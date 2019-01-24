State scores

Antigo 73, Tomahawk 38

Beaver Dam 54, Portage 46

Boscobel 65, Iowa-Grant 45

Chilton 45, New Holstein 38

Clear Lake 61, Turtle Lake 50

Colfax 61, Spring Valley 41

Columbus 58, Poynette 46

Columbus Catholic 75, Spencer 34

DeForest 59, Sauk Prairie 56

Durand 53, Elmwood/Plum City 29

Elk Mound 68, Boyceville 44

Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 60

Fennimore 62, Mineral Point 59

Gilmanton 69, Whitehall 60

Hamilton 67, Brookfield Central 56

Horicon 59, Valley Christian 54

Hudson 66, Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 37

Hustisford 82, Wayland Academy 56

La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 38

Lodi 72, Lake Mills 50

Madison East 56, Madison Memorial 50

Middleton 62, Madison West 48

Milwaukee Madison 49, Milwaukee South 42

Mondovi 73, Glenwood City 55

Monona Grove 63, Watertown 53

Monroe 69, Fort Atkinson 46

Mosinee 81, Northland Pines 65

Mount Horeb 66, Baraboo 29

Oregon 58, Milton 51

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Regis 51

Pacelli 69, Pittsville 51

Palmyra-Eagle 67, Deerfield 50

Pardeeville 83, Markesan 71

Plymouth 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 49

Roncalli 84, Kiel 55

Sheboygan Falls 76, Brillion 43

Somerset 54, Barron 51

Stanley-Boyd 52, Cadott 45

Sun Prairie 66, Janesville Parker 40

Thorp 61, McDonell Central 46

University Lake 54, Tenor/Veritas 39

Valders 75, Two Rivers 40

Verona Area 82, Janesville Craig 73

Waupun 81, Kewaskum 36

Williams Bay 56, Johnson Creek 53

High school girls

Union Grove 61, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 49

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (1-14)

Crow 1 0-1 2, Drosen 4 4-6 12, Baumann 2 0-0 4, Haskins 0 0-3 0, Nimz 10 1-3 22, Wright 3 0-0 6, Levendoski 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-13 49.

UNION GROVE (9-7)

Baker 1 0-0 2, Killberg 3 1-2 7, Barber 7 3-3 18, Lentz 1 0-0 2, Slattery 6 2-4 16, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Sieg 2 0-0 5, Good 2 0-1 4, Pettit 1 0-0 2, Savage 0 1-2 1, Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-12 61.

Halftime—Union Grove 28, Catholic Memorial 22. 3-point goals—Nimz, Levendoski. Barber, Slattery 2, Sieg. Total fouls—Catholic Memorial 15, Union Grove 14.

Racine County scores

Union Grove 61, Catholic Memorial 49

Black Hawk 75, Argyle 39

Crivitz 34, Oneida Nation 32

Denmark 34, Marinette 28

Elcho 33, Florence 26

Goodman 68, White Lake 7

Hayward 28, Ladysmith 14

Highland 73, Juda 34

Howards Grove 49, Kohler 36

Janesville Craig 63, Oconomowoc 55

La Crosse Central 47, Holmen 34

Markesan 67, Tri-County 17

Marshfield 64, Merrill 52

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 68, Milwaukee North 42

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 35, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 12

Mishicot 66, Ozaukee 49

New London 62, Xavier 28

Northwestern 50, Barron 31

Oconto 70, Southern Door 62

Oostburg 51, St. Mary Catholic 41

Regis 47, Colfax 44

River Ridge 70, Benton 39

Seneca 56, Belmont 46

Turner 54, Brodhead 42

Wrightstown 63, Oconto Falls 51

