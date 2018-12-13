Racine County

Park 84, Kenosha Tremper 59

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 44, Union Grove Christian 30

Other state scores

Albany 61, Monticello 48

Athens 82, Newman Catholic 56

Beaver Dam 82, Milwaukee Juneau 54

Benton 60, Belmont 51

Black Hawk 58, Pecatonica 53

Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Melrose-Mindoro 45

Coleman 78, Lena 39

Dominican 66, Lourdes Academy 61

Drummond 44, Butternut 42

East Troy 93, Clinton 29

Evansville 73, McFarland 66

Fennimore 63, Cuba City 60

Flambeau 74, Cornell 45

Grayslake North, Ill. 89, Wilmot Union 67

Jackson Christian, Mich. 70, Goodman 52

Jefferson 59, Big Foot 58

Kenosha Reuther 74, Tenor/Veritas 30

Lodi 54, Baraboo 44

Lomira 62, St. Marys Springs 61

Madison La Follette 90, Janesville Craig 75

Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 44

Menasha 80, Green Bay East 64

Middleton 60, Beloit Memorial 44

Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 44

Northwestern 68, Spooner 47

Omro 66, North Fond du Lac 47

Phillips 62, Assumption 47

Richland Center 50, Lancaster 45

River Valley 71, Dodgeville 70

Riverdale 55, Weston 24

Seymour 65, West De Pere 41

Solon Springs 54, Bayfield 45

Southwestern 44, Iowa-Grant 32

Stratford 59, Prentice 39

Suring 84, Saint Thomas Aquinas 7

Viroqua 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Westby 69, Arcadia 49



TREMPER (1-5)

Cardona 4 0-0 10, Young 2 0-0 4, Huss 8 0-0 21, Johnson 2 3-4 9, Polk 1 0-0 3, Gross 3 0-0 8, Coleman 1 0-2 2, Bruce 0 2-3 2. Totals 21 5-9 59.

PARK (2-2)

Gamble 1 0-0 2, Days 8 2-5 18, Hudson 8 0-0 18, Henderson 1 0-0 2, R. Canady  1 0-0 2, Carey 6 0-0 15, L. Canady 6 0-0 13, Warren 4 3-5 11, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 0-0 3. Totals 36 5-10 84.

Halftime—Park 40, Tremper 23. 3-point goals—Cardona 2, Huss 5, Johnson 2, Polk, Gross 2, Hudson, Carey 3, L. Canady. Total fouls—Tremper 11, Park 11.

High school girls

Racine County

Kenosha Tremper 62, Park 54

RLOA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Racine Lutheran 75, Horlick 56

Union Grove 55, Kenosha St. Joseph 46

Prairie 53, Burlington 37

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 46, Pittsville 32

Aquinas 61, Onalaska 47

Berlin 41, Plymouth 38

Cameron 75, Osceola 72, OT

Columbus Catholic 38, Gilman 34

Crandon 62, Florence 16

Cuba City 49, Riverdale 38

Durand 72, Spring Valley 28

Elk Mound 75, Elmwood/Plum City 33

Flambeau 38, Cornell 33

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Denmark 24

Freedom 64, Waupaca 24

Greenwood 51, Granton 32

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Waupun 55

Kewaunee 43, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29

La Farge 58, North Crawford 33

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Messmer 33

Loyal 58, Spencer 23

Luxemburg-Casco 61, Clintonville 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Reedsville 26

Milwaukee Madison 68, Milwaukee North 50

New Richmond 50, La Crosse Central 44

Oostburg 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 39

Osseo-Fairchild 62, McDonell Central 47

Pius XI Catholic 66, West Allis Central 11

Poynette 60, Watertown Luther Prep 58

Random Lake 61, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42

Regis 37, Fall Creek 31

Seneca 49, Weston 36

Sturgeon Bay 52, Sevastopol 35

Superior 48, Ashland 32

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 42

Wrightstown 79, Marinette 38

Racine Lutheran 75, Horlick 56

HORLICK (7-1)

Handstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 1 3, M. White 3 1 7, D. White 1 1 3, Ellison 5 4 17, Cannon 1 0 3, Pitrof 5 2 12, Schmidt 0 1 1, Corona 5 1 11. Totals 21 11 56.

LUTHERAN (8-0)

Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 2 4, Bell 1 0 2, Peterson 5 2 12, Strande 11 8 30, Kellner 2 5 9, Gardner 8 2 18. Totals 28 19 75.

Halftime—Lutheran 41, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Ellison 3. Rebounds—Horlick 34 (Corona 9), Lutheran 32. Total fouls—Horlick 20, Lutheran 14. Fouled out—Pitrof, Ellison. 

Union Grove 55, St. Joseph 46

UNION GROVE (5-3)

Killberg 3 4-6 11, Barber 3 4-9 11, Slattery 2 6-9 10, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Sieg 4 0-3 11, Good 0 2-2 2, Fortner 0 1-2 1, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Boyle 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 18-32 55.

ST. JOSEPH (3-3)

Ryan 0 2-4 2, Mandli 1 1-2 3, Matrise 7 7-8 26, Watts 2 0-0 4, A. Mattox 4 0-0 8, Furreness 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 13-18 46.

Halftime—St. Joseph 23, Union Grove 16. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber, Sieg 3, Matrise 5. Total fouls—Union Grove 21, St. Joseph 15. Rebounds—Union Grove 24 (Barber, Slattery 6).

Prairie 53, Burlington 37

PRAIRIE (4-2)

Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 1-1 7, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 1 0-2 2, Foster 8 3-6 22, A. Decker 2 0-0 5, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 5 0-0 10, J. May 2 0-0 5, Orlowski 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 1 0-0 2, Milonas 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-9 53.

BURLINGTON (0-9)

Krause 2 0-0 4, Teberg 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 2 1-2 5, Roe 0 0-0 0, Preusker 2 0-0 4, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Ca. Matson 4 0-0 12, Harris 0 0-0 0, Kelley 0 0-0 0, Runkel 2 0-0 4, Walby 1 0-0 3, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-4 37.

Halftime—Prairie 33, Burlington 13. 3-point goals—Foster 3, Decker, J. May, Ca. Matson 4, Walby. Total fouls—Prairie 3, Burlington 9. Rebounds—Prairie 32 (Krause 5), Burlington 32 (Larson 7).



PARK (3-5)

Betker 3 10-14 16, A. Price 5 2-3 13, Thompson 3 0-0 7, Senzig 2 2-2 7, Griffin 1 3-6 5, D. Price 1 2-2 4, Jones 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 21-29 54.

TREMPER (5-2)

Hill 1 2-4 4, Ester 5 10-11 22, Wisniewsicz 3 3-4 9, Loicer 2 7-8 11, Windorf 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 1-2 1, Lynn 2 1-2 6, Jenkins 1 1-4 3, Revers 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 25-36 62.

Halftime—Tremper 28, Park 24. 3-point goals—Thompson, A. Price, Senzig, Ester 2, Lynn. Total fouls—Park 26, Tremper 24.

