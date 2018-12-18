Racine County
Horlick 60, Case 56
Burlington 52, Waterford 33
Wilmot 65, Union Grove 38
Prairie 67, Milw. Saint Thomas More 41
St. Catherine's 79, Oak Creek 63
Other state scores
Appleton West 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
Blair-Taylor 70, Greenwood 44
Bonduel 68, Pittsville 63
Chippewa Falls 66, Hudson 60
Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 48
Cristo Rey Jesuit 43, Tenor/Veritas 29
Cuba City 62, Boscobel 31
East Troy 84, Whitewater 57
Ellsworth 71, Prescott 49
Evansville 55, Edgerton 40
Freedom 63, Valders 55
Greenfield 63, Cudahy 31
Hamilton 73, West Allis Hale 48
Hartford Union 76, West Bend West 70
Hilbert 63, Two Rivers 56
Howards Grove 59, Kiel 55
Kenosha Tremper 45, Milw. South 40
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Campbellsport 60
La Crosse Central 87, Stoughton 35
La Crosse Logan 60, Altoona 49
Laona-Wabeno 93, White Lake 24
Martin Luther 79, Waupun 65
McFarland 93, Brodhead 43
Mondovi 72, Gilmanton 45
Mount Horeb 41, Beaver Dam 32
Muskego 67, Waukesha North 59
New Berlin Eisenhower 70, New Berlin West 47
Oconto 58, Algoma 41
Peshtigo 62, Sturgeon Bay 44
Pewaukee 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 51
Phelps 56, Watersmeet, Mich. 45
Port Washington 63, Slinger 43
Rhinelander 64, Ashland 59
Rice Lake 61, Somerset 55
Roncalli 80, Random Lake 37
Seymour 77, New London 60
Shiocton 62, Winneconne 51
Stevens Point 73, Merrill 66
Stratford 95, Newman Catholic 56
Three Lakes 47, Elcho 43
Unity 60, Flambeau 37
Wausau East 57, Wausau West 45
West Bend East 66, Whitefish Bay 63
West De Pere 59, Green Bay West 21
Westosha Central 78, Delavan-Darien 38
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71, Mayville 55
Xavier 76, Green Bay East 59
Horlick 60, Case 56
HORLICK (3-4)
Milton 7 9-10 26, McNeal 3 4-10 11, Chapman 2 3-4 9, Bell 2 1-2 5, Ellis 2 0-0 4, Wade 1 1-2 3, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 18-28 60.
CASE (3-2)
Thompson 5 3-3 15, Duffie 3 0-0 7, Brumby 2 2-4 7, Farr 1 4-5 6, Sardin 2 0-0 5, Schmidtmann 2 0-0 4, Fugiasco 2 0-0 4, Gilliam 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 9-16 56.
Halftime—Horlick 31, Case 25. 3-point goals—McNeal, Milton 3, Chapman 2. Thompson 2, Duffie, Sardin, Brumby. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Case 23. Fouled out—Brumby.
Burlington 52, Waterford 33
BURLINGTON (5-2)
Runkel 9 3-6 21, Turzenski 5 1-4 11, O'Laughlin 2 0-0 6, Berezowitz 2 0-0 5, Safar 2 0-0 4, Swantz 1 0-0 2, Luciano 0 0-0 0, Weithaus 0 0-0 0, Ohm 0 0-0 0, Koeppen 0 0-0 0, Klug 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-10 52.
WATERFORD (1-6)
Chart 5 0-0 12, Karpinski 6 0-0 12, Glemblin 1 1-1 3, Szeklinski 1 0-0 2, Hancock 1 0-0 2, Graham 1 0-0 2, Riska 0 0-0 0, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-1 33.
Halftime—Burlington 27, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—Krause, Berezowitz, O'Laughlin 2. Chart 2. Total fouls—Burlington 10, Waterford 11. Fouled out—Roanhouse.
Wilmot 65, Union Grove 38
WILMOT (5-1)
Watson 5 1-2 13, Glass 4 1-1 12, K. Sandman 4 0-0 12, Lamberson 2 0-0 6, Spath 3 1-2 6, Lindsay 1 2-2 5, Coleman 2 0-0 4, M. Sandman 1 0-0 3, Brenner 1 0-0 2, Luoma 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 6-9 65.
