Racine County

Horlick 60, Case 56

Burlington 52, Waterford 33

Wilmot 65, Union Grove 38

Prairie 67, Milw. Saint Thomas More 41

St. Catherine's 79, Oak Creek 63

Other state scores

Appleton West 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50

Blair-Taylor 70, Greenwood 44

Bonduel 68, Pittsville 63

Chippewa Falls 66, Hudson 60

Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 48

Cristo Rey Jesuit 43, Tenor/Veritas 29

Cuba City 62, Boscobel 31

East Troy 84, Whitewater 57

Ellsworth 71, Prescott 49

Evansville 55, Edgerton 40

Freedom 63, Valders 55

Greenfield 63, Cudahy 31

Hamilton 73, West Allis Hale 48

Hartford Union 76, West Bend West 70

Hilbert 63, Two Rivers 56

Howards Grove 59, Kiel 55

Kenosha Tremper 45, Milw. South 40

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Campbellsport 60

La Crosse Central 87, Stoughton 35

La Crosse Logan 60, Altoona 49

Laona-Wabeno 93, White Lake 24

Martin Luther 79, Waupun 65

McFarland 93, Brodhead 43

Mondovi 72, Gilmanton 45

Mount Horeb 41, Beaver Dam 32

Muskego 67, Waukesha North 59

New Berlin Eisenhower 70, New Berlin West 47

Oconto 58, Algoma 41

Peshtigo 62, Sturgeon Bay 44

Pewaukee 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 51

Phelps 56, Watersmeet, Mich. 45

Port Washington 63, Slinger 43

Rhinelander 64, Ashland 59

Rice Lake 61, Somerset 55

Roncalli 80, Random Lake 37

Seymour 77, New London 60

Shiocton 62, Winneconne 51

Stevens Point 73, Merrill 66

Stratford 95, Newman Catholic 56

Three Lakes 47, Elcho 43

Unity 60, Flambeau 37

Wausau East 57, Wausau West 45

West Bend East 66, Whitefish Bay 63

West De Pere 59, Green Bay West 21

Westosha Central 78, Delavan-Darien 38

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 71, Mayville 55

Xavier 76, Green Bay East 59

Horlick 60, Case 56

HORLICK (3-4)

Milton 7 9-10 26, McNeal 3 4-10 11, Chapman 2 3-4 9, Bell 2 1-2 5, Ellis 2 0-0 4, Wade 1 1-2 3, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 18-28 60.

CASE (3-2)

Thompson 5 3-3 15, Duffie 3 0-0 7, Brumby 2 2-4 7, Farr 1 4-5 6, Sardin 2 0-0 5, Schmidtmann 2 0-0 4, Fugiasco 2 0-0 4, Gilliam 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 9-16 56.

Halftime—Horlick 31, Case 25. 3-point goals—McNeal, Milton 3, Chapman 2. Thompson 2, Duffie, Sardin, Brumby. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Case 23. Fouled out—Brumby.

Burlington 52, Waterford 33

BURLINGTON (5-2)

Runkel 9 3-6 21, Turzenski 5 1-4 11, O'Laughlin 2 0-0 6, Berezowitz 2 0-0 5, Safar 2 0-0 4, Swantz 1 0-0 2, Luciano 0 0-0 0, Weithaus 0 0-0 0, Ohm 0 0-0 0, Koeppen 0 0-0 0, Klug 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-10 52.

WATERFORD (1-6)

Chart 5 0-0 12, Karpinski 6 0-0 12, Glemblin 1 1-1 3, Szeklinski 1 0-0 2, Hancock 1 0-0 2, Graham 1 0-0 2, Riska 0 0-0 0, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-1 33.

Halftime—Burlington 27, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—Krause, Berezowitz, O'Laughlin 2. Chart 2. Total fouls—Burlington 10, Waterford 11. Fouled out—Roanhouse.

Wilmot 65, Union Grove 38

WILMOT (5-1)

Watson 5 1-2 13, Glass 4 1-1 12, K. Sandman 4 0-0 12, Lamberson 2 0-0 6, Spath 3 1-2 6, Lindsay 1 2-2 5, Coleman 2 0-0 4, M. Sandman 1 0-0 3, Brenner 1 0-0 2, Luoma 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 6-9 65.

