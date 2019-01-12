Martin Luther 77, Racine Lutheran 59
MARTIN LUTHER (9-2)
Carrington 9 3-5 21, Evans 8 2-2 19, Crawley-Reid 1 0-0 3, Jones 4 0-0 8, Moore 1 0-0 3, Immekus 3 0-0 8, Harrison 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 1-2 3, King 2 0-2 4, Bell 2 0-0 6. Totals 32 6-11 77.
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-5)
Woodward 5 3-4 13, Kraus 2 1-2 6, Wilks 5 0-0 12, Solis 4 0-1 8, Wilson 2 1-4 5, Molbeck 3 1-2 7, VanDis 1 0-0 2, Kauth 1 2-5 4, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-18 59.
Halftime—Martin Luther 39, Racine Lutheran 22. 3-point goals—Evans, Crawley-Reid, Moore, Immekus 2, Bell 2. Kraus, Wilks 2.
Total fouls—Martin Luther 14, Lutheran 9.
Rebounds—Martin Luther 31 (Jones 12), Lutheran 25 (Solis, Wilson 6).
St. Catherine's 75, Dominican 62
DOMINICAN (9-4)
Bennett 3 9-10 15, Burns 2 1-2 5, Kirk 2 1-2 6, Jelacic 1 1-4 3, Antetokounmpo 8 6-8 26, Austin 0 7-8 7. Totals 16 25-34 62.
ST. CATHERINE'S (9-3)
Sabala 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 6 5-6 17, Lambert 4 3-6 11, McGee 1 4-7 6, Barker 0 0-1 0, Hunter 7 2-4 16, Tomlin 6 1-3 14, Stephens 2 4-4 9. Totals 27 19-31 75.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 37, Dominican 26. 3-point goals—Antetokounmpo 4, Kirk. Tomlin, Stephens. Total fouls—Dominican 24, St. Catherine's 22. Fouled out—Kirk, Antetokounmpo, Austin. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 42 (Tomlin 17).
Racine County scores
State scores
Blair-Taylor 81, Brookwood 55
Darlington 59, Black Hawk 56
Durand 77, Regis 60
Gilmanton 76, Granton 42
Horicon 59, Dodgeland 56
Janesville Craig 73, Beloit Memorial 66
Kimberly 71, Beaver Dam 67
Lake Mills 54, Sauk Prairie 43
Madison East 64, Middleton 47
Madison La Follette 82, Madison West 52
Milw. Bay View 71, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 66
Milw. Bay View 73, Evergreen Park, Ill. 47
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 56, Von Steuben, Ill. 55
Milwaukee Golda Meir 87, Young Coggs Prep 80
North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 48, Wisconsin Dells 23
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 49, Lake Country Lutheran 47
Prairie du Chien 46, Stoughton 32
Randolph 77, Westfield Area 31
Saint Francis 79, Kenosha Christian Life 40
Saint Thomas More 74, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Sheboygan North 73, Sheboygan South 56
St. John's NW Military Academy 97, Hope Christian 70
Stockbridge 68, Madison Abundant Life 45
Sun Prairie 44, Madison Memorial 29
Superior 87, New Life Academy, Minn. 61
Thorp 49, Owen-Withee 38
University School of Milwaukee 76, Living Word Lutheran 65
Verona Area 48, Janesville Parker 37
Xavier 73, Fox Valley Lutheran 49
Shullsburg 55, Freeport (Aquin), Ill. 33
High school girls
State scores
Beaver Dam 79, Stoughton 42
Blair-Taylor 57, Brookwood 39
Florence 53, Mercer 29
Gibraltar 80, Coleman 55
Gilmanton 54, Granton 36
Kickapoo 49, Cashton 41
Lomira 62, Ripon 60
Milton 68, Mount Horeb 48
Monona Grove 62, DeForest 55
Monroe 81, Reedsburg Area 70
New London 60, Clintonville 28
Oregon 74, Portage 49
Platteville 44, Wisconsin Dells 33
Potosi/Cassville 62, Pecatonica 39
Sheboygan North 66, Sheboygan South 23
Shullsburg 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 49
Stockbridge 54, Madison Abundant Life 44
Watertown 63, Waunakee 51
Whitnall 50, Brookfield Academy 43
Black Hawk 60, Lanark Eastland, Ill. 32
