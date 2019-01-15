West 74, Case 65

CASE (8-4)

Rankins-james 2 0-0 4, Farr 2 0-2 4, Schmidtmann 2 0-0 4, Thompson 5 1-5 12, Duffie 1 0-0 2, Sardin 3 0-0 8, Brumby 6 2-4 16, Fugiasco 3 0-0 6, Gilliam 0 0-0 0, Jedkins 4 0-0 9. Totals 28 3-11 65.

WEST (12-1)

Bready 5 5-7 15, Regenfelder 0 3-5 3, Palesse 9 2-4 21, Martinez 8 4-6 20, Owusu-Asiedu 2 1-2 5, skogman 4 2-2 10. Totals 28 17-26 74.

Halftime—West 32, Case 30. 3-point goals—Thompson, Sardin 2, Brumby 2, Jedkins. Palesse. Total fouls—Case 22, West 15. Fouled out—Farr. 

St. Catherine's 82, Horlick 61

ST. CATHERINE'S (10-3)

Sabala 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 1 3-6 5, Lambert 4 0-1 8, McGee 7 8-13 23, Barker 1 1-2 3, T. Hunter 5 7-10 18, Tomlin 3 2-2 8, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 5 2-2 15, Chernouski 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 23-36 82.

HORLICK (4-9)

Ellis 0 0-0 0, Ward 1 0-0 3, McNeal 6 0-1 16, Bell 0 1-1 1, Milton 8 12-12 31, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 2 0-0 4, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Long 0 1-2 1, Sollman 1 0-0 2, Chapman 1 0-0 3, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-17 61.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 41, Horlick 33. 3-point goals—McGee, T. Hunter, Stephens 3. Ward, McNeal 4, Milton 3, Chapman. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 17, Horlick 24. Fouled out—McNeal, Chapman. Technical fouls—Long.

Park 77, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49

PARK (8-2)

Gamble 2 3-4 7, Sales 0 0-1 0, Days 2 0-2 4, Hudson 2 0-3 2, Henderson 2 2-4 6, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 5 0-0 13, L. Canady 9 4-4 25, Warren 2 0-2 8, Alexander 5 0-0 10. Totals 31 9-20 77.

KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN (5-7)

Mueller 2 0-0 6, Herbst 1 0-0 2, Duba 3 0-0 7, Stoltz 3 2-4 8, Lodaha 1 0-2 2, Scheff 6 0-0 15, Cain 1 0-0 2, A. Wegner 1 0-2 2, M. Wegner 0 1-2 1, Brazell 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-10 49.

Halftime—Park 37, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 25. 3-point goals—Carey 3, L. Canady 3. Mueller 2, Duba, Scheff 3. Total fouls—Park 18, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13. 

Waukesha North 52, Burlington 44

WAUKESHA NORTH (5-9)

Shiddell 2 0-0 4, Kelliner 2 2-2 8, Leimer 2 0-0 4, Dilse 2 1-2 5, Spias 0 3-4 3, Viegut 1 2-2 4, Handley 5 4-6 15, Winters 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 12-16 52.

BURLINGTON (7-6)

Mulhollon 2 0-0 5, Krause 1 0-0 2, Berezowitz 4 1-2 11, Safar 3 1-2 7, O'Lauhglin 2 0-0 5, Runkel 4 0-1 8, Turzenski 2 0-0 4, Kornely 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-5 44.

Halftime—Burlington 27, Waukesha North 24. 3-point goals—Kelliner 2, Handley, Winters. Mulhollon, Berezowitz 2, O'Lauhglin.

Jefferson 75, Union Grove 56

JEFFERSON (10-3)

Sukow 3 0-1 7, Kaiser 7 0-0 14, Fetherston 0 0-2 0, Stelse 3 0-0 6, Brost 4 6-6 14, Monogue 8 9-9 26, Vogel 3 2-2 8. Totals 28 18-19 75.

UNION GROVE (4-8)

Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Koch 3 0-0 8, Mutchie 3 0-0 8, Hilarides 0 0-0 0, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Clark 2 0-0 4, Long 2 0-0 4, Hansel 4 2-2 11, Wiedenbeck 0 0-0 0, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 5 0-0 10. Totals 24 2-2 56.

Halftime—Jefferson 36, Union Grove 21. 3-point goals—Sukow, Monogue. Koch 2, Mutchie 2, Hansel, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Jefferson 6, Union Grove 16. Rebounds—Jefferson 24, Union Grove 19 (Nelson 4).

Prairie 68, Racine Lutheran 49

RACINE LUTHERAN (6-6)

Woodward 5 1-2 12, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 3 0-0 7, Solis 4 1-1 9, Wilson 7 2-8 17, Molbeck 1 2-3 4, Van Dis 0 0-0 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-14 49.

PRAIRIE (7-5)

Polzin 6 0-0 14, Stafford 4 0-0 9, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 4 2-2 10, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 7 0-0 14, Williams 3 0-0 7, Fallico 3 2-2 10, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 4-4 68.

Halftime—Prairie 33, Racine Lutheran 16. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks, Wilson. Polzin 2, Stafford, Williams, Fallico 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 5, Prairie 12. Rebounds—Lutheran 28 (Solis 8), Prairie 38 (Nesbitt 13).

Catholic Central 55, St. Joseph 48

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-7)

Henderson 1 0-0 2, Doerflinger 5 1-2 15, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 0 10-10 10, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 3 6-6 12, Wright 1 9-11 11, Robson 1 1-4 3. Totals 12 27-33 55.

