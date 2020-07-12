'He's got stuff that could put you back on your heels': Chicago White Sox are ready to rely on relief pitcher Aaron Bummer in any situation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One day during spring training, Aaron Bummer told Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria he was impressed with teammates Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease and Dane Dunning while watching them throw in the bullpen.

Renteria responded with a compliment for Bummer.

“I said, ‘Man, I wouldn’t want to sit in the (batter’s) box with you pitching,’ “ Renteria said in early March. “He’s got stuff that could put you back on your heels. He can get a lot of ground balls for us in big situations.”

Bummer is one of the top bullpen options for the Sox. The 26-year-old left-hander had a strong spring with five strikeouts and two walks in 4? hitless innings. And then baseball went on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bummer is now gearing up for the 60-game season at summer camp.

“I want to be ready to go every day,” Bummer said Thursday. “A lot of relievers pride themselves on that, to be ready to go each and every day. If it’s three outs, two outs, two innings, whatever it is, I want to do as much as I can to help my ballclub win.