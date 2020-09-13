Heyward bails out Cubs

MILWAUKEE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Saturday night.
NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn't allowed a homer all season long.
“I think that’s extremely rewarding as a group and gives you a lot of momentum,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “(There's) a lot of positivity, especially going forward, if we want to continue on the championship path that we want to be on.”
Javier Báez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles. Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer.
“I was trying to go inside," Hader said. "Obviously I’m not too sure where it went, but I’m going to assume it was probably down and in. Probably a good pitch for him to just drop the barrel on.”
Lefties were batting just .115 with six homers against Hader in the All-Star closer's career coming into the game. He hadn't allowed a hit to a lefty all season long before Saturday.
“Balls down the middle are going to get hit, no matter who you are out there," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "You don’t get a pass for those pitches.”
After Heyward and company returned to the dugout, Ildemaro Vargas followed with another homer to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Hader (1-2) then retired the next two batters, but the damage was done.
"These kind of things carry into other games,” Ross said. "Where once you’ve done it, once you’ve come back, once you’ve faced one of the best in the game and beat them at the back end when things weren’t going well throughout the day."
Milwaukee wasted a strong effort by Brent Suter, who stepped in after Brett Anderson was scratched because of right hip soreness. Suter struck out six in three scoreless innings, and four relievers combined for five innings of three-hit ball before Hader faltered in the ninth.
