State scores

Badger 77, Kenosha Indian Trail 66

Belleville 60, Monticello 54

Clintonville 50, Bonduel 40

Cuba City 74, Potosi 62

Deerfield 83, Parkview 64

Gilman 83, Lake Holcombe 70, OT

Hurley 56, Bayfield 44

Hustisford 86, Valley Christian 35

Johnson Creek 64, Waterloo 61

Mellen 66, Butternut 41

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 82, Milwaukee School of Languages 55

New Glarus 85, Barneveld 49

Oakfield 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 41

Pardeeville 58, Montello 40

Pecatonica 73, River Ridge 59

Rio 74, Princeton/Green Lake 35

Solon Springs 50, South Shore 43

St. Mary Catholic 70, Brillion 69

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Lodi 51

Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee King 62

Wonewoc-Center 58, Weston 17

High school girls

Racine County

Shoreland Lutheran 69, Park 60

Other state scores

Albany 53, Johnson Creek 37

Arcadia 38, Cochrane-Fountain City 26

Belleville 70, Monticello 29

Bonduel 51, Algoma 46

Chilton 65, Reedsville 35

Edgar 64, Northland Lutheran 47

Howards Grove 55, Sheboygan Christian 22

Hustisford 55, Williams Bay 25

Iowa-Grant 57, Highland 37

Marinette 31, Waupaca 20

Mayville 52, Columbus 49

Melrose-Mindoro 69, Colfax 52

New Glarus 85, Barneveld 49

Niagara 47, Florence 31

Ozaukee 67, Lomira 50

Prairie Farm 68, Birchwood 43

Randolph 59, Cambria-Friesland 26

St. Mary Catholic 52, New London 50

Washburn 46, Mercer 25

Wisconsin Dells 49, River Valley 26

Shoreland Lutheran 69, Park 60

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (8-1)

Koker 10 20-22 43, Heath Cock 5 3-6 13, Pagel 2 0-0 4, Salfor 2 0-0 4, Lange 1 0-0 3, Koesther 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 25-30 69.

PARK (4-6)

Thompson 10 1-1 25, Betker 6 4-8 17, Senzig 2 4-6 8, Barkley 0 3-6 3, Griffin 1 0-0 2, D. Price 1 0-0 2, A. Price 0 1-4 1. Totals 21 13-25 60.

Halftime—Shoreland 37, Park 29. 3-point goals—Koker 3, Lange, Thompson 4, Betker.

Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 17, Park 21. Fouled out—Senzig.

Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 43 (Koker 13), Park 35 (Griffin 11).

