69, Fort Atkinson 46
Mosinee 81, Northland Pines 65
Mount Horeb 66, Baraboo 29
Oregon 58, Milton 51
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Regis 51
Pacelli 69, Pittsville 51
Palmyra-Eagle 67, Deerfield 50
Pardeeville 83, Markesan 71
Plymouth 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 49
Roncalli 84, Kiel 55
Sheboygan Falls 76, Brillion 43
Somerset 54, Barron 51
Stanley-Boyd 52, Cadott 45
Sun Prairie 66, Janesville Parker 40
Thorp 61, McDonell Central 46
University Lake 54, Tenor/Veritas 39
Valders 75, Two Rivers 40
Verona Area 82, Janesville Craig 73
Waupun 81, Kewaskum 36
Williams Bay 56, Johnson Creek 53
High school girls
Union Grove 61, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 49
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (1-14)
Crow 1 0-1 2, Drosen 4 4-6 12, Baumann 2 0-0 4, Haskins 0 0-3 0, Nimz 10 1-3 22, Wright 3 0-0 6, Levendoski 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-13 49.
UNION GROVE (9-7)
Baker 1 0-0 2, Killberg 3 1-2 7, Barber 7 3-3 18, Lentz 1 0-0 2, Slattery 6 2-4 16, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Sieg 2 0-0 5, Good 2 0-1 4, Pettit 1 0-0 2, Savage 0 1-2 1, Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-12 61.
Halftime—Union Grove 28, Catholic Memorial 22. 3-point goals—Nimz, Levendoski. Barber, Slattery 2, Sieg. Total fouls—Catholic Memorial 15, Union Grove 14.
Racine County scores
State scores
Black Hawk 75, Argyle 39
Crivitz 34, Oneida Nation 32
Denmark 34, Marinette 28
Elcho 33, Florence 26
Goodman 68, White Lake 7
Hayward 28, Ladysmith 14
Highland 73, Juda 34
Howards Grove 49, Kohler 36
Janesville Craig 63, Oconomowoc 55
La Crosse Central 47, Holmen 34
Markesan 67, Tri-County 17
Marshfield 64, Merrill 52
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 68, Milwaukee North 42
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 35, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 12
Mishicot 66, Ozaukee 49
New London 62, Xavier 28
Northwestern 50, Barron 31
Oconto 70, Southern Door 62
Oostburg 51, St. Mary Catholic 41
Regis 47, Colfax 44
River Ridge 70, Benton 39
Seneca 56, Belmont 46
Turner 54, Brodhead 42
Wrightstown 63, Oconto Falls 51
