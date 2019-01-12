Martin Luther 77, Racine Lutheran 59

MARTIN LUTHER (9-2)

Carrington 9 3-5 21, Evans 8 2-2 19, Crawley-Reid 1 0-0 3, Jones 4 0-0 8, Moore 1 0-0 3, Immekus 3 0-0 8, Harrison 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 1-2 3, King 2 0-2 4, Bell 2 0-0 6. Totals 32 6-11 77.

RACINE LUTHERAN (6-5)

Woodward 5 3-4 13, Kraus 2 1-2 6, Wilks 5 0-0 12, Solis 4 0-1 8, Wilson 2 1-4 5, Molbeck 3 1-2 7, VanDis 1 0-0 2, Kauth 1 2-5 4, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-18 59.

Halftime—Martin Luther 39, Racine Lutheran 22. 3-point goals—Evans, Crawley-Reid, Moore, Immekus 2, Bell 2. Kraus, Wilks 2.

Total fouls—Martin Luther 14, Lutheran 9.

Rebounds—Martin Luther 31 (Jones 12), Lutheran 25 (Solis, Wilson 6).

St. Catherine's 75, Dominican 62

DOMINICAN (9-4)

Bennett 3 9-10 15, Burns 2 1-2 5, Kirk 2 1-2 6, Jelacic 1 1-4 3, Antetokounmpo 8 6-8 26, Austin 0 7-8 7. Totals 16 25-34 62.

ST. CATHERINE'S (9-3)

Sabala 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 6 5-6 17, Lambert 4 3-6 11, McGee 1 4-7 6, Barker 0 0-1 0, Hunter 7 2-4 16, Tomlin 6 1-3 14, Stephens 2 4-4 9. Totals 27 19-31 75.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 37, Dominican 26. 3-point goals—Antetokounmpo 4, Kirk. Tomlin, Stephens. Total fouls—Dominican 24, St. Catherine's 22. Fouled out—Kirk, Antetokounmpo, Austin. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 42 (Tomlin 17).

State scores

Blair-Taylor 81, Brookwood 55

Darlington 59, Black Hawk 56

Durand 77, Regis 60

Gilmanton 76, Granton 42

Horicon 59, Dodgeland 56

Janesville Craig 73, Beloit Memorial 66

Kimberly 71, Beaver Dam 67

Lake Mills 54, Sauk Prairie 43

Madison East 64, Middleton 47

Madison La Follette 82, Madison West 52

Milw. Bay View 71, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 66

Milw. Bay View 73, Evergreen Park, Ill. 47

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 56, Von Steuben, Ill. 55

Milwaukee Golda Meir 87, Young Coggs Prep 80

North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 48, Wisconsin Dells 23

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 49, Lake Country Lutheran 47

Prairie du Chien 46, Stoughton 32

Randolph 77, Westfield Area 31

Saint Francis 79, Kenosha Christian Life 40

Saint Thomas More 74, Shoreland Lutheran 61

Sheboygan North 73, Sheboygan South 56

St. John's NW Military Academy 97, Hope Christian 70

Stockbridge 68, Madison Abundant Life 45

Sun Prairie 44, Madison Memorial 29

Superior 87, New Life Academy, Minn. 61

Thorp 49, Owen-Withee 38

University School of Milwaukee 76, Living Word Lutheran 65

Verona Area 48, Janesville Parker 37

Xavier 73, Fox Valley Lutheran 49

Shullsburg 55, Freeport (Aquin), Ill. 33

High school girls

State scores

Beaver Dam 79, Stoughton 42

Blair-Taylor 57, Brookwood 39

Florence 53, Mercer 29

Gibraltar 80, Coleman 55

Gilmanton 54, Granton 36

Kickapoo 49, Cashton 41

Lomira 62, Ripon 60

Milton 68, Mount Horeb 48

Monona Grove 62, DeForest 55

Monroe 81, Reedsburg Area 70

New London 60, Clintonville 28

Oregon 74, Portage 49

Platteville 44, Wisconsin Dells 33

Potosi/Cassville 62, Pecatonica 39

Sheboygan North 66, Sheboygan South 23

Shullsburg 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 49

Stockbridge 54, Madison Abundant Life 44

Watertown 63, Waunakee 51

Whitnall 50, Brookfield Academy 43

Black Hawk 60, Lanark Eastland, Ill. 32

