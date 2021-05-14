 Skip to main content
Herman Randell Haynes
Herman Randell Haynes, 700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

