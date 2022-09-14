Herman G. Easley, 1300 block of Orchard Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
On Sunday, more than half-a-foot of rain poured on the Racine area. That’s never happened before in recorded history here.
The shooting was reported near the end of the Horlick High School Rebels' first loss of the season, by a score of 37-17 to Oak Creek High School.
The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
The first two buildings have been approved for a new business park popping up at the southeast corner of where Interstate 94 passes over Highway K (Northwestern Avenue), just across the street from DeBack Farms Business Park.
From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting
Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.
Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.
“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.
A Racine man has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10.
They thought they were doing business with one of their usual suppliers, but the owners of a Racine County heating and air-conditioning business sent $160,000 to thieves from the country of Iceland.
A 59-year-old man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run Sunday evening in Uptown.
Racine man accused of distributing marijuana from New York, had over 15 pounds of marijuana in his home
He also allegedly had a ghost gun in his possession.