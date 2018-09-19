Horlick’s Malted Milk, food mixers, military tanks, Little Golden Books and floor polish share a common thread that Racine County folks may know and are proud of: All were produced (and some invented) right here in southeastern Wisconsin, and all are a part of the county’s rich history that visitors to the Racine Heritage Museum can learn more about. All pictured products on display at the Heritage Museum were made right here in Racine County.
The museum at 701 Main St., in Downtown Racine, is dedicated to preserving the material culture and telling the special stories of the people of Racine County: their achievements, diversity, inventive genius, productivity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit.
The museum is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Photos by Stephanie Jones, stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com
