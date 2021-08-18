Henry A Turner
Watch Now: New piercing-tattoo shop owner in Downtown Racine wants to help clients Rise Up and 'break free'
"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
RACINE — The death of an adult woman inside a residence on Edgewood Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.
'Sticking point' | Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing Racine County with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed
The law in question dates back to the 1930s. It requires franchised car dealers to sell vehicles to consumers; carmakers cannot sell their vehicles directly to consumers.
RACINE — The Racine County Board has passed an emergency resolution that would increase the pay for essential workers in an attempt to rectify…
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman; he’s also accused of stealing $400, car keys and a phone from her.
RACINE — The Racine County Metro Drug Unit found multiple firearms and illegal drugs inside a home, according to a Monday news release from th…
It started with a text message. "Do you really think we could start our own dance company?” Now, two Racine-native 20-year-olds, Chloie Smith-Jones & Shalan Johnson, are leading a team of 54 girls, building their confidence along the way.