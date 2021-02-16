Here's what local elected officials are saying about Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal

Gov. Tony Evers' $91 billion budget — unveiled online on Tuesday due to the ongoing pandemic — includes $1 billion in tax increases and faces major headway in the Republican-led Legislature, where many of the governor's policy ideas have garnered little support. Evers' proposal would raise total spending nearly 10% over current levels, similar to the increase Evers proposed in his first budget.
A finalized 2021-23 budget is due by July 1.
Evers' proposals, many of which were already known such as the legalization of marijuana while others are new public revelations such as the proposal to overturn Scott Walker's Act 10, was quickly met with rebuke from Republicans, most importantly from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who concluded a three-paragraph statement in response by promising "Legislative Republicans will again craft a budget that’s good for all of Wisconsin.”
When Evers' proposed his last biennial budget, Republicans reworked it, although Evers still made dozens of edits with his line-item veto power. It looks like Wisconsin's next budget could be on a similar track this time around.
Here's how local leaders have reacted:
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester
“The governor has proposed a bounce backward budget. Instead of priorities to move the state forward, his budget is more of a political document to fill the wish lists of his own party.
“It’s simply an unrealistic proposal. The spending plan contains far too many poison pills like expanding welfare, legalizing recreational marijuana, repealing Act 10 and growing the size of government.
“Republicans have been putting forward responsible budgets that fund the state’s priorities while protecting taxpayers. In fact, after pulling out the irresponsible items from the governor’s first proposal in 2019, Republicans passed a conservative budget that the governor signed into law. Our fiscal policies have continually led to budget surpluses and record rainy day fund balances. Legislative Republicans will again craft a budget that’s good for all of Wisconsin.”
Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine
“This is a winning budget for Wisconsin’s working families.
"With the Governor’s budget, we can invest in our shared future, our local economy, and an equitable recovery from COVID-19, while tackling climate change and building sustainable, resilient communities. Governor Evers’ plan to update our aging infrastructure, develop green jobs, support entrepreneurship, and invest in climate change mitigation is a great first step in creating good-paying, family-supporting jobs for every Wisconsin worker.”
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine
“This speech was ‘blah, blah, blah.’ We’ve heard it all before. Governor Evers has proposed the same liberal wish list as he did two years ago. These are tired, old, rejected and downright dangerous ideas that have no business being including in a budget and no chance of becoming law.
In most budgets, the 'devil is in the details,' but with this budget, the devils are in plain sight. We already know that he is proposing doubling or tripling local sales taxes, legalizing drug use, and letting criminals out of jail, and we haven’t even read the legislation yet. If that’s what he’s highlighting as the 'good things' in the budget, I shudder to think what he hasn’t told us.
“Even blind squirrels find nuts, however. The Governor’s desire to fund venture capital and continue the tuition freeze are good ideas. I hope that as I read the budget I find more, but increasing spending by $3.2 billion? No, thank you.
“No matter what Governor Evers proposes, my commitment remains the same: budget within our means, create opportunity based on skills and ability, get all sectors of Wisconsin’s economy roaring, and make Wisconsin the safest and best place to live, work, and play.”
Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha
“Tonight we heard Gov. Evers’ vision for the future of our state when he introduced the Badger Bounce Back Agenda. As I have said many times over, working people and small businesses are my number one priority, and I am grateful that Gov. Evers’ budget strongly prioritizes Main Street as well.
“In his 2021-23 budget, Gov. Evers has prioritized:
- Middle class families, by investing in child care and helping families buy homes and build equity.
- Workers, by increasing the minimum wage and repealing harmful policies like Right to Work
- Main Street businesses, by investing $200M in small business programs and $29M in workforce development initiatives
- Entrepreneurs, by creating a $100M venture capital fund
“I hope that as the budget now goes to the Joint Finance Committee for consideration, that they also put our working families and small businesses first, maintaining these important investments in our people and our communities.”
Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers
“One of the things we have learned through the Covid-19 pandemic is how great the divide between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' truly is. I’m happy to see Governor Evers using an expected surplus to address this by strengthening core human service and social safety net programs. The expansion of BadgerCare, the increased investment in mental health services, the small business recovery program, and a minimum wage increase will all benefit Wisconsin’s working families at a time when they really need it.”
