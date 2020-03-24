Here's a list of Racine County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Racine County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Business Name Pickup Delivery Phone Address
Hiawatha Bar & Grill WED/SUN NO 262-886-4855 9809 Durand Ave, Sturtevant
Reefpoint Brewhouse YES YES 262-898-7333 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine

