Herman Randell Haynes May 14, 2021

Herman Randell Haynes, 700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).