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha
"Tonight Governor Evers spoke to the important concerns that are on the minds of the people of Wisconsin. Our state, like every state across our nation, faces tremendous challenges related to the pandemic as we respond and recover from the dual health and economic impacts. Governor Evers has offered a bold plan to get the state back on track.
"A major cornerstone of the budget proposal is investment in the economic recovery for small businesses and access to resources for entrepreneurs. Obviously, given the current pandemic, the bill has many aspects that will advance the state’s healthcare systems and response. However, the document takes a much more comprehensive approach to essential health issues, including substantial funding for mental health, which can help take on the opioid crisis and other substance abuse disorders. It includes important reforms to lower prescription drug prices and control costs. It would also finally accept federal funds to expand BadgerCare coverage, which not only would increase the ability for Wisconsinites to access healthcare, but would also bring millions of federal dollars to the state.
"This budget looks to the future. Nothing is more fundamental to the future success of our state than the education of our next generation. Evers' budget supports our children and our families by ensuring the state pays its full share for their education. It also provides the framework for success by ensuring both the current generation and the next won’t have to operate on crumbling roads and infrastructure, and that we will have access to the broadband internet needed for a global economy.
"Criminal justice reform is also an important aspect of this plan, as we can reduce the substantial cost burden of incarceration through proven common sense treatment and diversion approaches. A facet of this is marijuana legalization, an issue I have worked on throughout my time in office. We should join the many other states who have ended this unnecessary prohibition. It will reduce criminal justice costs, create jobs, generate revenue for community reinvestment and school funding, and provide non-pharmaceutical relief for those dealing with chronic pain and illness.
"Some may say we must hold off on addressing the state's many long-standing issues at this time, but I look forward to working with Governor Evers to prove that we can both walk and chew gum, and we can take on the concerns of Wisconsin families. The problems we had a year ago did not go away because of more recent problems. The solutions, investments, and reforms offered by Governor Evers will serve as the blueprint for our bounce back.”
Former Republican Gov., current UW System President Tommy Thompson
“Governor Evers’ budget for the UW System will allow us to tackle some of Wisconsin’s most pressing challenges: expanding online education to meet market demands, tackling prison recidivism to save taxpayer money, leveraging our freshwater resources for economic and environmental gain, expanding opportunity for our neediest students. The budget shows that the Governor recognizes the value we can deliver to all Wisconsinites, as we have during the COVID-19 pandemic. Where there is a problem, the UW wants to help — and the Governor’s budget will allow us to do just that on some of Wisconsin’s toughest problems. We look forward to working with the legislature to deliver a positive budget for UW.”
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities
"Governor Evers’ has proposed a 'local government-friendly' state budget. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities applauds numerous initiatives in the Governor’s budget increasing the tools cities and villages have to serve their residents. We encourage the Legislature to support these ideas, including:
- Critical and long-awaited increases in the shared revenue program, which has declined 49% (adjusted for inflation) over the last 20 years. Shared revenue is the largest single source of local government funding besides property taxes.
- Restoring a measure of local control to property tax levies, allowing local elected officials to approve local budgets with a 2% levy increase. Current state law has held property tax levies below the rate of inflation. This, in combination with repeated cutbacks in shared revenue, has forced local governments to reduce vital local services.
- Restoring payments for municipal services to pre-2011 levels. Local governments have been providing first responder service to state properties while the state pays less than 33 cents on the dollar for that service. Local property taxpayers have paid the rest.
- A local sales tax option for voters in Wisconsin’s larger cities and its counties.
- Increases in General Transportation Aids and Transit Aids.
- Continuation of the highly successful Multimodal Local Supplement transportation program.
- Giving local governments the ability to support workforce housing with Tax Increment Financing.
- Protecting elections by allowing local election clerks to canvass absentee votes on the day prior to the election.
"This budget protects taxpayers and funds essential local services like police, fire, EMS, and local transportation systems. It restores the ability of local leaders to make decisions that are in the best interest of their unique communities. This is truly a local government-friendly budget."