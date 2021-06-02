High school agate for June 3

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
WIAA REGIONALS
Division 1 Franklin Regional
At Oakwood Park G.C., par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Muskego 334, 2. Case 343, 3. Kenosha Indian Trail 344, 4. Franklin 346, 5. Kenosha Tremper 353, 6. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 458, Horlick, Park incomplete teams
MEDALIST: (tie) Mirsberger, Franklin, 76 and Dahl, Tremper, 76.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Dahl, Tremper, 76. Cerny, Horlick, 83. Baldwin, Tremper, 87. Logan, Tremper, 91.
CASE: Nolan 81, LoPiccolo 86, Doerflinger 82, Boscher 94, Nelsen 95.
HORLICK: Cerny 83, Jordan 117.
PARK: Allison 94, Hutchinson 95.
Division 1 Waukesha South Regional
At Morningstar G.C., Waukesha, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Kettle Moraine 295, 2. Waukesha West 329, 3. Pewaukee 330, 4. Oconomowoc 332, 5. Waukesha North 338, 6. Waterford 351, 7. Burlington 369, 8. Waukesha South 374.
MEDALIST: Vinopal, Kettle Moraine, 72.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Piacsek, North, 76. Roanhouse, Waterford, 79. Hoeppner, North, 82. Van Galen, South, 83.
WATERFORD: Roanhouse 79, Hoshauer 86, Finnegan 91, Mayer 103, Chart 95.
BURLINGTON: Gonzalez 91, Kramer 91, Stang 97, Graham 90, Isermann 101.
Division 2 St. Catherine's Regional
At Ives Grove G.L., par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 336, 2. Milw. Saint Thomas More 373, 3. Whitefish Bay Dominican 376, 4. Milw. Pius XI 391, 5. Shorewood 402, 6. East Troy 408, St. Catherine's incomplete team.
MEDALIST: Tusing, Catholic Memorial, 75.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Phillips, Shorewood, 84. Skwierawski, Shorewood, 93. Friedl, East Troy, 95. Fitch, Shorewood, 100.
ST. CATHERINE'S: Sosnay 123, Rule 142.
Boys tennis
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
Franklin 7, Case 0
SINGLES: 1 — Dzvibek def. Schmidtmann 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Topalim def. Patel 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Juika won by default. 4 — Beckmann won by default.
DOUBLES: 1 — Bartoshevich-Cartwright def. Mills-Werner 6-3, 6-1. 2 — Heffner-Hillstrom def. Herness-Brouillette 6-0, 6-1. 3 — Peddamallu-Bhattachory won by default.
Prairie 5, Martin Luther 2
SINGLES: 1 — Bajaj, P, def. Brandt, ML, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Desai, P, def. Lerret, ML, 6-0, 6-2. 3 — Garduno, P, def. Laack, ML, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (1). 4 — Kogutkiewicz, ML, def. Swanson, P, 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES: 1 — Dreifuerst-Eaton, P, def. Schultz-Singh, ML, 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Morales-Sharpe, P, def. Povlick-Witkowiak, ML, 6-1, 6-1. 3 — Hutchins-Pelzek, ML, def. Matthew-D'Alesandro, P, 6-1, 7-5.
Thomas More 7, St. Catherine's/Lutheran 0
SINGLES: 1 — Carls def. Klein 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Rukkoff def. Barron 6-2, 6-0. 3 — Snyder def. Barragan 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Nyrkov won by default.
DOUBLES: 1 — Paniagua-Adams def. Ealdiver-Barthel 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Kuspa - Goyco def. Meza-Barron 6-0, 6-1. 3 — Schaefer - Harris won by default.
