Park 81, Case 75, 2OT

PARK (6-2)

Days 5 6-8 16, Hudson 0 1-2 1, Henderson 0 0-1 0, R. Canady 1 2-2 4, Carey 8 0-1 19, L. Canady 10 9-12 30, Warren 5 0-0 11. Totals 29 18-26 81.

CASE (7-3)

Rankins-James 2 2-8 6, Schmidtmann 1 2-2 5, Thompson 10 5-7 27, Duffie 3 1-2 7, Sardin 1 0-0 3, Brumby 7 2-3 20, Fugiasco 1 0-0 2, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 12-22 75. 

Halftime—Park 30, Case 28. 3-point goals—Carey 3, L. Canady, Warren. Schmidtmann, Thompson 2, Sardin, Brumby 4, Jedkins.

Total fouls—Park 15, Case 18. Fouled out—Sardin, Hudson.

Franklin 64, Horlick 62

HORLICK (3-8)

Ward 3 0-1 8, McNeal 9 5-5 24, Milton 8 0-0 18, Wade 2 0-0 4, Sollman 2 0-0 6, Chapman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-6 62.

FRANKLIN (8-3)

Martens 4 1-3 9, Vonderwall 6 0-0 13, Rajkovic 1 0-1 2, Klug 8 3-3 20, Capstran 7 1-1 15, Wilson 2 0-2 5. Totals 28 5-10 64.

Halftime—Horlick 39, Franklin 31. 3-point goals—Ward 2, McNeal, Milton 2, Sollman 2. Vonderwall, Klug, Wilson.

Westosha Central 48, Burlington 39

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (8-1)

Simmons 4 1-2 12, Zackery 5 7-7 19, Marcguenski 1 0-0 3, Michelow 2 0-0 4, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 0-2 0, Rose 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 8-11 48.

BURLINGTON (7-5)

Krause 2 0-0 6, Berezowitz 5 0-0 15, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Runkel 4 2-2 10, Turzenski 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 3-4 39.

Halftime—Westosha Central 29, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Simmons 3, Zackery 2, Marcguenski, Rose 2. Krause 2, Berezowitz 5, O'Laughlin.

Elkhorn 65, Union Grove 38

ELKHORN (10-2)

Johnson 2 1-2 7, Lauderdale 1 0-0 2, Larson 6 0-0 13, Van Dyke 1 0-0 2, L. Umnus 3 0-0 7, Davey 3 0-0 8, McLeod 0 1-2 1, V. Umnus 3 0-0 8, Brown 8 0-0 17. Totals 27 2-4 65.

UNION GROVE (3-7)

Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 1 0-0 2, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hilarides 0 2-2 2, Hempel 2 0-0 4, Nelson 5 0-0 7, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 2 0-2 4, Hansel 1 0-1 2, Wiedenbeck 0 1-2 1, Delagrave 0 0-0 0, Younglove 1 0-0 3, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 3 1-1 7. Totals 15 4-9 38.

Halftime—Elkhorn 31, Union Grove 22. 3-point goals—Mutchie, Nelson, Younglave, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Elkhorn 11, Union Grove 10. Rebounds—Elkhorn 26, Union Grove 20 (Nelson 5).

Waterford 55, Delavan-Darien 31

DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-10)

Greenwald 1 0-0 2, Hembrook 1 0-0 3, Freitag 2 0-0 6, Hetzel 1 0-0 2, Morales 2 0-2 4, Crull 2 4-6 8, Cesarz 1 4-6 6. Totals 10 8-14 31.

WATERFORD (2-9)

Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 1 0-0 3, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Kempken 1 0-0 3, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 8 0-0 20, Hancock 4 0-1 8, Karpinski 4 0-0 10, Chart 1 0-0 2, Roanhouse 3 0-0 6, Brekke 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 1-3 55.

Halftime—Waterford 26, Delavan-Darien 11. 3-point goals—Hembrook, Freitag 2. Glembin, Kempken, Ketterhagen 4, Karpinski 2. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 12, Waterford 14.

St. Catherine's 81, Prairie 46

ST. CATHERINE'S (8-3)

Sabala 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 8 4-5 20, Lambert 2 4-7 8, McGee 3 0-0 7, Barker 0 6-6 6, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 2 0-0 4, Tomlin 3 0-0 6, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 2 0-0 5, Naidl 1 0-1 2, Stephens 7 0-0 17, Chernouski 1 0-0 2, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 14-19 81.

