High, hard: Indians' Clevinger takes aim at cheating Astros

And now that the Astros have been exposed, Clevinger said sign-stealing may be more prevalent than anyone realized.

"I'm not debating that it's not," he said. "The point is we know who it is. People see the repercussions now. I have no idea where it's going to go from here, whether it's detrimental enough, but I think there's enough punishment involved that it's going to steer teams away from doing it. Hopefully there will be more checks and balances involved in the video department, be it with MLB through each game."

The Astros were also fined $5 million, a penalty Clevinger found insulting, and he's sorry Fiers has been cast as a villain by some for talking about his former team.

"What's he going to do, while he's wearing their colors going into the playoffs?" Clevinger said. "He's got to speak out now. He's going to have to do it after. It doesn't matter when he spoke out. It's the fact that he did it. It had to come to light."

Clevinger didn't start against the Astros last season, but said during an outing against them in 2018 that he began to wonder if something was amiss.

The 29-year-old said he threw a 95 mph inside fastball to Houston outfielder Tony Kemp, who pulled it down the line for a hit.