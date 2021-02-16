Here's what local elected officials are saying about Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal

"A major cornerstone of the budget proposal is investment in the economic recovery for small businesses and access to resources for entrepreneurs. Obviously, given the current pandemic, the bill has many aspects that will advance the state’s healthcare systems and response. However, the document takes a much more comprehensive approach to essential health issues, including substantial funding for mental health, which can help take on the opioid crisis and other substance abuse disorders. It includes important reforms to lower prescription drug prices and control costs. It would also finally accept federal funds to expand BadgerCare coverage, which not only would increase the ability for Wisconsinites to access healthcare, but would also bring millions of federal dollars to the state.

"This budget looks to the future. Nothing is more fundamental to the future success of our state than the education of our next generation. Evers' budget supports our children and our families by ensuring the state pays its full share for their education. It also provides the framework for success by ensuring both the current generation and the next won’t have to operate on crumbling roads and infrastructure, and that we will have access to the broadband internet needed for a global economy.