PRAIRIE (6-4)

Polzin 1 3-3 6, Stafford 0 0-0 0, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 4 2-2 11, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 2 2-2 7, Nesbitt 4 1-1 9, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 2 0-0 6, Fallico 1 0-0 2, Mills 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 9-10 46.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 40, Prairie 25. 3-point goals—McGee, C. Hunter, Stephens 3. Polzin, Kamm, Cape, Hoyt 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Prairie 15. 

Dominican 78, Racine Lutheran 46

RACINE LUTHERAN (5-4)

Woodward 6 2-4 14, Kraus 3 0-0 9, Wilks 3 0-0 9, Solis 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 1-2 5, Molbeck 1 2-2 4, Van Dis 1 1-1 3, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-9 46.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN (9-3)

Bennett 2 1-1 5, Robertson 2 0-0 5, Desing 1 0-0 2, Burns 3 0-0 7, Egede 1 0-0 2, Kirk Jr. 5 0-0 11, Jelacic 4 2-2 10, Antetokounmpo 10 3-6 24, Austin 5 0-0 12. Totals 33 6-9 78.

Halftime—Dominican 39, Racine Lutheran 14. 3-point goals—Kraus 3, Wilks 3. Robertson, Burns, Kirk Jr., Antetokounmpo, Austin 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 10, Dominican 12. Rebounds—Lutheran 18 (Wilks 4, Wilson 4, Molbeck 4), Dominican 41 (Antetokounmpo 9).

State scores

Bangor 52, Royall 51

Benton 69, River Ridge 52

Brookfield Central 83, Marquette University 76

Brookfield East 85, Menomonee Falls 26

Chilton 73, Mishicot 54

Clear Lake 72, Northwood 45

Clintonville 50, Little Chute 45

De Soto 48, Kickapoo 31

DeForest 68, Lakeside Lutheran 65

East Troy 64, Turner 50

Ellsworth 60, Somerset 41

Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 50

Grafton 72, Slinger 56

Green Bay Preble 70, De Pere 62

Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 63

Jefferson 64, McFarland 61

Kaukauna 73, Appleton East 56

Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42

Kohler 81, Milwaukee Juneau 49

Laconia 63, Lomira 56

Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 45

Marathon 72, Columbus Catholic 60

New London 69, Mosinee 60

Niagara 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Oak Creek 66, Kenosha Tremper 50

Port Washington 55, West Bend West 41

Rosholt 80, Tri-County 40

Seneca 64, Ithaca 21

Shoreland Lutheran 71, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69

Shullsburg 67, Belmont 41

St. John's NW Military Academy 87, Messmer 47

Waukesha West 83, Catholic Memorial 59

Waunakee 65, Portage 44

Wautoma 59, Baraboo 53

Webster 52, Unity 40

Weston 47, La Farge 46

Whitefish Bay 78, Cedarburg 68

Wild Rose 54, Pacelli 45

Winona Cotter, Minn. 76, Coulee Christian-Providence 45

Wisconsin Dells 70, Lodi 58

Wrightstown 65, Oconto Falls 51

High school girls

Case 69, Park 39

PARK (4-7)

Jones 0 0-0 0, Thompson 2 0-2 6, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price. 2 0-0 4, A. Price 3 0-2 7, Senzig 0 0-0 0, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 4 0-0 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Griffin 7 0-0 14. Totals 18 0-4 39.

CASE (6-4)

Jones 4 2-3 10, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 3 1-3 8, Hill 1 0-0 2, Oliver 4 3-5 12, Ghuari 1 0-0 2, Brooks 11 1-2 23, Nwanosike 4 2-3 10, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 9-16 69.

Halftime—Case 39, Park 15. 3-point goals—Malone, Oliver. Thompson 2, A. Price. Total fouls—Park 15, Case 13.

Horlick 72, Franklin 61

FRANKLIN (8-4)

Danes 1 1-2 3, Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Runte 2 1-2 5, Gawlitta 2 1-4 5, Marx 4 0-0 12, Rangel 2 2-2 6, Jardas 3 0-0 7, Matthews 5 2-4 14, Harris 1 0-0 2, Grube 1 1-4 3. Totals 22 10-20 61.

HORLICK (9-3)

Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 3 0-0 6, White 4 2-5 10, Ellison 5 4-4 14, Cannon 3 0-0 6, Pitrof 14 1-4 29, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Corona 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 7-13 72.

Halftime—Horlick 33, Franklin 33. 3-point goals—Marx4, Jardas, Matthews 2. Schmidt. Total fouls—Franklin 10, Horlick 13. 

