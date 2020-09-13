Heyward bails out Cubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Saturday night.

NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn't allowed a homer all season long.

“I think that’s extremely rewarding as a group and gives you a lot of momentum,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “(There's) a lot of positivity, especially going forward, if we want to continue on the championship path that we want to be on.”

Javier Báez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles. Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer.

“I was trying to go inside," Hader said. "Obviously I’m not too sure where it went, but I’m going to assume it was probably down and in. Probably a good pitch for him to just drop the barrel on.”

Lefties were batting just .115 with six homers against Hader in the All-Star closer's career coming into the game. He hadn't allowed a hit to a lefty all season long before Saturday.