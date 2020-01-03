Henry L Janes III, 4900 block of High Meadows Terrace, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Henry L Janes III
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter multiple times.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn is heading into 2020 as the largest taxpayer in the village.
-
- 3 min to read
RACINE — Proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Azarian Wrecking against the City of Racine and Racine’s Redevelopment Authority will continue Frid…
RACINE —In Racine County dispatch audio recorded just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15, someone is heard twice saying “OK” in the moments before Ty’…
RACINE COUNTY — Over the course of investigating former Joint Parks Superintendent James F. Svoboda III, officials have tracked over $300,000 …
RACINE — After 12 years in Downtown Racine, longtime bar owner JJ McAuliffe announced he’s in the process of selling McAuliffe’s on the Square…
RACINE COUNTY — “Like sands through the hour glass, so are the days of our lives.”
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Liars Club has announced its 2019 winners for Lie of the Year, carrying on a tradition 89 years in the making.
RACINE — City police confirmed that a man was shot early Thursday evening on Anthony Lane on the city’s north side.
RACINE — The suspect in Thursday night’s homicide in Wind Lake allegedly shot and killed the victim because the suspect’s girlfriend was roman…