ST. JOSEPH (3-9)

Schulte 2 0-0 5, Ashmus 1 0-1 2, Knight 0 0-0 0, Lecce 0 0-0 0, Berry 6 6-7 18, Feudner 0 0-0 0, Michel 2 0-0 4, Alia 5 7-9 17, Tolefree 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 15-19 48.

Halftime—St. Joseph 21, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 4. Schulte. Total fouls—Catholic Central 16, St. Joseph 24. Fouled out—Schulte, Lecce. Rebounds—Catholic Central 24 (Miles 5, Wright 5), St. Joseph 31 (Berry 10).

State scores

Auburndale 81, Newman Catholic 44

Barneveld 55, Juda 38

Beaver Dam 89, Menasha 70

Birchwood 87, Shell Lake 70

Brookfield East 71, Pius XI Catholic 33

Cambria-Friesland 59, Pardeeville 53

Clear Lake 80, Prairie Farm 41

Colfax 80, Durand 53

Columbus Catholic 96, Neillsville 89

Darlington 55, Iowa-Grant 36

Luxemburg-Casco 79, Oconto Falls 58

Madison La Follette 82, Madison West 52

Martin Luther 67, Dominican 37

Milwaukee Vincent 61, Milwaukee South 38

Mineral Point 65, Cuba City 54

Mount Horeb 75, Janesville Craig 67

Mountain Top Academy 77, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 67

Oostburg 63, Hilbert 49

Southern Door 81, Gibraltar 52

St. Mary Catholic 57, Sheboygan Christian 48

Sturgeon Bay 88, Algoma 47

Sun Prairie 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41

Unity 63, Barron 55

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 64, Tenor/Veritas 50

High school girls

Shoreland 90, Horlick 67

HORLICK (10-4)

Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 3 0-0 7, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-1 0, Ellison 8 4-6 23, Cannon 2 0-0 5, Pitrof 9 8-13 26, Holden 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Corona 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 12-20 67.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (12-1)

Koker 12 13-14 42, Koestler 2 0-0 4, Lange 1 1-4 3, Pagel 0 1-2 1, Brug 4 3-4 11, Heathcock 10 0-3 20, Salfer 4 1-1 9. Totals 33 19-28 90.

Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 36, Horlick 35. 3-point goals—Nelson, Ellison 3, Cannon. Koker 5. Total fouls—Horlick 16, Shoreland Lutheran 18. Rebounds—Horlick 31 (Pitrof 14), Shoreland Lutheran 43 (Hancock 10).

Union Grove 53, Delavan-Darien 46

UNION GROVE (7-7)

Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 1 0-0 3, Barber 4 3-4 13, Lentz 1 2-4 4, Slattery 6 0-1 14, Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Sieg 0 0-0 0, Good 1 1-2 3, Fortner 1 0-0 3, Pettit 3 0-0 7, Savage 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 8-15 53.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (4-9)

Speth 3 0-0 8, Green 1 0-0 3, Timmerman 3 3-6 11, Perralta 3 2-3 10, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 4-4 10. Totals 15 9-13 46.

Halftime—Union Grove 26, Delavan-Darien 18. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber 2, Slattery 2, Fortner, Pettit. Speth 2, Green, Timmerman 2, Perralta 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Delavan-Darien 11.

Prairie 63, Racine Lutheran 57

RACINE LUTHERAN (12-2)

Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 4 0-0 10, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Strande 7 3-5 19, Kellner 2 1-1 5, Gardner 6 3-3 17. Totals 22 7-9 57.

PRAIRIE (11-3)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 4 1-2 10, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 2 7-8 12, A. Decker 4 4-4 14, Larson 8 3-3 19, J. May 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 15-17 63.

Halftime—Prairie 25, Racine Lutheran 18. 3-point goals—Davis 2, Strande 2, Gardner 2. Palmen, Foster, Decker 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 15, Prairie 11. Fouled out—Strande. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 31 (Strande 9), Prairie 31 (Larson 11).

Catholic Central 50, St. Joseph 42

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (10-4)

El. Klein 4 2-3 10, Nevin 1 2-5 4, J. Klein 1 0-0 2, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 5 14-16 25, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Philips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 1 3-5 5. Totals 14 21-29 50.

ST. JOSEPH (3-10)

Ryan 0 0-0 0, Matrise 8 2-3 19, Alia 2 3-8 7, Watts 2 2-6 6, Russert 0 0-2 0, A. Mattox 2 1-4 5, Furreness 2 0-0 4, M. Mattox 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 9-25 42.

Halftime—Catholic Central 24, St. Joseph 21. 3-point goals—Em. Klein. Matrise. Total fouls—Catholic Central 17, St. Joseph 19. Fouled out—Watts. Rebounds—Catholic Central 15 (Em. Klein 7), St. Joseph 5 (Alia 2).

State scores

Black Hawk 85, Pecatonica 22

Brookfield Central 55, Menomonee Falls 31

Bruce 77, Winter 37

De Pere 56, Green Bay Southwest 47

Eau Claire Memorial 52, Superior 47

Evansville 37, Jefferson 30

Homestead 54, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Lodi 72, Portage 45

Medford Area 68, Tomahawk 28

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 53, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19

Milwaukee Golda Meir 59, Milwaukee South 17

Milwaukee North 49, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 36

Milwaukee Riverside University 66, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 48

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 57, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 14

New Richmond 50, Somerset 39

Northwood 56, Frederic 20

Oak Creek 44, Pius XI Catholic 36

Pewaukee 76, Franklin 49

Random Lake 58, Living Word Lutheran 46

Seymour 35, Green Bay West 29

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Baraboo 46