UNION GROVE (2-5)

Delagrave 3 4-6 10, Koch 2 4-4 8, Nelson 1 2-2 4, Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hilarides 1 0-0 3, Hempel 1 1-2 3, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 11-14 38.

Halftime—Wilmot 32, Union Grove 19. 3-point goals—M. Sandman, Lindsay, Lamberson 2, Watson 2, Glass 3, K. Sandman 4. Domagalski, Mutchie, Hilarides. Total fouls—Wilmot 17, Union Grove 10. Rebounds—Wilmot 23, Union Grove 31 (Delagrave 7).

Prairie 67, Thomas More 41

PRAIRIE (4-2)

Nesbitt 7 1-1 17, Hoyt 6 0-0 16, Stafford 5 1-2 15, Polzin 4 1-2 12, Krekling 1 0-0 3, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Mills 1 0-0 2, Kamm 0 0-0 0, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-5 67.

THOMAS MORE (2-4)

Williams 6 2-3 14, Sranske 4 1-3 9, Koch 3 0-0 6, Monaco 1 2-2 4, Causey 1 1-2 3, Zwicky 1 1-2 3, Glembin 1 0-0 2, Schwenke 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 7-13 41.

Halftime—Prairie 27, Thomas More 23. 3-point goals—Polzin 3, Stafford 4, Krekling, Nesbitt 2, Hoyt 4. Total fouls—Prairie 12, Thomas More 11. 

St. Catherine's 79, Oak Creek 63

OAK CREEK (4-3)

Q. Stulo 9 6-6 28, Nytsch 7 0-0 18, Sinani 1 3-4 5, K. Stulo 1 0-0 3, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Bachinski 1 0-0 3, Kalski 1 0-0 2, Greisch 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-12 63.

ST. CATHERINE'S (4-1)

T. Hunter 9 4-6 23, McGee 3 2-2 14, Tomlin 6 1-1 13, Stephens 4 2-2 11, Lambert 2 3-4 7, Sabala 2 1-3 5, Cafferty 2 0-1 4, Barker 0 1-2 1, May 0 1-2 1, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Chernouski 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 15-23 79.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 35, Oak Creek 31. 3-point goals—Q. Stulo 4, K. Stulo, Wagner, Nytsch 4, Bachinski. McGee 2, T. Hunter, Stephens. Total fouls—Oak Creek 17, St. Catherine's 15.

High school girls

Racine County

Case 73, Horlick 72

Wilmot 67, Burlington 24

Oak Creek 54, Waterford 40

Prairie 59, Milw. Saint Thomas More 40

Wisconsin School for the Deaf 59, Union Grove Christian 35 

Other state scores

Adams-Friendship 42, Viroqua 27

Aquinas 66, La Crosse Central 42

Athens 51, Ladysmith 32

Bangor 48, Royall 32

Bay Port 69, Ashwaubenon 53

Cameron 51, Barron 23

Chippewa Falls 52, Eau Claire Memorial 39

Cudahy 62, Greenfield 45

De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 22

Franklin 82, Milw. Ronald Reagan 48

Grafton 60, Cedarburg 47

Green Bay Preble 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 29

Hibbing, Minn. 42, Superior 38

Hilbert 45, Brillion 36

Homestead 47, Nicolet 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Plymouth 18

Manawa 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 61, Milw. South 40

Milw. Golda Meir 58, Milw. Obama SCTE 24

Milw. North 48, Milw. Bradley Tech 35

Monroe 54, McFarland 34

Mukwonago 76, Kettle Moraine 25

Muskego 74, Waukesha North 49

New Berlin Eisenhower 46, New Berlin West 35

Pewaukee 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 43

Pius XI Catholic 67, Greendale 25

Prescott 65, Baldwin-Woodville 44

Rosholt 44, Marion 22

Saint Croix Central 52, Somerset 34

Stevens Point 66, Merrill 50

Stoughton 55, Fort Atkinson 30

Unity 63, Flambeau 24

Waunakee 69, Mount Horeb 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, La Farge 19

Case 73, Horlick 72

HORLICK (7-2)

Pitrof 15 6-14 36, Ellison 3 7-7 15, Corona 6 0-0 12, Nelson 2 0-2 5, D. White 1 0-0 2, Cannon 1 0-1 2, Handstedt 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 13-24 72.

