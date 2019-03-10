Natisha Hiedeman, the Big East Player of the Year, scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and No. 17 Marquette opened the conference tournament by beating ninth-seeded St. John's 88-57 at Chicago.
Allazia Blockton added 17 points, Amani Wilborn scored 13 and Lauren Van Kleuen had 11 for the top-seeded Golden Eagles (25-6).
Alisha Kebbe, Akina Wellere and Curteeona Brelove had 13 points apiece for the Red Storm (15-16).
NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 99, NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 79: Jessica Shepard had a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Notre Dame claimed its fifth Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in six years by routing Louisville 99-79 on Sunday at Greensboto, N.C.
Jackie Young added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brianna Turner had 20 points and Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 apiece for the top-seeded Fighting Irish (30-3).
The defending national champs never trailed in beating the Cardinals for the second time this season and avenging their loss in last year's ACC championship game — their only one in conference tournament play since joining the ACC in 2013-14.
Bionca Dunham scored 18 points and ACC player of the year Asia Durr finished with 15 for the second-seeded and short-handed Cardinals (29-3), who couldn't keep the Irish out of the lane and struggled from long range.
NO. 7 STANFORD 64, NO. 6 OREGON 57: DiJonai Carrington scored 22 points, and Stanford erased some unpleasant recent history against Oregon to win the Pac-12 Tournament title at Las Vegas.
For the Cardinal (28-4), it was their 13th tournament championship in the last 18, and they took a measure of revenge after losing to Oregon in the title game last season. The Ducks also routed Stanford by 40 points a month ago, the worst defeat in Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's career.
Sabrina Ionescu, who led Oregon with 27 points and 12 rebounds, ended a four-minute field goal drought with a jumper with 1:14 left. She was the only Oregon player to hit a basket for the Ducks (29-4) in the final eight minutes.
Stanford made all six of its free throws in the final minute to seal the victory. As the final seconds ticked off, the Cardinal players ran to half-court to celebrate.
NO. 1 BAYLOR 88, KANSAS STATE 60: Kalani Brown scored 23 points in 21 minutes, and Baylor breezed past Kansas State in a Big 12 tournament semifinal at Oklahoma City.
Juicy Landrum scored 19 points and Lauren Cox had 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Lady Bears (30-1), who won their 22nd straight game. Baylor shot 45 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Wildcats 54-32.
Baylor (30-1) will go for its ninth tournament title in 11 years on Monday night against No. 19 Iowa State.
Peyton Williams and Christianna Carr each scored 12 points for Kansas State (21-11), which had its six-game winning streak snapped.
NO. 2 UCONN 81, SOUTH FLORIDA 45: Megan Walker scored 24 points and Napheesa Collier added 23 to lead UConn past South Florida at Uncasville, Conn., and move Huskies into their sixth straight American Athletic Conference championship game.
Crystal Dangerfield added 11 points and Christyn Williams chipped in 10 for Connecticut (30-2), which has never lost to an AAC opponent and has won 30 games for a 14th consecutive season.
The Huskies, playing their third straight game without All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, never trailed.
Sydni Harvey had 13 points for USF (18-15).
NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 101, ARKANSAS 70: Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Mississippi State pounded Arkansas at Greenville, S.C., to win its first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship.
The Bulldogs (30-2) and McCowan scored the most points ever in an SEC Tournament title game — and ended their own 0-4 mark when reaching the event finals. They took control with an 18-0 run in the first quarter and never gave the Razorbacks (20-14) hope for a comeback.
Mississippi State surpassed Georgia's 94 points in winning the 1986 event.
Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 24 points.
NO. 10 IOWA 90, NO. 8 MARYLAND 76: Megan Gustafson scored 26 points in the first half and finished with 45 to lead Iowa past Maryland at Indianapolis for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2001.
It's the longest gap between conference crowns since the tourney became an annual event in 1995. The Hawkeyes (26-6) also claimed the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid with a victory over the Big Ten's regular-season champion.
Gustafson's point total was the second-most in tourney history, trailing only her 48-point performance in a quarterfinal loss to Minnesota last year.
Kaila Charles scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Terrapins (28-4), who lost for just the second time in 14 games — both to Iowa and this time largely because of Gustafson's incredible start.