Track & field
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
Union Grove quadrangular
At Union Grove
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Westosha Central 106, 2. (tie) Union Grove, Burlington 76, 4. St. Catherine's 11.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Anderson, Union Grove, 5-2, 2. May, Union Grove, 5-2, 3. Sylvester, Burlington, 5-0. Long jump — 1. Stamm, Union Grove, 18-11, 2. McCamera, Burlington, 18-10¾, 3. Eisner, Burlington, 18-8¼. Triple jump — 1. Eisner, Burlington, 40-7, 2. McCamera, Burlington, 37-7. Pole vault — 1. Engberg, Westosha Central, 10-6, 2. Shenkenberg, Burlington, 10-6, 3. Northrop, Burlington, 10-0. Shot put — 1. Ford, Union Grove, 45-8½, 3. Larez, Union Grove, 41-6. Discus — 1. Therman, Westosha Central, 135-1, 2. Ford, Union Grove, 130-4, 3. Larez, Union Grove, 124-9. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Westosha Central 8:52.56, 2. Union Grove 9:02.33 (McMahon, Reich, Janda, Matuszek) 9:02.33, 3. Burlington 9:28.04. 110 high hurdles — 1. Rasor, Westosha Central, 18.40, 2. Mann, Burlington, 19.45, 3. Ryan, Burlington, 19.50. 100 meters — 1. Topercer, Westosha Central, 11.66, 3. Thomas, St. Catherine's, 12.55. 1,600 — 1. Slade, Westosha Central, 4:54.01, 2. Shiveley, Union Grove, 4:56.21, 3. Sylvester, Burlington, 4:58.19. 4x200 relay — 1. Westosha Central 1:34.70, 2. Burlington 1:39.39, 3. Union Grove (Roussel, Tennessen, Vanek, Kokat) 1:45.68. 400 — 1. Topercer, Westosha Central, 49.89, 2. Nienhaus, Burlington, 54.01, 3. Hunter, St. Catherine's, 54.17. 4x100 relay — 1. Westosha Central 46.19, 2. Burlington 47.45, 3. Union Grove (Amon, Tennessen, Roussel, Kokat) 48.19. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Ryan, Burlington, 45.36. 800 — 1. McMahon, Union Grove, 2:13.72, 2. Anderson, Union Grove, 2:16.53, 3. Krueger, Burlington, 2:17.17. 200 — 1. Topercer, Westosha Central, 23.05. 3,200 — 1. Allen, Westosha Central, 9:49.01, 2. Johnson, Union Grove, 10:08.62, 3. Reich, Union Grove, 10:27.19. 4x400 relay — 1. Burlington 3:48.37, 2. Union Grove (Stamm, Schmitt, Schiveley, Anderson) 3:49.13.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington 104, 2. Westosha Central 89, 3. Union Grove 56, 4. St. Catherine's 1.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Stamm, Union Grove, 4-8, 3. Safar, Burlington, 4-6. Long jump — 1. Wierzbicki, Westosha Central, 15-4¼, 2. Wright, Burlington, 13-9, 3. Carter, Union Grove, 12-11¼. Triple jump — 1. Wierzbicki, Westosha Central, 34-1, 2. Mangold, Burlington, 33-8¾, 3. Sanfelippo, Burlington, 31-4½. Pole vault — 1. Vos, Burlington, 7-6. Shot put — 1. Gofoth, Westosha Central, 28-4, 2. Feuker, Union Grove, 28-2½, 3. Riggle, Burlington, 27-5½. Discus — 1. Frohmader, Burlington, 95-0, 3. Riggle, Burlington, 80-7. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Burlington 11:49.39. 100 high hurdles — 1. Lamers, Union Grove, 17.53, 2. Aguirre, Burlington, 19.27, 3. Gruber, Union Grove, 19.54. 100 meters — 1. Daniels, Westosha Central, 14.17. 1,600 — 1. Kayler, Union Grove, 5:30.26, 2. McDermit, Burlington, 6:30.66, 3. Clapp, Burlington, 6:42.87. 4x200 relay — 1. Westosha Central 1:52.86, 2. Burlington 2:08.74. 400 — 1. Mangold, Burlington, 1:02.55, 2. Nichols, Burlington, 1:04.53, 3. Martinez, Union Grove, 1:05.56. 4x100 relay — 1. Westosha Central 53.24, 2. Burlington 55.03. 300 low hurdles — 1. Lamers, Union Grove, 48.60, 2. Gruber, Union Grove, 49.87, 3. Aguirre, Burlington, 55.69. 800 — 1. Mars, Union Grove, 2:44.34, 2. Soto, Burlington, 2:48.96, 3. Bowers, Union Grove, 2:49.19. 200 — 1. Preusker, Burlington, 28.33, 3. Wright, Burlington, 29.90. 3,200 — 1. Gillmore, Westosha Central, 13:51.34. 4x400 relay — 1. Westosha Central 4:25.00, 2. Burlington 4:35.57.
