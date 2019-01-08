Park 81, Case 75, 2OT
PARK (6-2)
Days 5 6-8 16, Hudson 0 1-2 1, Henderson 0 0-1 0, R. Canady 1 2-2 4, Carey 8 0-1 19, L. Canady 10 9-12 30, Warren 5 0-0 11. Totals 29 18-26 81.
CASE (7-3)
Rankins-James 2 2-8 6, Schmidtmann 1 2-2 5, Thompson 10 5-7 27, Duffie 3 1-2 7, Sardin 1 0-0 3, Brumby 7 2-3 20, Fugiasco 1 0-0 2, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 12-22 75.
Halftime—Park 30, Case 28. 3-point goals—Carey 3, L. Canady, Warren. Schmidtmann, Thompson 2, Sardin, Brumby 4, Jedkins.
Total fouls—Park 15, Case 18. Fouled out—Sardin, Hudson.
Franklin 64, Horlick 62
HORLICK (3-8)
Ward 3 0-1 8, McNeal 9 5-5 24, Milton 8 0-0 18, Wade 2 0-0 4, Sollman 2 0-0 6, Chapman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-6 62.
FRANKLIN (8-3)
Martens 4 1-3 9, Vonderwall 6 0-0 13, Rajkovic 1 0-1 2, Klug 8 3-3 20, Capstran 7 1-1 15, Wilson 2 0-2 5. Totals 28 5-10 64.
Halftime—Horlick 39, Franklin 31. 3-point goals—Ward 2, McNeal, Milton 2, Sollman 2. Vonderwall, Klug, Wilson.
Westosha Central 48, Burlington 39
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (8-1)
Simmons 4 1-2 12, Zackery 5 7-7 19, Marcguenski 1 0-0 3, Michelow 2 0-0 4, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 0-2 0, Rose 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 8-11 48.
BURLINGTON (7-5)
Krause 2 0-0 6, Berezowitz 5 0-0 15, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Runkel 4 2-2 10, Turzenski 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 3-4 39.
Halftime—Westosha Central 29, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Simmons 3, Zackery 2, Marcguenski, Rose 2. Krause 2, Berezowitz 5, O'Laughlin.
Elkhorn 65, Union Grove 38
ELKHORN (10-2)
Johnson 2 1-2 7, Lauderdale 1 0-0 2, Larson 6 0-0 13, Van Dyke 1 0-0 2, L. Umnus 3 0-0 7, Davey 3 0-0 8, McLeod 0 1-2 1, V. Umnus 3 0-0 8, Brown 8 0-0 17. Totals 27 2-4 65.
UNION GROVE (3-7)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 1 0-0 2, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hilarides 0 2-2 2, Hempel 2 0-0 4, Nelson 5 0-0 7, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 2 0-2 4, Hansel 1 0-1 2, Wiedenbeck 0 1-2 1, Delagrave 0 0-0 0, Younglove 1 0-0 3, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 3 1-1 7. Totals 15 4-9 38.
Halftime—Elkhorn 31, Union Grove 22. 3-point goals—Mutchie, Nelson, Younglave, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Elkhorn 11, Union Grove 10. Rebounds—Elkhorn 26, Union Grove 20 (Nelson 5).
Waterford 55, Delavan-Darien 31
DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-10)
Greenwald 1 0-0 2, Hembrook 1 0-0 3, Freitag 2 0-0 6, Hetzel 1 0-0 2, Morales 2 0-2 4, Crull 2 4-6 8, Cesarz 1 4-6 6. Totals 10 8-14 31.
WATERFORD (2-9)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 1 0-0 3, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Kempken 1 0-0 3, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 8 0-0 20, Hancock 4 0-1 8, Karpinski 4 0-0 10, Chart 1 0-0 2, Roanhouse 3 0-0 6, Brekke 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 1-3 55.
Halftime—Waterford 26, Delavan-Darien 11. 3-point goals—Hembrook, Freitag 2. Glembin, Kempken, Ketterhagen 4, Karpinski 2. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 12, Waterford 14.
St. Catherine's 81, Prairie 46
ST. CATHERINE'S (8-3)
Sabala 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 8 4-5 20, Lambert 2 4-7 8, McGee 3 0-0 7, Barker 0 6-6 6, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 2 0-0 4, Tomlin 3 0-0 6, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 2 0-0 5, Naidl 1 0-1 2, Stephens 7 0-0 17, Chernouski 1 0-0 2, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 14-19 81.
PRAIRIE (6-4)
Polzin 1 3-3 6, Stafford 0 0-0 0, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 4 2-2 11, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 2 2-2 7, Nesbitt 4 1-1 9, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 2 0-0 6, Fallico 1 0-0 2, Mills 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 9-10 46.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 40, Prairie 25. 3-point goals—McGee, C. Hunter, Stephens 3. Polzin, Kamm, Cape, Hoyt 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Prairie 15.
