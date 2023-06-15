Mike Watkins realized Kevin Heywood could be a Division I athlete with significant Power Five interest before he even stepped on the field as a high school freshman.

Watkins coached at Bishop McDevitt High School, where he met Heywood in the school’s parking lot.

“You could see when an eighth-grader looks the way that he does, you know that the sky’s the limit,” Watkins told Lee Newspapers. “You knew he was gonna have the measurables where colleges would be interested. But it’s more than the measurables.

“Kev loves football. He plays the game like he loves football. So you’ll see on his tape, it’s just such a high motor, and Kev’s a worker.”

Heywood indeed evolved into a highly coveted recruit with offers from the who’s who of the college football world and made his commitment to the University of Wisconsin on June 6.

“So Kevin put the work in to develop his body,” Watkins said. “He puts the work in in the film room to get a good understanding of what he needs to do. So technically, he’s very, very sound.

“Physically, like I said, he put himself in a really good position to make sure he was training really, really hard. So he just built himself to be where he’s at now at 6-foot-7½ and 305 pounds. And he’s very, very athletic for a guy that size. Attached with the motor that he has, you knew he was going to be special.”

Here are five things to know about the 2024 prospect, his recruiting journey, and why he became one of four current commits projected to play on the offensive line.

The recruiting breakdown

On3, 247Sports' composite ratings (but not its standalone rankings), ESPN and Rivals all evaluate Heywood as a four-star recruit. On3 rates him the highest as the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 111 in the 2024 class.

Very notable Power Five interest surfaced for Heywood. He has tweeted offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UW.

Quite the journey

Heywood is well-traveled between his prep career and where he’s gone on the recruiting trail. He began at Bishop McDevitt his freshman year, but the Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed it in 2021. He then made his way to Archbishop Wood High School for his sophomore and junior seasons before arriving at Pope John Paul II High School in Royserford, Pennsylvania, earlier this year. He’ll play for the Golden Panthers for his senior season.

Heywood’s recruiting stock continued to rise, and he said he visited several schools in the spring: Pittsburgh, Miami, Notre Dame, UW, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Alabama.

Why Wisconsin?

Heywood enjoyed that unofficial visit to UW in early April but wanted to ensure it was the spot for him. Heywood returned the weekend of June 2-4 with his mother and stepfather for an official visit, and redshirt sophomore tackle Nolan Rucci hosted him. Rucci was a five-star offensive lineman for the class of 2021 from the state of Pennsylvania.

Heywood announced an hour before fellow Keystone State native Ryan Cory announced his commitment to UW.

“We were on a boat,” Heywood said. “It was me, Ryan Cory, the QB commit Mabrey (Mettauer), tight ends Grant (Stec) and Rob (Booker II), and this other D-end, Dom (Nichols). And then me and Ryan were like, ‘If you guys jump in, us two’ll commit,’ and then the coaches jumped in.

“But besides that, I was really gonna commit on Sunday, because I just really enjoyed it, and I really really liked it. … I could really see (offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.) coaching me.”

Heywood and Cory currently join cornerback Vernon Woodward III and defensive lineman Hank Weber as players who took official visits that week who later announced their commitments.

Several factors weighed into Heywood’s decision.

“It really was just the way I felt up there,” he said. “It was just different meeting the players, my family being around the coaches. I could see they were enjoying the official. I was really enjoying it.

“Coach Bicknell always stayed in touch with me, visited me at school, coach (Colin) Hitschler, it was just always love from Wisconsin.”

Out on the edge

Pope John Paul II coach Scott Reed foresees Heywood to continue to play right tackle for his program.

“We’re gonna let him kind of stay there and so he’s gonna be there and he’s gonna be a part of our defensive line rotation,” Reed said. “He’s gonna have major playing time, at least while he’s with us in high school.”

The Golden Panthers finished up their spring minicamp June 6, and Reed likened Heywood to a sponge.

“You think this guy with all this ability, there would be a lot of kids who would just say, ‘Hey, I already know what I’m doing,’ and stuff like that,” Reed said. “But nah, he’s asking questions. … His footwork, his technique is really amazing. It’s awesome to have a kid like that because I can actually use him to show our other linemen, ‘Hey, this is what we’re looking to do here. This is what it should look like.’”

How he could be used at UW

Heywood said that the Badgers’ staff envisions him a tackle at the next level and believes he could play on either side of the offensive line.

Mettauer, UW’s four-star quarterback commit, has already done some homework on his future teammate.

“Watched some of his film, very aggressive, can pass set really well,” Mettauer told Lee Newspapers last week. “That’s really what you need when you’re a righty quarterback, so he can protect you on the left side and pick up blitzes at the same time.”

Just how does Heywood describe himself as a lineman?

“I got great bend,” he said. “I stretch every day, keep my hips loose. I attack, stay low and I’ll hit you.”