UNION GROVE (2-5)
Delagrave 3 4-6 10, Koch 2 4-4 8, Nelson 1 2-2 4, Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hilarides 1 0-0 3, Hempel 1 1-2 3, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 11-14 38.
Halftime—Wilmot 32, Union Grove 19. 3-point goals—M. Sandman, Lindsay, Lamberson 2, Watson 2, Glass 3, K. Sandman 4. Domagalski, Mutchie, Hilarides. Total fouls—Wilmot 17, Union Grove 10. Rebounds—Wilmot 23, Union Grove 31 (Delagrave 7).
Prairie 67, Thomas More 41
PRAIRIE (4-2)
Nesbitt 7 1-1 17, Hoyt 6 0-0 16, Stafford 5 1-2 15, Polzin 4 1-2 12, Krekling 1 0-0 3, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Mills 1 0-0 2, Kamm 0 0-0 0, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-5 67.
THOMAS MORE (2-4)
Williams 6 2-3 14, Sranske 4 1-3 9, Koch 3 0-0 6, Monaco 1 2-2 4, Causey 1 1-2 3, Zwicky 1 1-2 3, Glembin 1 0-0 2, Schwenke 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 7-13 41.
Halftime—Prairie 27, Thomas More 23. 3-point goals—Polzin 3, Stafford 4, Krekling, Nesbitt 2, Hoyt 4. Total fouls—Prairie 12, Thomas More 11.
St. Catherine's 79, Oak Creek 63
OAK CREEK (4-3)
Q. Stulo 9 6-6 28, Nytsch 7 0-0 18, Sinani 1 3-4 5, K. Stulo 1 0-0 3, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Bachinski 1 0-0 3, Kalski 1 0-0 2, Greisch 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-12 63.
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-1)
T. Hunter 9 4-6 23, McGee 3 2-2 14, Tomlin 6 1-1 13, Stephens 4 2-2 11, Lambert 2 3-4 7, Sabala 2 1-3 5, Cafferty 2 0-1 4, Barker 0 1-2 1, May 0 1-2 1, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Chernouski 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 15-23 79.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 35, Oak Creek 31. 3-point goals—Q. Stulo 4, K. Stulo, Wagner, Nytsch 4, Bachinski. McGee 2, T. Hunter, Stephens. Total fouls—Oak Creek 17, St. Catherine's 15.
High school girls
Racine County
Case 73, Horlick 72
Wilmot 67, Burlington 24
Oak Creek 54, Waterford 40
Prairie 59, Milw. Saint Thomas More 40
Wisconsin School for the Deaf 59, Union Grove Christian 35
Other state scores
Adams-Friendship 42, Viroqua 27
Aquinas 66, La Crosse Central 42
Athens 51, Ladysmith 32
Bangor 48, Royall 32
Bay Port 69, Ashwaubenon 53
Cameron 51, Barron 23
Chippewa Falls 52, Eau Claire Memorial 39
Cudahy 62, Greenfield 45
De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 22
Franklin 82, Milw. Ronald Reagan 48
Grafton 60, Cedarburg 47
Green Bay Preble 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 29
Hibbing, Minn. 42, Superior 38
Hilbert 45, Brillion 36
Homestead 47, Nicolet 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Plymouth 18
Manawa 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 61, Milw. South 40
Milw. Golda Meir 58, Milw. Obama SCTE 24
Milw. North 48, Milw. Bradley Tech 35
Monroe 54, McFarland 34
Mukwonago 76, Kettle Moraine 25
Muskego 74, Waukesha North 49
New Berlin Eisenhower 46, New Berlin West 35
Pewaukee 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 43
Pius XI Catholic 67, Greendale 25
Prescott 65, Baldwin-Woodville 44
Rosholt 44, Marion 22
Saint Croix Central 52, Somerset 34
Stevens Point 66, Merrill 50
Stoughton 55, Fort Atkinson 30
Unity 63, Flambeau 24
Waunakee 69, Mount Horeb 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, La Farge 19
Case 73, Horlick 72
HORLICK (7-2)
Pitrof 15 6-14 36, Ellison 3 7-7 15, Corona 6 0-0 12, Nelson 2 0-2 5, D. White 1 0-0 2, Cannon 1 0-1 2, Handstedt 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 13-24 72.
