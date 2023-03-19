University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn liked the challenge.

Liberty guards Darius McGhee and Colin Porter were small, quick. Hepburn, whose job it was to chase around McGhee for most of the game, was at a disadvantage. So Hepburn used the advantage he had.

Hepburn used his size to score all 27 of his career-high points inside the 3-point arc or at the free-throw line to lead the Badgers to a 75-71 victory over Liberty in Sunday's second-round National Invitation Tournament game at the Kohl Center.

It was a change of pace for Hepburn, who had made 134 field goals with 45.5% of those from 3-point range entering Sunday. But the 6-foot-2 Hepburn weighing 205 pounds had plenty of size over the 5-9, 180-pound McGhee and the 5-9, 145-pound Porter.

“Still playing basketball, still in it to win it,” Hepburn said. “NIT, March Madness, we’re in it to play.”

UW coach Greg Gard acknowledged that with center Steven Crowl’s career-high 36 points on Tuesday and now Hepburn’s performance Sunday, the value of playing in the NIT is well-defined: This is a chance at redemption for these Badgers. And Hepburn, whose efficiency on the offensive end of the floor has been up-and-down throughout the season, was the beneficiary against Liberty (27-9).

UW (19-14) will play the winner of Sunday night's game between top-seeded Oregon and Central Florida. Time and location of the game occurring either Tuesday or Wednesday will be announced once the field is set.

From the early part of the game, Hepburn had no issue with the offensive matchup of either Porter or McGhee. While Hepburn said the smaller guards were a “pain in the (expletive)” on the defensive side of the floor — McGhee scored 31 points — he “liked (the matchup) on offense.”

He dribbled inside, stopping to score on a post move to give UW a 16-14 lead early. Then he connected on an and-1. Three minutes later he started a 7-0 run as part of scoring 12 of the Badgers' last 14 points in the first half.

It started with another and-1, mixed in jumpers and got to the free-throw line as he showed the post wasn't exclusive to Crowl and Tyler Wahl.

“We just thought he could get down low a little more,” Crowl said. “He obviously executed and I thought (he) and the team played great.”

Hepburn had 19 points in the first half. Hepburn dribbled twice between his legs and burst in again, converting on a layup. And after the halftime break, Hepburn’s first two makes came out of the post again.

Crowl had gotten into foul trouble in the middle of the game after having scored 10 of UW’s first 14 points. Hepburn didn’t explode at the start, nor did he do much beyond score from the line for the remainder of the game. But the middle of the game when the Badgers needed some production belonged to Hepburn.

“We always want him to be aggressive getting to the rim,” Gard said. “Steve's ability to knock down 3s changes us offensively in a good way. The bigs can't chase Chucky maybe as long.”

After a seesaw back and forth between the Badgers and Liberty’s McGhee at the end, UW junior forward Carter Gilmore cut off McGhee’s final attempt. The Badgers held a 73-71 lead and McGhee’s shot to tie the game ricocheted off the backboard and into the arms of junior guard Max Klesmit, who was fouled.

Klesmit had hit the go-ahead layup the play right before and Hepburn said he knew Liberty expected him to create on that play. But, instead, Hepburn said his role then was to clear out. He didn’t have to do any more.

Right behind the final defensive play, Hepburn curled his arms into his chest and lightly pumped his fist. He had done enough earlier, and now the Badgers are onto the NIT quarterfinals.