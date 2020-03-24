Here's a list of Racine County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Racine County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
Racine County food and drink businesses offering pickup and delivery
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Hiawatha Bar & Grill
|WED/SUN
|NO
|262-886-4855
|9809 Durand Ave, Sturtevant
|Reefpoint Brewhouse
|YES
|YES
|262-898-7333
|2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine
