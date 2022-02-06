Herbert leads AFC

Justin Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in Las Vegas in the return of the Pro Bowl.

New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the Baltimore tight end for two TDs in the first half of the Los Angeles Chargers star’s first Pro Bowl appearance.

Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Kyler Murray passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns for the NFC. The Arizona star made it close when he hit Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook for a TD with 2:36 to play, trimming the AFC’s lead to six points.

Jones then got stopped on a scramble at the 2-minute warning, but kept running 55 more yards to the end zone and celebrated alone with the Griddy, pioneered by Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. After learning his celebration was premature, Jones hit Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris for a first down on the next play to allow the AFC to run out the clock.

The AFC players took home $80,000 apiece, while the NFC got $40,000.

The Chicago Bears hired Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday.

Hightower spent the past five seasons as San Francisco’s special teams coordinator and has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. He replaces Chris Tabor in Chicago, where Hightower was assistant special teams coach on John Fox’s staff in 2016.

Special teams played a big role in San Francisco’s NFC championship game run this season. The 49ers blocked a punt and returned it for a tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of their divisional-round game at Green Bay, and former Bear Robbie Gould kicked the winning field goal. San Francisco also blocked a field goal by Green Bay at the end of the first half.

The 49ers then lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

Basketball

The Cavaliers have gone from surprising contenders to serious ones.

Pulling off a major move ahead of this week’s NBA trade deadline, Cleveland added another young star to its roster by agreeing in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert in a deal from Indiana.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal shortly before the teams played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“Cleveland just picked up a heck of a player,” Carlisle said.

The Cavs are sending Rubio, and his expiring $17.8 million contract, a lottery protected first-round draft pick in 2022 and two second-round picks to the Pacers for LeVert, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

Cleveland will also get a second-round pick in 2022, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet participated in the required conference call with the league for approval.

Golf

Harold Varner III holed a 90-foot putt for eagle on the final hole Sunday to go from one shot behind to a stunning victory in the Saudi International.

Varner finished with a 1-under 69 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for his second victory worldwide. This was an Asian Tour event; and Varner previously won the Australia PGA.

Varner faced a tough task to even two-putt for birdie and force a playoff with Bubba Watson. He did one better, a putt that went from one end of the 18th green to the other. Varner threw his putter to the ground and pumped his arms to celebrate.

Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony in Fort Myers, Fla.

“It’s huge for Irish golf,” Maguire said. “There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too.”

Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198.

College football

Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal’s offense with the Hurricanes.

Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The pass rushers did their best to steal the show from quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett in the Senior Bowl Saturday in Mobile. Ala.

Cincinnati’s Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team Saturday.

Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter.

The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top senior and graduated junior NFL prospects.

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Winfrey was the overall game MVP, while Mafe was the National player of the game and Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone was picked as the top American team player.

