Racine County
Park 84, Kenosha Tremper 59
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 44, Union Grove Christian 30
Other state scores
Albany 61, Monticello 48
Athens 82, Newman Catholic 56
Beaver Dam 82, Milwaukee Juneau 54
Benton 60, Belmont 51
Black Hawk 58, Pecatonica 53
Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Melrose-Mindoro 45
Coleman 78, Lena 39
Dominican 66, Lourdes Academy 61
Drummond 44, Butternut 42
East Troy 93, Clinton 29
Evansville 73, McFarland 66
Fennimore 63, Cuba City 60
Flambeau 74, Cornell 45
Grayslake North, Ill. 89, Wilmot Union 67
Jackson Christian, Mich. 70, Goodman 52
Jefferson 59, Big Foot 58
Kenosha Reuther 74, Tenor/Veritas 30
Lodi 54, Baraboo 44
Lomira 62, St. Marys Springs 61
Madison La Follette 90, Janesville Craig 75
Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 44
Menasha 80, Green Bay East 64
Middleton 60, Beloit Memorial 44
Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 44
Northwestern 68, Spooner 47
Omro 66, North Fond du Lac 47
Phillips 62, Assumption 47
Richland Center 50, Lancaster 45
River Valley 71, Dodgeville 70
Riverdale 55, Weston 24
Seymour 65, West De Pere 41
Solon Springs 54, Bayfield 45
Southwestern 44, Iowa-Grant 32
Stratford 59, Prentice 39
Suring 84, Saint Thomas Aquinas 7
Viroqua 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Westby 69, Arcadia 49
Park 84, Tremper 59
TREMPER (1-5)
Cardona 4 0-0 10, Young 2 0-0 4, Huss 8 0-0 21, Johnson 2 3-4 9, Polk 1 0-0 3, Gross 3 0-0 8, Coleman 1 0-2 2, Bruce 0 2-3 2. Totals 21 5-9 59.
PARK (2-2)
Gamble 1 0-0 2, Days 8 2-5 18, Hudson 8 0-0 18, Henderson 1 0-0 2, R. Canady 1 0-0 2, Carey 6 0-0 15, L. Canady 6 0-0 13, Warren 4 3-5 11, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 0-0 3. Totals 36 5-10 84.
Halftime—Park 40, Tremper 23. 3-point goals—Cardona 2, Huss 5, Johnson 2, Polk, Gross 2, Hudson, Carey 3, L. Canady. Total fouls—Tremper 11, Park 11.
High school girls
Racine County
Kenosha Tremper 62, Park 54
RLOA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Racine Lutheran 75, Horlick 56
Union Grove 55, Kenosha St. Joseph 46
Prairie 53, Burlington 37
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 46, Pittsville 32
Aquinas 61, Onalaska 47
Berlin 41, Plymouth 38
Cameron 75, Osceola 72, OT
Columbus Catholic 38, Gilman 34
Crandon 62, Florence 16
Cuba City 49, Riverdale 38
Durand 72, Spring Valley 28
Elk Mound 75, Elmwood/Plum City 33
Flambeau 38, Cornell 33
Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Denmark 24
Freedom 64, Waupaca 24
Greenwood 51, Granton 32
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Waupun 55
Kewaunee 43, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29
La Farge 58, North Crawford 33
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Messmer 33
Loyal 58, Spencer 23
Luxemburg-Casco 61, Clintonville 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Reedsville 26
Milwaukee Madison 68, Milwaukee North 50
New Richmond 50, La Crosse Central 44
Oostburg 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 39
Osseo-Fairchild 62, McDonell Central 47
Pius XI Catholic 66, West Allis Central 11
Poynette 60, Watertown Luther Prep 58
Random Lake 61, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42
Regis 37, Fall Creek 31
Seneca 49, Weston 36
Sturgeon Bay 52, Sevastopol 35
Superior 48, Ashland 32
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 42
Wrightstown 79, Marinette 38
Racine Lutheran 75, Horlick 56
HORLICK (7-1)
Handstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 1 3, M. White 3 1 7, D. White 1 1 3, Ellison 5 4 17, Cannon 1 0 3, Pitrof 5 2 12, Schmidt 0 1 1, Corona 5 1 11. Totals 21 11 56.
LUTHERAN (8-0)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 2 4, Bell 1 0 2, Peterson 5 2 12, Strande 11 8 30, Kellner 2 5 9, Gardner 8 2 18. Totals 28 19 75.
Halftime—Lutheran 41, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Ellison 3. Rebounds—Horlick 34 (Corona 9), Lutheran 32. Total fouls—Horlick 20, Lutheran 14. Fouled out—Pitrof, Ellison.
Union Grove 55, St. Joseph 46
UNION GROVE (5-3)
Killberg 3 4-6 11, Barber 3 4-9 11, Slattery 2 6-9 10, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Sieg 4 0-3 11, Good 0 2-2 2, Fortner 0 1-2 1, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Boyle 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 18-32 55.
ST. JOSEPH (3-3)
Ryan 0 2-4 2, Mandli 1 1-2 3, Matrise 7 7-8 26, Watts 2 0-0 4, A. Mattox 4 0-0 8, Furreness 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 13-18 46.
Halftime—St. Joseph 23, Union Grove 16. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber, Sieg 3, Matrise 5. Total fouls—Union Grove 21, St. Joseph 15. Rebounds—Union Grove 24 (Barber, Slattery 6).
Prairie 53, Burlington 37
PRAIRIE (4-2)
Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 1-1 7, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 1 0-2 2, Foster 8 3-6 22, A. Decker 2 0-0 5, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 5 0-0 10, J. May 2 0-0 5, Orlowski 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 1 0-0 2, Milonas 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-9 53.
BURLINGTON (0-9)
Krause 2 0-0 4, Teberg 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 2 1-2 5, Roe 0 0-0 0, Preusker 2 0-0 4, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Ca. Matson 4 0-0 12, Harris 0 0-0 0, Kelley 0 0-0 0, Runkel 2 0-0 4, Walby 1 0-0 3, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-4 37.
Halftime—Prairie 33, Burlington 13. 3-point goals—Foster 3, Decker, J. May, Ca. Matson 4, Walby. Total fouls—Prairie 3, Burlington 9. Rebounds—Prairie 32 (Krause 5), Burlington 32 (Larson 7).
Tremper 62, Park 54
PARK (3-5)
Betker 3 10-14 16, A. Price 5 2-3 13, Thompson 3 0-0 7, Senzig 2 2-2 7, Griffin 1 3-6 5, D. Price 1 2-2 4, Jones 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 21-29 54.
TREMPER (5-2)
Hill 1 2-4 4, Ester 5 10-11 22, Wisniewsicz 3 3-4 9, Loicer 2 7-8 11, Windorf 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 1-2 1, Lynn 2 1-2 6, Jenkins 1 1-4 3, Revers 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 25-36 62.
Halftime—Tremper 28, Park 24. 3-point goals—Thompson, A. Price, Senzig, Ester 2, Lynn. Total fouls—Park 26, Tremper 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.