Prairie 61, St. Catherine's 41

ST. CATHERINE'S (2-11)

Gilbert 5 2-5 12, Coca 3 0-0 6, O'Regan 2 0-0 4, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Delsman 0 0-0 0, Stulo 0 0-0 0, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 4 0-0 9, Wentorf 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 0 3-4 3, Griffin 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 6-11 41.

PRAIRIE (9-3)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 0-0 8, Fleming 1 0-1 2, L. May 2 0-0 5, Foster 7 6-7 22, A. Decker 3 0-0 7, Larson 6 3-4 15, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 11-14 61.

Halftime—Prairie 34, St. Catherine's 20. 3-point goals—Gerber. Palmen 2, L. May, Foster 2, A. Decker. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Prairie 11. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 23 (Gilbert 5), Prairie 41 (Larson 11).

Racine Lutheran 84, Dominican 56

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN (3-8)

Mlada 2 0-0 4, Simmons 7 2-5 16, Jordan 5 1-3 11, Robertson 9 1-2 22, Scobey-Polacheck 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 4-10 56.

RACINE LUTHERAN (12-0)

Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 2-2 8, Bell 1 0-0 2, Peterson 5 0-0 10, Strande 13 13-14 41, Kellner 1 5-8 7, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 6 4-4 16. Totals 29 24-28 84.

Halftime—Lutheran 33, Dominican 30. 3-point goals—Robertson 3, Scobey-Polacheck. Strande 2. Total fouls—Dominican 20, Lutheran 13. Fouled out—Mlada.

Jefferson 53, Burlington 32

BURLINGTON (0-14)

Krause 2 2-4 6, Ch. Matson 0 0-0 0, Preusker 1 1-4 3, Anderson 3 1-2 7, Ca. Matson 2 1-3 7, Runkel 2 0-0 4, Walby 1 1-2 3, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-15 32.

JEFFERSON (6-6)

Ganzer 8 8-10 24, Howard 1 0-0 3, Dearborn 0 0-2 0, Neitzel 2 1-5 6, H. Peterson 2 2-4 7, J. Peterson 1 1-2 3, Beck 2 2-4 6, Messmann 0 4-6 4. Totals 16 18-33 53.

Halftime—Jefferson 24, Burlington 14. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson 2, Howard, Neitzel, H. Peterson.

Total fouls—Burlington 18, Jefferson 14.

Lake County 44, Union Grove Christian 35

LAKE COUNTY 

Alcala 0 1-2 1, Robison 0 4-6 4, Simpson 3 5-8 11, Mcabee 6 3-67 15, Diez 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 10-18 44.

UNION GROVE CHRISTIAN (1-9)

E. Bechman 2 0-0 4, Cochran 0 4-6 4, Malask 1 1-2 3, Emond 8 5-11 24, Riley 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-19 35.

Halftime—Lake County 16, Union Grove Christian 13. 3-point goals— Emond 3. Total fouls—Lake County 17, Union Grove Christian 13. Rebounds—Union Grove Christian 40 (Emond 25).

State scores

Bangor 42, Hillsboro 31

Bay Port 69, Sheboygan North 38

Bonduel 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Clear Lake 49, Northwood 39

Colfax 69, Durand 57

Cudahy 72, Shorewood 18

Florence 60, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Green Bay Preble 51, De Pere 48

Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 69

Green Bay West 61, Xavier 40

Hillsboro 71, North Crawford 40

Howards Grove 67, Reedsville 22

Iowa-Grant 51, Belmont 37

Janesville Parker 67, Beloit Memorial 66

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Winneconne 41

Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42

La Crosse Central 53, Sparta 42

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 19

Lake Holcombe 63, New Auburn 33

Lakeland 75, Antigo 38

Madison East 60, Verona Area 53

Marshall 72, Cambridge 32

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 58

Milwaukee Madison 70, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 13

New Glarus 65, Waterloo 51

Oregon 70, McFarland 45

Osceola 69, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50

Oshkosh North 69, Oshkosh West 37

Pewaukee 57, Pius XI Catholic 47

Saint Thomas More 39, Brookfield Academy 37

Shoreland Lutheran 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 33

St. Croix Falls 77, Frederic 41

Sun Prairie 73, Madison West 20

Unity 64, Webster 42

Waukesha West 55, Catholic Memorial 42

Waupun 46, Kewaskum 28

West Bend West 76, Port Washington 22

West De Pere 48, Green Bay East 37

Whitefish Bay 74, Cedarburg 40

Wisconsin Dells 52, Baraboo 39

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, D.C. Everest 50

