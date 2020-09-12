Henderson charges into a share of lead at ANA Inspiration

Henderson began her round by missing a short birdie putt, which annoyed her only up until a 3-wood on the next hole to 12 feet that led to eagle, and she was on her way. She closed out her front nine with a pitch to 2 feet for birdie and a 30, and was only disappointed she didn't pick up more on the back nine.

No matter. She was tied for the lead, more than she would have expected when she teed off. And while the Canadian viewed this round as moving day, Sunday might not be much different with so many players still in the mix.

That includes Kirk, a 38-year-old Aussie with three LPGA victories and one runner-up in her previous 59 appearances in major championships. She opened with two quick birdies and did enough to think about what it would be like to win the ANA Inspiration and take the plunge into Popie's Pond around the 18th green.

"It's so stinking hot out here and it would be great to cool off," Kirk said. "I have a lot of hard work, and there are a lot of great players on the leaderboard so I'm probably going to have to go low tomorrow and it's going to take a really good number. But anything is possible in this game."