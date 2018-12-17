State scores
Badger 77, Kenosha Indian Trail 66
Belleville 60, Monticello 54
Clintonville 50, Bonduel 40
Cuba City 74, Potosi 62
Deerfield 83, Parkview 64
Gilman 83, Lake Holcombe 70, OT
Hurley 56, Bayfield 44
Hustisford 86, Valley Christian 35
Johnson Creek 64, Waterloo 61
Mellen 66, Butternut 41
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 82, Milwaukee School of Languages 55
New Glarus 85, Barneveld 49
Oakfield 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 41
Pardeeville 58, Montello 40
Pecatonica 73, River Ridge 59
Rio 74, Princeton/Green Lake 35
Solon Springs 50, South Shore 43
St. Mary Catholic 70, Brillion 69
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Lodi 51
Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee King 62
Wonewoc-Center 58, Weston 17
High school girls
Racine County
Shoreland Lutheran 69, Park 60
Other state scores
Albany 53, Johnson Creek 37
Arcadia 38, Cochrane-Fountain City 26
Belleville 70, Monticello 29
Bonduel 51, Algoma 46
Chilton 65, Reedsville 35
Edgar 64, Northland Lutheran 47
Howards Grove 55, Sheboygan Christian 22
Hustisford 55, Williams Bay 25
Iowa-Grant 57, Highland 37
Marinette 31, Waupaca 20
Mayville 52, Columbus 49
Melrose-Mindoro 69, Colfax 52
New Glarus 85, Barneveld 49
Niagara 47, Florence 31
Ozaukee 67, Lomira 50
Prairie Farm 68, Birchwood 43
Randolph 59, Cambria-Friesland 26
St. Mary Catholic 52, New London 50
Washburn 46, Mercer 25
Wisconsin Dells 49, River Valley 26
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (8-1)
Koker 10 20-22 43, Heath Cock 5 3-6 13, Pagel 2 0-0 4, Salfor 2 0-0 4, Lange 1 0-0 3, Koesther 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 25-30 69.
PARK (4-6)
Thompson 10 1-1 25, Betker 6 4-8 17, Senzig 2 4-6 8, Barkley 0 3-6 3, Griffin 1 0-0 2, D. Price 1 0-0 2, A. Price 0 1-4 1. Totals 21 13-25 60.
Halftime—Shoreland 37, Park 29. 3-point goals—Koker 3, Lange, Thompson 4, Betker.
Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 17, Park 21. Fouled out—Senzig.
Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 43 (Koker 13), Park 35 (Griffin 11).