Dominican 78, Racine Lutheran 46
RACINE LUTHERAN (5-4)
Woodward 6 2-4 14, Kraus 3 0-0 9, Wilks 3 0-0 9, Solis 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 1-2 5, Molbeck 1 2-2 4, Van Dis 1 1-1 3, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-9 46.
WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN (9-3)
Bennett 2 1-1 5, Robertson 2 0-0 5, Desing 1 0-0 2, Burns 3 0-0 7, Egede 1 0-0 2, Kirk Jr. 5 0-0 11, Jelacic 4 2-2 10, Antetokounmpo 10 3-6 24, Austin 5 0-0 12. Totals 33 6-9 78.
Halftime—Dominican 39, Racine Lutheran 14. 3-point goals—Kraus 3, Wilks 3. Robertson, Burns, Kirk Jr., Antetokounmpo, Austin 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 10, Dominican 12. Rebounds—Lutheran 18 (Wilks 4, Wilson 4, Molbeck 4), Dominican 41 (Antetokounmpo 9).
Racine County scores
Park 81, Case 75, 2OT
Franklin 64, Horlick 62
Westosha Central 48, Burlington 39
Dominican 78, Racine Lutheran 46
Elkhorn 65, Union Grove 38
St. Catherine's 81, Prairie 46
Waterford 55, Delavan-Darien 31
State scores
Bangor 52, Royall 51
Benton 69, River Ridge 52
Brookfield Central 83, Marquette University 76
Brookfield East 85, Menomonee Falls 26
Chilton 73, Mishicot 54
Clear Lake 72, Northwood 45
Clintonville 50, Little Chute 45
De Soto 48, Kickapoo 31
DeForest 68, Lakeside Lutheran 65
East Troy 64, Turner 50
Ellsworth 60, Somerset 41
Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 50
Grafton 72, Slinger 56
Green Bay Preble 70, De Pere 62
Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 63
Jefferson 64, McFarland 61
Kaukauna 73, Appleton East 56
Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42
Kohler 81, Milwaukee Juneau 49
Laconia 63, Lomira 56
Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 45
Marathon 72, Columbus Catholic 60
New London 69, Mosinee 60
Niagara 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Oak Creek 66, Kenosha Tremper 50
Port Washington 55, West Bend West 41
Rosholt 80, Tri-County 40
Seneca 64, Ithaca 21
Shoreland Lutheran 71, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69
Shullsburg 67, Belmont 41
St. John's NW Military Academy 87, Messmer 47
Waukesha West 83, Catholic Memorial 59
Waunakee 65, Portage 44
Wautoma 59, Baraboo 53
Webster 52, Unity 40
Weston 47, La Farge 46
Whitefish Bay 78, Cedarburg 68
Wild Rose 54, Pacelli 45
Winona Cotter, Minn. 76, Coulee Christian-Providence 45
Wisconsin Dells 70, Lodi 58
Wrightstown 65, Oconto Falls 51
High school girls
Case 69, Park 39
PARK (4-7)
Jones 0 0-0 0, Thompson 2 0-2 6, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price. 2 0-0 4, A. Price 3 0-2 7, Senzig 0 0-0 0, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 4 0-0 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Griffin 7 0-0 14. Totals 18 0-4 39.
CASE (6-4)
Jones 4 2-3 10, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 3 1-3 8, Hill 1 0-0 2, Oliver 4 3-5 12, Ghuari 1 0-0 2, Brooks 11 1-2 23, Nwanosike 4 2-3 10, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 9-16 69.
Halftime—Case 39, Park 15. 3-point goals—Malone, Oliver. Thompson 2, A. Price. Total fouls—Park 15, Case 13.
Horlick 72, Franklin 61
FRANKLIN (8-4)
Danes 1 1-2 3, Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Runte 2 1-2 5, Gawlitta 2 1-4 5, Marx 4 0-0 12, Rangel 2 2-2 6, Jardas 3 0-0 7, Matthews 5 2-4 14, Harris 1 0-0 2, Grube 1 1-4 3. Totals 22 10-20 61.
HORLICK (9-3)
Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 3 0-0 6, White 4 2-5 10, Ellison 5 4-4 14, Cannon 3 0-0 6, Pitrof 14 1-4 29, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Corona 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 7-13 72.
Halftime—Horlick 33, Franklin 33. 3-point goals—Marx4, Jardas, Matthews 2. Schmidt. Total fouls—Franklin 10, Horlick 13.
