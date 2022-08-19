 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hezekiah L. Saffold

Hezekiah Saffold

Hezekiah L. Saffold, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, intentionally interfere with use of service dog by obstructing, intimidating or jeopardizing safety, resisting an officer.

