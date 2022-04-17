Heritage Walking Tours return in May

Participants explore Downtown Racine and discover the area’s rich industrial and architectural history. Using still-standing historic buildings and stories of past structures, tour guides will share notable residents, their impact and how they lived.

Tickets cost $15. The tour is not recommended for ages 11 and younger and there are no public bathrooms available along the path; there are a number of stops and benches for resting. People can purchase tickets online at racineheritagemuseum.org and in the museum shop. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the scheduled tour. The tour is approximately 1 mile and can take up to two hours.