CASE (4-4)

Brooks 9 8-11 26, Jones 6 4-5 17, Nwanosike 6 2-2 14, Malone 2 2-4 8, Oliver 2 0-2 4, Perry 0 2-4 2, Ghuari 1 0-2 2, Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 18-30 73.

Halftime—Horlick 36, Case 34. 3-point goals—Nelson, Ellison 2. Jones, Malone 2. Total fouls—Horlick 19, Case 17. Fouled out—Ellison.

Prairie 59, Thomas More 40

PRAIRIE (5-3)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 4 0-0 9, Fleming 1 0-0 2, L. May 1 0-0 2, Foster 7 1-2 19, A. Decker 4 0-0 9, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 8 0-2 16, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 1 0-0 2, J. Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 1-4 59.

THOMAS MORE (1-7)

Pitre 1 1-2 3, Rios 0 1-3 1, Gordon 5 3-4 14, Kirby 4 0-0 9, Steadman 0 0-0 0, Clarey 2 3-4 7, Kallay 0 0-0 0, Bello Del Pilar 0 0-0 0, Fregoso-Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 8-13 40.

Halftime—Prairie 27, Thomas More 18. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 4, A. Decker. Gordon, Kirby, Johnson. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Thomas More 7. Rebounds—Prairie 40 (Larson 17), Thomas More 15 (Clarey 5).

Oak Creek 54, Waterford 40

WATERFORD (7-3)

Fitzgerald 7 1-2 16, Rohner 3 1-4 9, Stiewe 2 2-2 8, Benavides 2 0-2 4, Karpinski 1 0-0 2, Kolb 0 1-2 1, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Werner 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-13 40.

OAK CREEK (6-2)

M. Gard 6 1-1 15, Kasar 4 0-0 12, K. Gard 5 0-0 11, Widenski 1 3-4 6, Blunt 2 0-0 5, Finn 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 5-7 54.

Halftime—Oak Creek 33, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Rohner 2, Fitzgerald, Stiewe. M. Gard 2, Widenski, Blunt, K. Gard, Kasar 4. Total fouls—Waterford 11, Oak Creek 11. Rebounds—Waterford 24 (Benavides 8), Oak Creek 28.

Wilmot 67, Burlington 24

WILMOT (3-4)

Brown 7 3-4 18, Ketterhagen 5 2-2 12, Klahs 5 1-2 11, Hickey 3 0-0 9, Lamberson 3 0-0 6, Sala 2 0-0 4,Edmonds 1 0-0 3, Leber 1 0-0 2, Rita 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-8 67.

BURLINGTON (0-11)

Anderson 5 0-3 10, Krause 2 1-3 5, Ch. Matson 1 1-6 3, Ca. Matson 1 1-4 3, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2, Runkel 0 1-2 1, Preusker 0 0-2 0, Kail 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Walby 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-20 24.

Halftime—Wilmot 31, Burlington 13. 3-point goals—Hickey 3, Edmonds, Brown. Total fouls—Wilmot 16, Burlington 9.

Wisconsin Deaf 59

Union Grove Christian 35

WIS. DEAF (4-5)

Victorino 1 0-0 2, Arispe 8 0-2 16, McClynn 1 0-0 2, Arriola 4 1-2 12, Camino 8 0-0 17, Henne 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 1-6 59.

UG CHRISTIAN (1-8)

E. Bechman 1 0-0 2, Cochran 1 4-6 6, Emond 8 3-6 21, Riley 3 0-0 6, Brown 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-12 35.

Halftime—Wis. Deaf 28, UG Christian 13. 3-point goals—Arriola 3, Camino. Emond 2. Total fouls—Wis. Deaf 18, UG Christian 5. Rebounds—UG Christian 28 (Emond 16).

(MONDAY'S GAME)

Union Grove Christian 21

Early View 19

UG CHRISTIAN (1-7)

E. Bechman 2 1-2 5, A. Cochran 2 1-5 5, Emond 3 1-2 7, Riley 1 2-4 4, Brown 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-15 21.

EARLY VIEW (0-4)

Maxwell 2 0-0 4, Tharp 1 0-3 3, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Isabell 3 1-4 7, Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-4 19.

Halftime—UG Christian 11, Early View 10. 3-point goals—Tharp, Johnson. Total fouls—UG Christian 6, Early View 17. Rebounds—UG Christian 38 (Emond 30).

