NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry sped and stiff-armed his way to a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run and the Tennessee Titans routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 on Thursday night to stay in the playoff chase.
And that was just part of an amazing night for Henry.
Henry tied Tony Dorsett’s 99-yarder on Jan. 3, 1983, for Dallas against Minnesota for the longest TD run in NFL history. Henry ran to his left and ran up the sideline, stiff-arming first Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, then rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs twice and finally a shove to linebacker Myles Jack to finish off the TD.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, celebrated by striking the Heisman pose not once, but twice.
Henry set a franchise record with 238 yards on just 16 carries, topping the previous mark of 228 yards set by Chris Johnson in 2009 against yes, the Jaguars.
Henry finished with a career-high four TDs, tying Lorenzo White and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell for most rushing TDs in a single game in franchise history. Henry also became the first player in the NFL with four rushing TDs in a game since Jonas Gray of the Patriots in Week 11 in 2014.