CASE (4-4)
Brooks 9 8-11 26, Jones 6 4-5 17, Nwanosike 6 2-2 14, Malone 2 2-4 8, Oliver 2 0-2 4, Perry 0 2-4 2, Ghuari 1 0-2 2, Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 18-30 73.
Halftime—Horlick 36, Case 34. 3-point goals—Nelson, Ellison 2. Jones, Malone 2. Total fouls—Horlick 19, Case 17. Fouled out—Ellison.
Prairie 59, Thomas More 40
PRAIRIE (5-3)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 4 0-0 9, Fleming 1 0-0 2, L. May 1 0-0 2, Foster 7 1-2 19, A. Decker 4 0-0 9, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 8 0-2 16, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 1 0-0 2, J. Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 1-4 59.
THOMAS MORE (1-7)
Pitre 1 1-2 3, Rios 0 1-3 1, Gordon 5 3-4 14, Kirby 4 0-0 9, Steadman 0 0-0 0, Clarey 2 3-4 7, Kallay 0 0-0 0, Bello Del Pilar 0 0-0 0, Fregoso-Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 8-13 40.
Halftime—Prairie 27, Thomas More 18. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 4, A. Decker. Gordon, Kirby, Johnson. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Thomas More 7. Rebounds—Prairie 40 (Larson 17), Thomas More 15 (Clarey 5).
Oak Creek 54, Waterford 40
WATERFORD (7-3)
Fitzgerald 7 1-2 16, Rohner 3 1-4 9, Stiewe 2 2-2 8, Benavides 2 0-2 4, Karpinski 1 0-0 2, Kolb 0 1-2 1, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Werner 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-13 40.
OAK CREEK (6-2)
M. Gard 6 1-1 15, Kasar 4 0-0 12, K. Gard 5 0-0 11, Widenski 1 3-4 6, Blunt 2 0-0 5, Finn 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 5-7 54.
Halftime—Oak Creek 33, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Rohner 2, Fitzgerald, Stiewe. M. Gard 2, Widenski, Blunt, K. Gard, Kasar 4. Total fouls—Waterford 11, Oak Creek 11. Rebounds—Waterford 24 (Benavides 8), Oak Creek 28.
Wilmot 67, Burlington 24
WILMOT (3-4)
Brown 7 3-4 18, Ketterhagen 5 2-2 12, Klahs 5 1-2 11, Hickey 3 0-0 9, Lamberson 3 0-0 6, Sala 2 0-0 4,Edmonds 1 0-0 3, Leber 1 0-0 2, Rita 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-8 67.
BURLINGTON (0-11)
Anderson 5 0-3 10, Krause 2 1-3 5, Ch. Matson 1 1-6 3, Ca. Matson 1 1-4 3, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2, Runkel 0 1-2 1, Preusker 0 0-2 0, Kail 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Walby 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-20 24.
Halftime—Wilmot 31, Burlington 13. 3-point goals—Hickey 3, Edmonds, Brown. Total fouls—Wilmot 16, Burlington 9.
Wisconsin Deaf 59
Union Grove Christian 35
WIS. DEAF (4-5)
Victorino 1 0-0 2, Arispe 8 0-2 16, McClynn 1 0-0 2, Arriola 4 1-2 12, Camino 8 0-0 17, Henne 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 1-6 59.
UG CHRISTIAN (1-8)
E. Bechman 1 0-0 2, Cochran 1 4-6 6, Emond 8 3-6 21, Riley 3 0-0 6, Brown 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-12 35.
Halftime—Wis. Deaf 28, UG Christian 13. 3-point goals—Arriola 3, Camino. Emond 2. Total fouls—Wis. Deaf 18, UG Christian 5. Rebounds—UG Christian 28 (Emond 16).
(MONDAY'S GAME)
Union Grove Christian 21
Early View 19
UG CHRISTIAN (1-7)
E. Bechman 2 1-2 5, A. Cochran 2 1-5 5, Emond 3 1-2 7, Riley 1 2-4 4, Brown 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-15 21.
EARLY VIEW (0-4)
Maxwell 2 0-0 4, Tharp 1 0-3 3, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Isabell 3 1-4 7, Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-4 19.
Halftime—UG Christian 11, Early View 10. 3-point goals—Tharp, Johnson. Total fouls—UG Christian 6, Early View 17. Rebounds—UG Christian 38 (Emond 30).