Richmond Erickson Invitational
At Hart Park, Wauwatosa
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Franklin 151, 2. Waterford 124.5, 3. Wauwatosa East 104, 4. Cedarburg 97, 5. Grafton 82, 6. Wauwatosa West 72, 7. Port Washington 69, 8. Milw. Marquette 48.5, 9. Glendale Nicolet 13.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Dixon, Wauwatosa West, 6-0. Long jump — 1. Johnson, Waterford, 19-11, 4. Bosch, Waterford, 18-8. Triple jump — 1. Olsen, Cedarburg, 43-1½, 6. (tie) Peterson, Waterford and Walkowski, Waterford, 34-5. Pole vault — 1. Wodushek, Wauwatosa East, 13, 2. McNair, Waterford, 12, 6. Czajka, Waterford, 9-6. Shot put — 1. Jessup, Franklin, 54-1½. Discus — 1. Jessup, Franklin, 159-1, 2. Schaal, Waterford, 139-9. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Grafton 9:09.18, 4. Waterford (Baller, Werry, Runnells, Heeren) 9:55.28. 110 high hurdles — 1. Maffet, Waterford, 16.50, 3. Tromp, Waterford, 17.87. 100 meters — 1. Harris, Franklin, 11.13. 600 — 1. Kalies, Grafton, 1:30.47. 1,000 — 1. Raasch, Port Washington, 2:40.43, 2. Muffick, Waterford, 2:47.32. 1,600 — 1. Buchanan, Waterford, 4:38.46. 4x200 relay — 1. Franklin 1:30.47, 6. Waterford (Brink, Peterson, Czajka, Bosch) 1:41.76. 400 — 1. Dodge, Wauwatosa East, 52.06, 2. Johnson, Waterford, 54.07. 4x100 relay — 1. Franklin 43.28, 5. Waterford (Shepstone, Wendt, DuPont, Brink) 49.95. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Burrell, Cedarburg, 42.75, 3. Tromp, Waterford, 45.33, 5. Jonietz, Waterford, 46.41. 800 — 1. Raasch, Port Washington, 2:00.03, 3. Muffick, Waterford, 2:07.22, 4. Buchanan, Waterford, 2:09.26. 200 — 1. Nichols, Wauwatosa East, 22.55, 3. Johnson, Waterford, 23.29. 3,200 — 1. Baker, Grafton, 9:52.39. 4x400 relay — 1. Wauwatosa East 3:35.65, 5. Waterford (Bosch, Czajka, Buchanan, Muffick) 3:49.43.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Franklin 152.5, 2. Wauwatosa East 120, 3. Waterford 112, 4. Port Washington 94, 5. Grafton 82, 6. Cedarburg 69, 7. Wauwatosa West 67, 8. Milw. DSHA 61.5.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Mirek, Grafton, 5-0, 3. Williams, Waterford, 4-10. Long jump — 1. Septon, Franklin, 16-6½, 4. Roth, Waterford, 15-5. Triple jump — 1. Septon, Franklin, 34-4, 3. Busch, Waterford, 32-7½. Pole vault — 1. Stangel, Wauwatosa East, 8-6, 3. Sheeley, Waterford, 7-6, 6. Zito, Waterford, 7-0. Shot put — 1. Busch, Waterford, 32-2. Discus — 1. Lentz, Port Washington, 99-3. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Franklin 10:40.35. 100 high hurdles — 1. Schmidt, Wauwatosa West, 17.22, 2. Sheeley, Waterford, 17.75. 100 meters — 1. Mays, Wauwatosa East, 12.32, 2. A. Guardiola, Waterford, 13.11. 600 — 1. Phillips, Wauwatosa East, 1:45.25. 1,000 — 1. Russell, DSHA, 3:12.84, 4. Arteaga, Waterford, 3:25.31. 1,600 — 1. Krouse, Wauwatosa West, 5:26.72, 6. Datka, Waterford, 5:54.04. 4x200 relay — 1. Cedarburg 1:49.15, 6. Waterford (I. Guardiola, Harris, Zito, Belmontes) 1:58.17. 400 — 1. Mays, Wauwatosa East, 1:02.20. 4x100 relay — 1. Cedarburg 51.29, 3. Waterford (I. Guardiola, Roth, Williams, A. Guardiola) 53.09. 300 low hurdles — 1. Schmidt, Wauwatosa West, 49.97, 3. Jonietz, Waterford, 50.12, 5. Sheeley, Waterford, 52.85. 800 — 1. Grimm, Cedarburg, 2:27.67, 5. Schaal, Waterford, 2:36.16. 200 — 1. A. Guardiola, Waterford, 27.76, 3. Williams, Waterford, 28.01. 3,200 — 1. Krouse, Wauwatosa West, 11:46.78. 4x400 relay — 1. Wauwatosa East 4:15.05, 4. Waterford 4:29.35 (Roth, Belmontes, Rozanski, Williams) 4:29.35.