Prairie 61, St. Catherine's 41
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-11)
Gilbert 5 2-5 12, Coca 3 0-0 6, O'Regan 2 0-0 4, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Delsman 0 0-0 0, Stulo 0 0-0 0, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 4 0-0 9, Wentorf 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 0 3-4 3, Griffin 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 6-11 41.
PRAIRIE (9-3)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 0-0 8, Fleming 1 0-1 2, L. May 2 0-0 5, Foster 7 6-7 22, A. Decker 3 0-0 7, Larson 6 3-4 15, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 11-14 61.
Halftime—Prairie 34, St. Catherine's 20. 3-point goals—Gerber. Palmen 2, L. May, Foster 2, A. Decker. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Prairie 11. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 23 (Gilbert 5), Prairie 41 (Larson 11).
Racine Lutheran 84, Dominican 56
WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN (3-8)
Mlada 2 0-0 4, Simmons 7 2-5 16, Jordan 5 1-3 11, Robertson 9 1-2 22, Scobey-Polacheck 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 4-10 56.
RACINE LUTHERAN (12-0)
Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 2-2 8, Bell 1 0-0 2, Peterson 5 0-0 10, Strande 13 13-14 41, Kellner 1 5-8 7, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 6 4-4 16. Totals 29 24-28 84.
Halftime—Lutheran 33, Dominican 30. 3-point goals—Robertson 3, Scobey-Polacheck. Strande 2. Total fouls—Dominican 20, Lutheran 13. Fouled out—Mlada.
Jefferson 53, Burlington 32
BURLINGTON (0-14)
Krause 2 2-4 6, Ch. Matson 0 0-0 0, Preusker 1 1-4 3, Anderson 3 1-2 7, Ca. Matson 2 1-3 7, Runkel 2 0-0 4, Walby 1 1-2 3, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-15 32.
JEFFERSON (6-6)
Ganzer 8 8-10 24, Howard 1 0-0 3, Dearborn 0 0-2 0, Neitzel 2 1-5 6, H. Peterson 2 2-4 7, J. Peterson 1 1-2 3, Beck 2 2-4 6, Messmann 0 4-6 4. Totals 16 18-33 53.
Halftime—Jefferson 24, Burlington 14. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson 2, Howard, Neitzel, H. Peterson.
Total fouls—Burlington 18, Jefferson 14.
Lake County 44, Union Grove Christian 35
LAKE COUNTY
Alcala 0 1-2 1, Robison 0 4-6 4, Simpson 3 5-8 11, Mcabee 6 3-67 15, Diez 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 10-18 44.
UNION GROVE CHRISTIAN (1-9)
E. Bechman 2 0-0 4, Cochran 0 4-6 4, Malask 1 1-2 3, Emond 8 5-11 24, Riley 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-19 35.
Halftime—Lake County 16, Union Grove Christian 13. 3-point goals— Emond 3. Total fouls—Lake County 17, Union Grove Christian 13. Rebounds—Union Grove Christian 40 (Emond 25).
Racine County scores
Franklin 72, Horlick 61
Case 69, Park 39
Racine Lutheran 84, Dominican 56
Prairie 61, St. Catherine's 41
Jefferson 53, Burlington 32
Lake County 44, Union Grove Christian 35
State scores
Bangor 42, Hillsboro 31
Bay Port 69, Sheboygan North 38
Bonduel 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Clear Lake 49, Northwood 39
Colfax 69, Durand 57
Cudahy 72, Shorewood 18
Florence 60, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Green Bay Preble 51, De Pere 48
Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 69
Green Bay West 61, Xavier 40
Hillsboro 71, North Crawford 40
Howards Grove 67, Reedsville 22
Iowa-Grant 51, Belmont 37
Janesville Parker 67, Beloit Memorial 66
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Winneconne 41
Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42
La Crosse Central 53, Sparta 42
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 19
Lake Holcombe 63, New Auburn 33
Lakeland 75, Antigo 38
Madison East 60, Verona Area 53
Marshall 72, Cambridge 32
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 58
Milwaukee Madison 70, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 13
New Glarus 65, Waterloo 51
Oregon 70, McFarland 45
Osceola 69, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50
Oshkosh North 69, Oshkosh West 37
Pewaukee 57, Pius XI Catholic 47
Saint Thomas More 39, Brookfield Academy 37
Shoreland Lutheran 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 33
St. Croix Falls 77, Frederic 41
Sun Prairie 73, Madison West 20
Unity 64, Webster 42
Waukesha West 55, Catholic Memorial 42
Waupun 46, Kewaskum 28
West Bend West 76, Port Washington 22
West De Pere 48, Green Bay East 37
Whitefish Bay 74, Cedarburg 40
Wisconsin Dells 52, Baraboo 39
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, D.C. Everest 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.